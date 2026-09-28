Atlanta City FC launches with name, colors and logo ahead of 2028 debut

Atlanta’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise has a name: Atlanta City FC.

The team, which will begin play in 2028, announced the name, crest and color scheme Monday morning.

“Atlanta is a city that has always forged its own path,” Deandra Duggans, Atlanta FC’s Chief Business Officer, said in a team statement. “Atlanta City FC reflects the energy, diversity and ambition that define this community, and we are proud to build a club that belongs to Atlanta and represents its future on the national stage.”

In an effort to achieve its mission to “channel Atlanta’s soul and inspire the city through soccer, reflecting the values that have long shaped Atlanta’s identity: excellence, belonging, courage, roots and impact,” the team consulted with future season ticket holders, the Atlanta soccer community and local leaders on the new name, logo and colors.