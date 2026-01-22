These are the 2026 Oscar nominees with Georgia ties

The 2026 Oscar nominees were announced Thursday morning by Oscar-nominated actress and Augusta native Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman.
Among those who received nods were several movies and actors with Georgia ties, including:
Teyana Taylor. The actress, who has lived in the Atlanta area for more than 15 years, was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance as revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in the Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.”
“I love it here,” Taylor said of Atlanta in a 2023 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s about Black excellence. There’s so much love and soul here. And, of course, the food is amazing.”
“One Battle After Another” received 13 Oscar nominations.
Amy Madigan. The veteran actress was nominated for her role as Aunt Gladys in the horror film “Weapons.” The Zach Cregger-helmed movie shot in metro Atlanta from May to June 2024, with several local locations featured prominently, including Brockett Elementary School in Tucker and a BP gas station in Covington.
“Bugonia.” The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film, which had a wide release Oct. 31, shot several key scenes in Atlanta (keep an eye out for the Piggly Wiggly on Moreland Avenue). It was nominated for best original score, best adapted screenplay, best actress for Emma Stone’s performance and best picture.
Nathan Engelhardt. The animator, who graduated from the Savannah College of Arts & Design, was nominated along with Jeremy Spears in the best animated short category for “Forevergreen.”
Shunika Terry. The makeup artist, who lives in Atlanta, was nominated in the makeup and hairstyling category for her work on “Sinners.” She has also worked on several Atlanta-shot productions, including “Ironheart” and Donald Glover’s series “Atlanta.”
This year was a much better showing for Georgia-tied nominees than 2025. The only Georgia produced film, short or documentary to get a nomination was Tyler Perry’s Netflix historical drama “The Six Triple Eight” for best original song, “The Journey,” written by renowned songwriter Diane Warren and sung by H.E.R.
The 2026 Oscars ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air at 7 p.m. March 15 on ABC.