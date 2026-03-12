A.M. ATL: What’s that doing there

Morning, y’all! Welcome to false spring in Atlanta. At least, I hope it’s false spring because I can’t handle many more 80-degree days in March.
Let’s get to it.
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” has been languishing for the last decade in, of all places, coastal Georgia.
This definitely requires an explanation.
🔎 READ MORE: Four AJC journalists were allowed to tour the plane. Here’s what they saw
After Tuesday’s primary election in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Democrat Shawn Harris will face Republican Clay Fuller for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s old congressional seat.
It’s just one race in one corner of the state, but it’s become a proving ground for Democratic and Republican strategies alike.
🔎 READ MORE: Breaking down the bigger themes in this race
🚂 The merger of Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific would eliminate the decades-old Norfolk Southern brand. However, the railroad company has no plans to leave its prominent office building in Midtown.
🚗 HB 809 proposed raising the minimum speed limit from 40 mph to 50 mph on certain Georgia highways. The bill fizzled out after Crossover Day at the Capitol, but the problem of too-slow drivers persists.
It’s coming. Within weeks, every nook and cranny of the region will be covered in a fine dusting of tree sperm pollen. Oh, and it’s going to be bad.
Last March set a record for metro Atlanta with a pollen count of 14,801.
About 30% of people react to environmental allergens, mainly pollen, one doctor told the AJC.
There are legit ways to ease suffering besides “stay inside and take Benadryl.”
🔎 READ MORE: What else to know about pollen season
Do you really need a water filter? Here’s what experts say
Excuse me, that’s my emotional support water filter.
Britain is ejecting hereditary nobles from Parliament after 700 years
The Bridgertons are shaking in their Hessian boots!
Head priest of Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh accused of stealing baseball cards from Walmart
Today in “News Headline Mad Libs.”
Say how you feel: How opening up about feelings can deepen connections
Pass!
March 12, 1931
Write your own solution of working wife problem. One of the most widely debated subjects of the day, “Can a working wife be loyal to a job and to a home?” is being submitted by The Journal to the women of the south for an answer. Is the working wife torn between conflicting loyalties? Does her mind, preoccupied with business, fail to grapple with the intimate problems of home? Is her divided interest a loss to both spheres? Do her children, if any, and her husband suffer from her business career? These are the questions to be answered. On March 23 The Journal will begin one of the most gripping serial stories in a decade, “Working Wives,” by Anne Gardner. In this story the problem is treated intimately and compassionately by a woman who knows all about it.
I would ask my husband if he suffers from my business career, but I only let him out of the basement on Tuesdays and Sundays. Makes it easier to grapple with the intimate problems of home.
You bet your briefcase producer Nicole is neglecting her household duties to search the archives for the exciting conclusion of “Should ladies work???” Stay tuned!
