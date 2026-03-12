Business

Delta delays Atlanta-Tel Aviv route restart until August

The airline had been planning to restart its service to Israel in April.
A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airline was poised to bring its Atlanta-Tel Aviv service back next month, but has now delayed those plans until August. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
By
24 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has been trying to revive its Atlanta-Tel Aviv service for two and a half years.

The airline was poised to bring the route to Israel back next month, but has now delayed those plans until Aug. 4 because of the ongoing war with Iran.

The route was last flown on Oct. 6, 2023, when it was paused amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The airline has also extended its ongoing suspension of flights between New York and Tel Aviv through April 1. Travel waivers are available for trips through the end of April.

Delta announced the planned Atlanta-Tel Aviv route restart in September, alongside news that it hopes to become the first U.S. airline to launch nonstop service to Saudi Arabia in the fall of 2026.

It also plans to restart its Boston-Tel Aviv route this fall. Both of those other route plans remain unchanged, the airline confirmed.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

