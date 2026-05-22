Atlanta issues boil water advisory after treatment plant power failure

Officials said the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant on Howell Mill Road had an internal power failure leading to a boil water advisory on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The advisory covers residents and businesses in the city, ‘specifically in the downtown area,’ officials say.

The advisory covers residents and businesses in the city, ‘specifically in the downtown area,’ officials say.

The department said the advisory is because of an internal power failure at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant and was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory Friday morning for residents and businesses, specifically in the downtown area.

Officials did not give a specific timeline for when the advisory would be lifted, but said it would remain in place until the completion of sampling protocols.

Until then, residents and businesses who have experienced outages or low pressure should boil water for at least a minute past a “rolling boil.” Officials also encouraged people in the area to drink bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

A spokesperson for the watershed department did not immediately respond to requests from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more information but said a map of the affected area would be released soon.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.