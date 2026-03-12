15 family-friendly events in Atlanta this weekend

The fun includes the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, Coolray Field Carnival and a water circus at Alpharetta’s North Point Mall.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Atlantis brings water effects and unique performances to North Point Mall in Alpharetta from Friday, March 13, to Monday, March 16. (Courtesy of Cirque Italia)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
46 minutes ago
If you’re looking for something fun to do in Atlanta this weekend with your family, you’ll find several slightly early St. Patrick’s Day events on the calendar, including the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, which is one of the city’s oldest. And if rides ranging from tame to thrilling and classic carnival games and food are more what you’re looking for, head to the Coolray Field Carnival.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Peachtree Street in Midtown will be filled with the sights and sounds of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 14. (Courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift)
Get ready to welcome spring as everything’s coming up daffodils, from themed art you can buy, an arts and crafts area for kids or adults, story time from the Alliance Theatre and more.
1-4 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Free admission. The Cathedral of St. Philip, Child Hall, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-365-1105.
Score deals on everything from baby gear to kids’ sporting equipment at the All 4 Kids Consignment Sale in Marietta on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. (Courtesy of All 4 Kids Consignment Sale)
Get deals on everything your kids need, including clothes, shoes, toys, baby gear, sports equipment, books and more.
Continuing 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. (half-off VIP presale) Friday, March 13, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Free admission except for the $5 half-off VIP presale. Jim R. Miller Park (Cobb County Fairgrounds), 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
Tour deCatur returns for its 24th year with race lengths ranging from a Tot Trot to a 5K that’s a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. If you have a dog, bring it along for the Bulldog Run! Funds raised support the Decatur Education Foundation.
8:30 a.m. 1-Mile Fun Run and Bulldog Jog, 9:15 a.m. 5K, 10 a.m. Tot Trot, 10:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, March 14. Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough St., Atlanta. 404-370-4170.
Cirque Italia brings water effects, performances, music and lights to transform the stage into the troupe’s version of an aquatic dream.
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, continuing through Monday, March 16. $15-$65. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 941-704-8572.
The Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Flying into the Future Family Fun Day features the nonprofit environmental organization Wings to Soar’s birds that you’ll see take flight, as well as STEAM-themed partners, crafts, games and activities.
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Free with admission of $15.09-$21.55. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Bring the family out to enjoy rides from Dreamland Amusements, ranging from kiddie to thrilling, as well as classic carnival games and fair food.
Continuing 5-11 p.m. Friday, March 13, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and daily through Sunday, March 22. Free admission and parking. $35-$37 unlimited ride wristbands, single ride tickets $1.50 with discounts for 20 or 50. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 866-666-3247.
This dino-themed walk-through adventure features interactive attractions, nighttime light installations, educational displays and interactive dig sites.
5-10 p.m. Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, and 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, continuing through Sunday, April 19 (closed on Tuesdays). $18 and up, free for children under 3. Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford.
Sample your choice of appetizers, entrees and desserts from 25-plus area restaurants, watch live entertainment, shop at the Artist Market and let young ones head to the Kids Zone for inflatables, face painting, sand art and more. All proceeds from this event will support the North Gwinnett High School baseball team.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Food and activity tickets for sale on-site. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.