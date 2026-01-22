These are the 2026 Oscar nominees with Georgia ties

Atlanta area resident Teyana Taylor — pictured arriving at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 — was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in "One Battle After Another." (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Filming locations in the state, Atlanta area residents and a SCAD graduate account for connections to Georgia.

Among those who received nods were several movies and actors with Georgia ties, including:

The 2026 Oscar nominees were announced Thursday morning by Oscar-nominated actress and Augusta native Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman.

Teyana Taylor. The actress, who has lived in the Atlanta area for more than 15 years, was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance as revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in the Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.”

“I love it here,” Taylor said of Atlanta in a 2023 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s about Black excellence. There’s so much love and soul here. And, of course, the food is amazing.”

“One Battle After Another” received 13 Oscar nominations.

Amy Madigan. The veteran actress was nominated for her role as Aunt Gladys in the horror film “Weapons.” The Zach Cregger-helmed movie shot in metro Atlanta from May to June 2024, with several local locations featured prominently, including Brockett Elementary School in Tucker and a BP gas station in Covington.