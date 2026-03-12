News A.M. ATL: What’s that doing there Plus: Congressional election, pollen

Morning, y’all! Welcome to false spring in Atlanta. At least, I hope it’s false spring because I can’t handle many more 80-degree days in March. Let’s get to it.

WHY IS EPSTEIN’S OLD PLANE IN GEORGIA? Jeffrey Epstein's abandoned Boeing 727 has been sitting at a southeast Georgia plane boneyard for almost a decade. Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” has been languishing for the last decade in, of all places, coastal Georgia. This definitely requires an explanation. In 2016, the Boeing 727 was parked in the scrapyard next to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. Epstein had just sold it, and the plan was to decommission the craft and prep the airplane for sale.

While the engines were removed, much of the rest remains a time capsule of how it was the day it last landed: toiletries in the lavatories, used towels strewn about, monogrammed napkins and placements in drawers.

Epstein accusers have described illicit activities they say took place on the Lolita Express. Teenage girls were allegedly recruited to “work” on the plane, giving massages or partying aboard with Epstein and some of his guests.

A mysterious Wyoming-based company called Jet Assets Incorporated currently owns the plane and pays a monthly fee to house the dilapidated hull at the storage yard.

Party leaders were worried Fuller, a former prosecutor and conventional GOP figure, might have had to go to a runoff against controversial party figure Colton Moore. (Moore has a long history of tussling with fellow Georgia Republicans.) Lucky for them, that won’t happen. Democrats take their wins where they can get them: Harris is still a long shot for the deep red district, but he had a solid election night performance. So far, Democratic messaging on affordability has seemed to resonate in the area. Now, it’s time for the party to spend boatloads of campaign money.

🚂 The merger of Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific would eliminate the decades-old Norfolk Southern brand. However, the railroad company has no plans to leave its prominent office building in Midtown. 🚗 HB 809 proposed raising the minimum speed limit from 40 mph to 50 mph on certain Georgia highways. The bill fizzled out after Crossover Day at the Capitol, but the problem of too-slow drivers persists. PREPARE FOR ... THE YELLOWING Alexa, play "Yellow" by Coldplay. It's coming. Within weeks, every nook and cranny of the region will be covered in a fine dusting of tree sperm pollen. Oh, and it's going to be bad.

Last March set a record for metro Atlanta with a pollen count of 14,801. About 30% of people react to environmental allergens, mainly pollen, one doctor told the AJC. There are legit ways to ease suffering besides “stay inside and take Benadryl.” Start allergy medication now, or about two weeks before pollen counts rise.

Rinse your nose with a saline nasal wash 🔎 READ MORE: What else to know about pollen season

