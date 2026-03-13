A.M. ATL: Match date

Morning, y’all! SANTA IS WATCHING YOU. Or, at least, he’s watching several utility poles around Atlanta, where signs with the ominous four-word message have become part of the local public art milieu. Unsurprisingly, residents are unbothered. Santa’s a known player in the surveillance state, after all. One onlooker did catch a suspect in the act of posting, and he looked pretty familiar ...
Let’s get to it.
ATLANTA PROMISES WORLD CUP FUN EVEN WITHOUT A TICKET
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium 360-degree HD displays "FIFA World Cup 26" during a media briefing Thursday, featuring Atlanta leaders across various elements of the events.
Get ready for more than two weeks of World Cup festivities in downtown Atlanta — much of it free.
The Atlanta World Cup Host Committee shared new info in a logistics update Thursday. Along with more assurances that the city is absolutely positively definitely ready to handle the hundreds of thousands of international visitors, leaders laid out some party plans.
Centennial Olympic Park will be transformed into the city’s official FIFA Fan Festival, the heart of World Cup events (outside of the matches, of course).
The Fan Festival will run for 16 days, from June 12 to July 15, and showcase Georgia’s culture with music, entertainers, artisans and food.
The theme of the fête is “welcome home,” an homage to Georgia and Atlanta’s Southern hospitality.
Attractions will include a big screen to watch the matches, a mini soccer pitch for games, kid-friendly activities and more.
GA BILL RESTRICTS RELEASE OF POLICE BODYCAM FOOTAGE
Bodycam footage obtained by the AJC shows Fulton County police and FBI agents executing a search warrant at the county's election office. Critics say a pending bill would make such videos harder to access.
SB 482 was unanimously approved in the Georgia Senate last week and would greatly change how police bodycam footage is shared with the public.
Under the bill, police would only release footage if the requester shows up in person with a notarized statement.
The requester would also have to identify by name the people in the photos and video they’re requesting. That could even include bystanders.
Opponents say this would make it virtually impossible for journalists and others to get a hold of footage, which has become a key way of keeping people accountable in instances of police violence.
These restrictions also include police mug shots. This allows supporters to frame the bill as a crackdown on websites that profit from publishing mug shots and police footage.
🗳️Former football coach Derek Dooley rolled out a “Georgia First Contract” as part of his bid for U.S. Senate nominee in a stacked Republican field. It’s substantial: Dooley says he’ll serve no more than two terms, won’t trade stocks while in office and would refuse paychecks during government shutdowns.
ARBORETUM, I HARDLY KNOW ‘EM
Atlanta is now home to the world’s longest linear arboretum. A round of applause for the trees!
The arboretum (a collection of woody plants and trees) spans more than 12 miles along the Atlanta Beltline’s completed trail segments. The public garden is expected to grow to more than 16 miles by this summer.
The trail features 647 unique tree and woody shrub species and cultivars. Special collections include a pitcher plant bog, native azaleas and more than 15 cultivars of pawpaw.
I’m sorry if this isn’t interesting to you, but it is to me, and this is my newsletter. So “Tristan und Isolde” is an opera written by German composer and noted unhinged megalomaniac Richard Wagner. In it, there’s a part for a type of horn so specific to Wagner’s imagination he literally invents a new instrument and advises performers to construct their own. It’s not the only time he did this, either! There’s a horn called the Wagner tuba that sprung from a very specific (to Wagner) acoustic need in his Ring Cycle.
He might have been a real Class-A weirdo, but it’s also quite an experience for a musician to play a one-of-a-kind, made-just-for-this-moment instrument. Imagine finally getting to use the weirdest drill bit in your toolkit. Euphoria.
ON THIS DATE
March 14, 1914
Equal suffrage party asks incorporation. Fifty prominent men and women of Atlanta Saturday filed a petition in the superior court for incorporation under the name of the Equal Suffrage Party of Georgia. The purpose of the party, according to the petition, is educational and its object is to influence eventually and legitimately the enactment of legislation which will completely enfranchise women and give to them all the rights of citizenship, among others the right to vote, to hold office, and to pursue any business or profession unrestricted.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
