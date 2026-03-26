Trump to order TSA workers paid as Atlanta airport feels strain of shutdown

Lines again stretched outside the terminal early Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, receded around midday and began to pick back up as afternoon volumes increased.
More than 86,000 people were expected to pass through security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson throughout the day.
President Donald Trump said Thursday he would sign an emergency order instructing the Homeland Security secretary to immediately pay Transportation Security Administration agents amid a congressional impasse.
Trump’s announcement, made on his Truth Social account, comes a day before TSA officers were slated to miss their second full paycheck. They’ve gone nearly six weeks without pay during the partial government shutdown.
It’s unclear how fast TSA workers will get their money or how much conditions at airports will immediatelyimprove.
Meanwhile, another busy weekend is ahead, with the airport forecasting more than 82,000 travelers expected at security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson on Friday.
“It’s hit or miss when you get here,” airport General Manager Ricky Smith said Thursday of the quandary of trying to predict when lines will get long.
He advises people to try to arrive three to four hours ahead of their flights and even up to five or six hours to be safe during busy weekend days.
“This is an amazing facility,” Smith said in an exclusive interview ahead of Trump’s announcement.
“It handles more passengers than any other facility in the world. But it wasn’t designed for what we’re experiencing.”
The city-run airport has pulled staff from finance, marketing and other non-operations areas to help manage crowd control.
They’ve added new signage to help people find the end of the lines, which have at times stretched outside the terminal building.
“That’s the extent of the control that we have. We don’t control the checkpoints. We don’t control staffing levels, but anything we can do to make the passengers feel as best as possible out of here, that’s what we’re working on,” Smith said.
TSA officers desperate to find ways to pay their bills have been calling out of work to turn to other ways to earn money. That’s driving severe understaffing at airport security checkpoints.
Chaos at Atlanta airport
A partial government shutdown has left TSA workers unpaid for weeks, causing many to seek other work or childcare. Meanwhile security lines have ballooned with officials estimating wait times could reach four hours.
But severe choke points for airport security screening have continued during the busiest periods.
Although lulls in traffic bring minimal waits, lines ramp back up during busy periods.
Pressure on lawmakershas been growing for days to resolve their stalemate on funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and end the partial government shutdown. Congress is scheduled to leave town by the end of the week for spring break recess.
Trump’s move to pay TSA workers could relieve some of that pressure.
“It certainly feels like the new normal,” Smith said early Thursday afternoon of the long security wait times. “But we hope Congress will figure out a way to pull TSA — and I will also say air traffic controllers — out of these funding bills that have a tendency to tie things up.”
Smith warned that the upcoming K-12 spring break, which for many systems is April 6-10, could be even worse than last week’s college spring break, given the complexity of managing children in long lines.
“That’s going to create some more anxiety in the lines,” he said.
“When the world’s busiest airport becomes unreliable, it sends a signal across the country. That signal affects how companies think about investing, expanding and doing business here,” Kirkpatrick said. “We need Congress to take action quickly and decisively.”
From Friday through Monday, more than 320,000 people are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson, with the biggest crowds Sunday. Monday mornings are often especially hectic, even during normal times, as business travelers crowd the terminal.
Airport General Manager Ricky Smith speaks during the unveiling of the exhibit “Blue Skies: 100 Years of the Atlanta Airport,” at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. “We should take every opportunity we get to thank" the TSA employees still showing up to work during the partial government shutdown, he says.(Jason Getz/AJC)
Caleb Todd, 28, waited in a line that stretched outside the world’s busiest airport’s North Terminal around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Todd and his wife, Abbey, arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday night from their home in Auburn, Alabama. They stayed overnight with friends, then arrived at the airport at 5 a.m. for a flight later in the day to New York City. It will be their first trip to the Big Apple.
The Todds said the lines they found were longer than they expected, but the clear instructions they received about where to start their journey through security was better than anticipated. Asked who he held responsible for the partial government shutdown, Caleb Todd said “blame hasn’t really crossed my mind.”
“I think I’m more impressed with the volume of people that this airport has to service regularly,” he said. “And I feel like I’m seeing it in a fresh way because of this.”
An Atlanta airport worker directs morning travelers to the main checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday morning. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
“If they’re not here, the airport can’t function.”
Nearly 500 TSA officers have quit nationwide, according to officials.
“Officers are reportedly sleeping in their cars at airports to save gas money, selling their blood and plasma and taking on second and third jobs to make ends meet, all while expected to perform at the highest level when in uniform to protect the traveling public,” McNeill said in testimony.
“Many have received eviction notices, lost their child care, missed bill payments and been charged late fees, damaged their credit, defaulted on loans and have been unable to even qualify for a loan to help ease the financial burden during the shutdown,” McNeill said.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.