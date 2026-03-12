Business Hoped to lease space in Ponce City Market’s new office building? Too late. Sage expands North American HQ by leasing every office floor at new timber building on Ponce City Market’s campus. Ponce City Market's campus includes 619 Ponce, a four-story loft office building that includes a Pottery Barn and Sage's North American headquarters. (Courtesy of Jamestown)

About a year ago, Sage unveiled its North American headquarters near Ponce City Market, occupying two-thirds of a swanky new building’s office floors. Now, the company decided to lease the rest of it.

Sage, a U.K.-based accounting and HR software company, announced Wednesday it will expand its regional headquarters to lease the full 89,000 square feet of office space at 619 Ponce. The expansion will allow the fast-growing company to add up to 200 more employees to the office, which already employs about 450. Mark Hickman, managing director of North America at Sage, last year told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the office is “the hippest, coolest place in Atlanta.” Mark Hickman, managing director for Sage in North America, poses for a photograph at a new location in Ponce City Market on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Sage is the global leader in small and mid-sized businesses’ accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “The past year at Ponce City Market has shown us exactly why Atlanta is the right home for Sage in North America,” Hickman said in a news release. “By expanding our footprint and investing in the local workforce, we’re signaling a long-term commitment to this city as our North American headquarters.”

Developed by Jamestown Properties, the same company that converted a shuttered Sears building into Ponce City Market, the 619 Ponce building opened in 2024 and was a cornerstone of the market’s second development phase. It’s also the first office building constructed entirely from Georgia-grown timber, according to Jamestown.

The ground level of the four-story building is leased to a Pottery Barn, while Sage has committed to leasing the upper three office floors through this expansion. "Their commitment to the property reflects the continued demand for well-located, experience-driven office environments that foster collaboration and culture," Will Morgan, senior vice president of asset management at Jamestown, said in the release. "We look forward to seeing their team thrive as an integral part of the community we've built here." Workers are observed at Sage's new North America headquarters located at Ponce City Market, which features a spacious, modern design. Sage is recognized as a global leader in providing accounting, financial, human resources, and payroll technology solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The headquarters initially was estimated to cost about $12 million to build out, according to building permits filed with the city, which ranks among the most expensive workplace renovations per square foot in the city. The cost of the expansion was not disclosed. Sage first came to the Atlanta area in 1999 after acquiring Peachtree Accounting in Lawrenceville, expanding its software and HR offerings to small- and medium-sized businesses. The company previously declined to disclose details on its lease, but the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that Sage paid $70 per square foot, a record amount in the city at the time.