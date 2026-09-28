Atlanta City FC launches with name, colors and logo ahead of 2028 debut

Atlanta’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise has a name: Atlanta City FC.
The team, which will begin play in 2028, announced the name, crest and color scheme Monday morning.
“Atlanta is a city that has always forged its own path,” Deandra Duggans, Atlanta FC’s Chief Business Officer, said in a team statement. “Atlanta City FC reflects the energy, diversity and ambition that define this community, and we are proud to build a club that belongs to Atlanta and represents its future on the national stage.”
In an effort to achieve its mission to “channel Atlanta’s soul and inspire the city through soccer, reflecting the values that have long shaped Atlanta’s identity: excellence, belonging, courage, roots and impact,” the team consulted with future season ticket holders, the Atlanta soccer community and local leaders on the new name, logo and colors.
The crest includes a phoenix in the center, signifying Atlanta’s ability to rise, reinvent itself and emerge from challenges. It also has a Dogwood bloom, with petals that represent unity and connection and roots to symbolize the city’s rich cultural and historical foundation.
The Atlanta red and Georgia Peach color scheme denotes passion, determination and resilience (red), along with warmth, hospitality and community (Georgia Peach).
“When we were awarded an NWSL franchise, our goal was to build a world-class club with a brand that reflects our city’s strength, diversity and spirit,” Atlanta FC owner Arthur M. Blank said in the statement. “After an extensive process, we’re proud to introduce Atlanta City FC. Thank you to our leadership team for their diligent work in bringing this brand to life while incorporating input from the passionate soccer supporters of this city.
“Our supporters are at the heart of everything we do, and their energy and belief will shape the soul of this club. We can’t wait for Atlanta City FC to take the pitch in a few short years.”
Atlanta City FC will have a celebration with a fan event on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 12-4 p.m. ET at 200 Peachtree Street, Atlanta (Southern Exchange Ballrooms), where fans can experience the club’s new identity and purchase inaugural merchandise.