A.M. ATL: Raid in the shade

FBI RAID CHANGES THE YEAR FOR GA POLITICIANS After the FBI raid, Georgia lawmakers are again waging a bitter fight over ballot access, Trump and the lingering scars of 2020. Last week’s FBI raid of Fulton County election data has changed the game when it comes to this year’s legislative session and upcoming state elections. State Democrats have sounded the alarm on voting rights issues, which previously weren’t a top priority this session. After the raid, House and Senate members warned the Trump administration may try to nationalize elections in Georgia.

That lines up with comments President Donald Trump made on a podcast recently. Talking with former FBI head Dan Bongino, he said Republicans should consider nationalizing elections or taking over administering elections, if only in states he lost in 2020. 🔎 READ MORE: Other cross-party conversations happening in the Capitol

How leaders are responding Fulton County will reportedly file a motion in federal court challenging the legality of the warrant and FBI seizures.

Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to brief them about the FBI’s Fulton County raid.

Sen. Jon Ossoff wants Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to testify about the raid. Gabbard was at the raid, though Ossoff points out her role “is meant to be focused on foreign threats to the United States.”

Confusion during the raid: Bodycam footage from the raid obtained by the AJC shows Fulton police, county officials and the FBI at odds over the legality of the FBI's warrant and confusion over what the warrant allowed agents to take. Federal agents also made it clear they would take the records by force if they had to. Despite tangible video evidence to the contrary, the FBI said, "There was no confusion when the FBI arrived at the Fulton County Elections facility." More details from the bodycam footage here. THESE RURAL AREAS COULD BE GEORGIA'S NEW BIG DEVELOPMENT SITES Aerial footage advertises the Coastal Georgia Commerce Park in Camden County, a planned industrial park that received a state development grant in early 2026.

Nice untouched swathes of land you got there, Georgia. It would be a shame if someone came in and ... developed on it. That’s the future for some of Georgia’s rural communities after Gov. Brian Kemp announced $4.3 million in grants that will be split among a half dozen projects in far-flung corners of Georgia that typically don’t land large economic development projects.

They include Camden County (home to the city of Vidalia), Brantley County, Candler County, Floyd County and Ware County.

The grants are designed to improve the infrastructure of industrial parks and certify project sites for fast-track construction. Kemp says the projects will bring well-paying jobs to new areas of the state. 🔎 READ MORE: What kinds of projects the grants may fund GOP FEARS AN UPSET IN MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE’S BACKYARD If we told you a year ago GOP firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene would resign from Congress, apologize for some of her more divisive behaviors, call out fellow Republicans on several issues and complete a very public breakup with Trump, it would seem far-fetched to say the least. The idea that control of her ruby red Rome district would be a legitimate concern for state GOP leaders? Nearly unthinkable.

Yet, here we are. A total of 21 Republican candidates will be on the ballot for the March 10 special election to fill Greene’s seat. GOP leaders say that could fracture the vote and leave an opening for a strong Democratic candidate to nab the seat.

Dem hopes are on Shawn Harris, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and rancher who in 2024 made the best election showing for a Democrat in the district since it was created in 2010. Democrats smell blood in the water. And you know they're going to come out and vote. We could very easily see a Democrat slip in there. - Local GOP activist Mickey Tuck 🔎 READ MORE: Untangling the complicated election timeline for MTG’s seat MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🛢️ Last week’s jet fuel spill at the Atlanta airport dumped about 10,000 gallons from a fuel pipeline into the stormwater system and the Flint River, the EPA said. That’s nearly eight times more than the airport’s last major reported spill in 2021. This is the first time the agency has acknowledged the scale. 🗳️ Georgia House Republicans want to scrap touchscreen voting by this year’s midterm, but discussions about the plan have stalled in the wake of last week’s FBI raid.

We hope that their presence will be small, unnoticeable, negligible, invisible — and maybe nonexistent. - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on ICE presence at Atlanta's World Cup games 🪖 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made it clear: ICE is not welcome at the World Cup. He made the comments before announcing programs to help small businesses succeed during the events. PIZZA + NUGS = ❤️ As the Beatles famously sang, “I’ll buy you an onion ring, my friend, if it makes you feel alright.” They knew no one could buy them love, and fast food places are hoping you’ll agree this Valentine’s Day. McDonald’s is offering a limited-time McNugget Caviar kit, which pairs a one-ounce tin of Paramount’s Siberian sturgeon caviar with a $25 McDonald’s gift card to buy McNuggets. The deal even includes some crème fraîche and a caviar spoon. That’s not all, though. Plenty of restaurants are getting in on the love.

Chick-fil-A offers nuggets in a heart-shaped tray.

Papa Johns and Pizza Hut offer heart-shaped pizzas. That’s sweet, but everyone knows the place to be on V-Day is Waffle House. What’s your favorite super casual Valentine spot in the city? NEWS BITES Penny the Doberman pinscher wins the 150th Westminster dog show The judge, two-time Westminster-winning handler David Fitzpatrick, called this year’s lineup of finalists one “that will go down in history.” Coca-Cola launches new cherry soda after bringing back Mr. Pibb last year

Cherries are apparently the newest trendy flavor. Who knew? Three former Falcons are close to getting Super Bowl rings Wow. Congrats. We’re so happy for you. Not bitter at all. Minions music leads to nightmare for Olympic skater, but he prevails I don’t want to exaggerate, but this story will immediately boost your mental health. To prove it, here’s a pic. It’s art.

Spain's Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate doing his minion routine at the 2026 ISU European Figure Skating Championships. ON THIS DATE Feb. 4, 1914 Nine children and 76 grand-children survive Atlantian. Leaving seventy-six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and nine daughters to mourn her passing, Mrs. Nancy Aderhold died Tuesday night at 12 o’clock at the residence of her daughter … She is survived also by two brothers … Mrs. Aderhold was seventy years old. Dang, Nancy! And only 70 when she died. While begetting the beginnings of an entire town sounds like a legendary legacy, I hope life (and her husband) was kind to her because that is a LOT.