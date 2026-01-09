Business Want $60 FIFA World Cup tickets? It’s complicated. The number of low-cost tickets is scarce and will be distributed through a process decided by each country’s soccer federation. Cassie Gooding cheers during the World Cup draw party at Buckhead Village in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The fanfare around the World Cup last month quickly turned to anger after FIFA raised the price of game tickets to levels some fans said was a “monumental betrayal.” After the backlash, FIFA announced a new $60 tier of tickets for teams’ most loyal supporters. But how exactly can people get those tickets? It ultimately depends on what team you support and how long you have supported them.

RELATED Hey FIFA, Atlanta says it’s ready for the World Cup FIFA is reserving 8% of tickets per match for national federations, which then choose how to distribute their allocation of tickets. The exact number of tickets available per game will vary by the size of the venue, and just a small portion will be in the lowest price tier. Some loyal soccer fans say it’s still not enough. “Even to have some tickets at this price is great, but it does still make it really inaccessible for most people,” said Whitney Zaleski, director of operations for American Outlaws, the largest U.S. Soccer supporter group. How to get $60 tickets to Team USA matches For U.S. men’s national team matches, which as of now will be held in Los Angeles and Seattle, U.S. Soccer is allocating all its $60 tickets to members of three supporter groups: American Outlaws, which has a chapter in Atlanta, Sammers and Barra 76.

The supporter groups are loyal followers of the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams, attending their every match, even abroad.

It seems there will be around 500 $60 tickets per game, according to the Athletic. Bert Smith (left) and Kelly Carter (center) were part of a group from the Atlanta chapter of the American Outlaws that traveled to Dublin, Ireland, to watch the U.S. women's national team play in April 8, 2023. (Courtesy of Bert Smith) RELATED Work begins for Atlanta and World Cup now most teams are known World Cup ticket applications are open through FIFA’s online ticketing portal until Tuesday. Those who apply for tickets to Team USA matches will have their names checked against the member lists of the three supporter groups and that is who will be entered into the lottery for $60 tickets, Zaleski said. U.S. Soccer asked the groups for their member lists at the end of last year, she added. “Part of that, I think, was to reward those folks that have been supporters for a while, and … maybe keep some of those people that might join just to scalp tickets out,” Zaleski said. But some American Outlaws members are hesitant to put their hat in the ring for the $60 tickets, fearing they won’t get chosen for that tier and then will be locked into paying for FIFA’s higher-priced tiers, Zaleski said.

Atlanta's World Cup matches June 15: Spain vs. Cape Verde, noon

June 18: South Africa vs. playoff winner (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic or Ireland), noon

June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, noon

June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m.

June 27: Uzbekistan vs. playoff winner (Democratic Republic of Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia), 7:30 p.m.

July 1: Round of 32, noon

July 7: Round of 16, noon

July 15: Semifinal, 3 p.m.

RELATED Spain remains No. 1 with Atlanta World Cup matches on horizon That means for the early matches, Atlanta fans who want a chance at the lower-price tickets will have to go through other countries’ federations. How to participate if you can’t get a ticket Whether fans are in the stands for a match or not, there will be plenty of festivities to enjoy during the World Cup. State Farm Arena will run a concert series. The city of Decatur is planning a soccer and music festival that will last more than 30 days during the summer. Then there’s groups like the Cape Verdians of Atlanta, which is planning three days of events leading up to the June 15 game, said Al Vicente, the group’s president and honorary consul of Cape Verde for Georgia and the Carolinas. “I didn’t think that in my lifetime I would have seen us qualify,” Vicente said. Cape Verde is one of the smallest nations to ever make it to the World Cup.