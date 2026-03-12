Things to do 15 family-friendly events in Atlanta this weekend The fun includes the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, Coolray Field Carnival and a water circus at Alpharetta’s North Point Mall. Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Atlantis brings water effects and unique performances to North Point Mall in Alpharetta from Friday, March 13, to Monday, March 16. (Courtesy of Cirque Italia)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 46 minutes ago link copied

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Atlanta this weekend with your family, you’ll find several slightly early St. Patrick’s Day events on the calendar, including the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, which is one of the city’s oldest. And if rides ranging from tame to thrilling and classic carnival games and food are more what you’re looking for, head to the Coolray Field Carnival. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Peachtree Street in Midtown will be filled with the sights and sounds of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 14. (Courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift) Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early with one of the country’s oldest parades and view floats, bands, clowns, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, drill teams and more. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta. 770-805-8015.

Get ready to welcome spring as everything’s coming up daffodils, from themed art you can buy, an arts and crafts area for kids or adults, story time from the Alliance Theatre and more. 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Free admission. The Cathedral of St. Philip, Child Hall, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-365-1105. Score deals on everything from baby gear to kids’ sporting equipment at the All 4 Kids Consignment Sale in Marietta on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. (Courtesy of All 4 Kids Consignment Sale) All 4 Kids consignment sale Get deals on everything your kids need, including clothes, shoes, toys, baby gear, sports equipment, books and more.

Continuing 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. (half-off VIP presale) Friday, March 13, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Free admission except for the $5 half-off VIP presale. Jim R. Miller Park (Cobb County Fairgrounds), 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Art Festival at The Battery The Battery Atlanta and the Distillery of Modern Art present a community art event where you can see and buy artwork, meet the artists and take part in interactive creative experiences. 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150. Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Party at Smyrna’s 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival with music, Cornhole ATL and games for the kids. A portion of proceeds will benefit Blood Cancers United. 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15. $15 and up, free for age 13 and under. Atkins Park, 2840 Atlanta Road, Atlanta. Blanket Concert Series Bring a blanket to relax and enjoy music from Sweet Melissa’s Blues Revue at Smyrna’s 1910 Reed House. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Reed House, 3080 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Tour deCatur 2026 Tour deCatur returns for its 24th year with race lengths ranging from a Tot Trot to a 5K that’s a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. If you have a dog, bring it along for the Bulldog Run! Funds raised support the Decatur Education Foundation. 8:30 a.m. 1-Mile Fun Run and Bulldog Jog, 9:15 a.m. 5K, 10 a.m. Tot Trot, 10:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, March 14. Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough St., Atlanta. 404-370-4170. Feel the Beat, Move Your Feet Enhance your health and wellness with a line dancing session, exercises, giveaways, wellness vendors, health information tables and more.

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 14. Free. Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia. 404-654-3589. Bugs Bonanza Explore the miniature world of six-legged creatures and witness these tiny bugs teach big lessons about life. 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Free with admission of $23.95-$27.95, advance reservation required. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. Water Circus Atlantis

Cirque Italia brings water effects, performances, music and lights to transform the stage into the troupe’s version of an aquatic dream. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, continuing through Monday, March 16. $15-$65. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 941-704-8572. Flying into the Future The Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Flying into the Future Family Fun Day features the nonprofit environmental organization Wings to Soar’s birds that you’ll see take flight, as well as STEAM-themed partners, crafts, games and activities. Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Free with admission of $15.09-$21.55. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Luck of Avalon Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish dance and pipes and drums performances, live music, holiday swag and more. 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 13. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. Get your thrills on rides at the Coolray Field Carnival as it continues from Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 22. (Courtesy of Coolray Field Carnival) Coolray Field Carnival

Bring the family out to enjoy rides from Dreamland Amusements, ranging from kiddie to thrilling, as well as classic carnival games and fair food. Continuing 5-11 p.m. Friday, March 13, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and daily through Sunday, March 22. Free admission and parking. $35-$37 unlimited ride wristbands, single ride tickets $1.50 with discounts for 20 or 50. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 866-666-3247. LuminoCity Dino Safari This dino-themed walk-through adventure features interactive attractions, nighttime light installations, educational displays and interactive dig sites. 5-10 p.m. Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, and 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, continuing through Sunday, April 19 (closed on Tuesdays). $18 and up, free for children under 3. Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford.