A.M. ATL: Raid in the shade

Morning, y’all! Phew, looks like that cold snap is over. I love how crowded the trails and sidewalks get the first few days of nice weather after a winter funk. We’ve all been cooped up too long! Oh, look ... now we’re due for rain.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Phew, looks like that cold snap is over. I love how crowded the trails and sidewalks get the first few days of nice weather after a winter funk. We’ve all been cooped up too long! Oh, look ... now we’re due for rain.
Let’s get to it.
Last week’s FBI raid of Fulton County election data has changed the game when it comes to this year’s legislative session and upcoming state elections.
🔎 READ MORE: Other cross-party conversations happening in the Capitol
🔎 READ MORE: Latest updates and information
Confusion during the raid: Bodycam footage from the raid obtained by the AJC shows Fulton police, county officials and the FBI at odds over the legality of the FBI’s warrant and confusion over what the warrant allowed agents to take. Federal agents also made it clear they would take the records by force if they had to.
Despite tangible video evidence to the contrary, the FBI said, “There was no confusion when the FBI arrived at the Fulton County Elections facility.” More details from the bodycam footage here.
Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.
Nice untouched swathes of land you got there, Georgia. It would be a shame if someone came in and ... developed on it.
🔎 READ MORE: What kinds of projects the grants may fund
If we told you a year ago GOP firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene would resign from Congress, apologize for some of her more divisive behaviors, call out fellow Republicans on several issues and complete a very public breakup with Trump, it would seem far-fetched to say the least.
The idea that control of her ruby red Rome district would be a legitimate concern for state GOP leaders? Nearly unthinkable.
Yet, here we are.
Democrats smell blood in the water. And you know they're going to come out and vote. We could very easily see a Democrat slip in there.
🔎 READ MORE: Untangling the complicated election timeline for MTG’s seat
🛢️ Last week’s jet fuel spill at the Atlanta airport dumped about 10,000 gallons from a fuel pipeline into the stormwater system and the Flint River, the EPA said. That’s nearly eight times more than the airport’s last major reported spill in 2021. This is the first time the agency has acknowledged the scale.
🗳️ Georgia House Republicans want to scrap touchscreen voting by this year’s midterm, but discussions about the plan have stalled in the wake of last week’s FBI raid.
We hope that their presence will be small, unnoticeable, negligible, invisible — and maybe nonexistent.
🪖 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made it clear: ICE is not welcome at the World Cup. He made the comments before announcing programs to help small businesses succeed during the events.
As the Beatles famously sang, “I’ll buy you an onion ring, my friend, if it makes you feel alright.”
They knew no one could buy them love, and fast food places are hoping you’ll agree this Valentine’s Day.
That’s not all, though. Plenty of restaurants are getting in on the love.
That’s sweet, but everyone knows the place to be on V-Day is Waffle House. What’s your favorite super casual Valentine spot in the city?
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins the 150th Westminster dog show
The judge, two-time Westminster-winning handler David Fitzpatrick, called this year’s lineup of finalists one “that will go down in history.”
Coca-Cola launches new cherry soda after bringing back Mr. Pibb last year
Cherries are apparently the newest trendy flavor. Who knew?
Three former Falcons are close to getting Super Bowl rings
Wow. Congrats. We’re so happy for you. Not bitter at all.
Minions music leads to nightmare for Olympic skater, but he prevails
I don’t want to exaggerate, but this story will immediately boost your mental health. To prove it, here’s a pic. It’s art.
Feb. 4, 1914
Nine children and 76 grand-children survive Atlantian. Leaving seventy-six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and nine daughters to mourn her passing, Mrs. Nancy Aderhold died Tuesday night at 12 o’clock at the residence of her daughter … She is survived also by two brothers … Mrs. Aderhold was seventy years old.
Dang, Nancy! And only 70 when she died. While begetting the beginnings of an entire town sounds like a legendary legacy, I hope life (and her husband) was kind to her because that is a LOT.
I’m forever mystified by the terms of endearment the Beatles chose for their songs. In “Can’t Buy Me Love,” they offer to buy a diamond ring for someone, but then call them “my friend.” That doesn’t make sense. Friends don’t buy friends diamond rings. If I were on the other end of that arrangement, I would have second thoughts.
Also questionable to call a woman you are presumably having an adult relationship with “little darling,” which the Beatles do often.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Until next time.