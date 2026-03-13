A.M. ATL: Match date

News

Morning, y’all! SANTA IS WATCHING YOU. Or, at least, he’s watching several utility poles around Atlanta, where signs with the ominous four-word message have become part of the local public art milieu. Unsurprisingly, residents are unbothered. Santa’s a known player in the surveillance state, after all. One onlooker did catch a suspect in the act of posting, and he looked pretty familiar ...

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA PROMISES WORLD CUP FUN EVEN WITHOUT A TICKET

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium 360-degree HD displays "FIFA World Cup 26" during a media briefing Thursday, featuring Atlanta leaders across various elements of the events.
Get ready for more than two weeks of World Cup festivities in downtown Atlanta — much of it free.

The Atlanta World Cup Host Committee shared new info in a logistics update Thursday. Along with more assurances that the city is absolutely positively definitely ready to handle the hundreds of thousands of international visitors, leaders laid out some party plans.

🔎 READ MORE: Fan festival details and tips for planning a visit

“Every day is going to be something different. You're not going to want to come to this just once. You're going to want to make it a part of your summer."

- Joe Bocherer, CCO of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority

GA BILL RESTRICTS RELEASE OF POLICE BODYCAM FOOTAGE

Bodycam footage obtained by the AJC shows Fulton County police and FBI agents executing a search warrant at the county's election office. Critics say a pending bill would make such videos harder to access.
SB 482 was unanimously approved in the Georgia Senate last week and would greatly change how police bodycam footage is shared with the public.

🔎 READ MORE: One bill, multiple issues

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏢 Ponce City Market’s fancy new office building is all full. Sage, a U.K.-based accounting and HR software company, announced it’s renting all 89,000 square feet of office space.

✈️ Delta Air Lines will delay its revived Atlanta-Tel Aviv service until August due to the ongoing war in Iran. The airline has been trying to restart the Israel route for more than two years and was supposed to open it in April.

🗳️ Former football coach Derek Dooley rolled out a “Georgia First Contract” as part of his bid for U.S. Senate nominee in a stacked Republican field. It’s substantial: Dooley says he’ll serve no more than two terms, won’t trade stocks while in office and would refuse paychecks during government shutdowns.

ARBORETUM, I HARDLY KNOW ‘EM

Atlanta is now home to the world’s longest linear arboretum. A round of applause for the trees!

🔎 READ MORE: How the Beltline and Trees Atlanta pulled it off

SPRING PLANS

Oakland Cemetery will get an evening glow up this April for "Illumine," a return of an inspiring light and art site-specific installation curated by Cat Eye Creative.
I am genuinely scared of my calendar this time of year because the plans are piling UP. (Also, I have a horrendous sense of time. It’s either now, later or never in my books.)

Anyway, the last thing you want is for some cool spring event to pass you by. Give these a scan:

Oh, and don’t forget the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade this Saturday. That and more family-friendly weekend plans here.

Oh! And! The Oscars are this weekend. We’re rooting for everyone from Georgia.

NEWS BITES

The AJC reintroduces 5-star rating system for restaurant reviews

For decades, the AJC has rated on a 0- to 4-star system. Not anymore! Restaurant critic and food reporter Henri Hollis explains the change.

‘United We Dream’: Atlanta’s WNBA, MLS team up for retail collab

Sue me, but the peach-as-sports-ball theme never gets old. So good.

Falcons analysis: Signing Cousins wasn’t the problem. It was everything else

It wasn’t you, Kirk, it was us.

The Met made a custom-built wooden holztrompete for their ‘Tristan und Isolde’ production

I’m sorry if this isn’t interesting to you, but it is to me, and this is my newsletter. So “Tristan und Isolde” is an opera written by German composer and noted unhinged megalomaniac Richard Wagner. In it, there’s a part for a type of horn so specific to Wagner’s imagination he literally invents a new instrument and advises performers to construct their own. It’s not the only time he did this, either! There’s a horn called the Wagner tuba that sprung from a very specific (to Wagner) acoustic need in his Ring Cycle.

He might have been a real Class-A weirdo, but it’s also quite an experience for a musician to play a one-of-a-kind, made-just-for-this-moment instrument. Imagine finally getting to use the weirdest drill bit in your toolkit. Euphoria.

ON THIS DATE

March 14, 1914

Equal suffrage party asks incorporation. Fifty prominent men and women of Atlanta Saturday filed a petition in the superior court for incorporation under the name of the Equal Suffrage Party of Georgia. The purpose of the party, according to the petition, is educational and its object is to influence eventually and legitimately the enactment of legislation which will completely enfranchise women and give to them all the rights of citizenship, among others the right to vote, to hold office, and to pursue any business or profession unrestricted.

We’re a day ahead, but it’s Women’s History Month — and Producer Nicole figured this might help balance out yesterday’s “working wife” entry.

ONE MORE THING

Happy Birthday to my husband, the reason anything green grows in my heart.

Have a great weekend!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

