Coca-Cola launches new cherry-flavored soda, brings back another

Coca-Cola is leaning into a classic fruit flavor that’s long held a sweet spot for the Atlanta brand.
The beverage company said Monday it is launching “Coca-Cola Cherry Float,” which is inspired by the soda fountain treat but does not include dairy ingredients. The soda blends cherry and vanilla flavors and will be sold in full sugar and zero sugar varieties.
Coca-Cola also announced the permanent return of Diet Cherry Coke, which had been out of production for several years before the company brought it back for a limited run last year.
Both sodas are rolling out to retailers this month across the U.S. and Canada. They join Coca-Cola’s existing cherry-flavored beverages, Coca‑Cola Cherry and its zero sugar counterpart.
Cherry has been an enduring flavor in the Coca-Cola beverage portfolio.
Mr. Pibb first launched in 1972, and Coca-Cola debuted Cherry Coke in 1985 as the first “flavored extension” of its trademark brand, the company said. Diet Cherry Coke was released in 1986 but later discontinued.
“Cherry Coke established a legacy that continues to influence beverage culture today,” Coca-Cola said in the Monday announcement. “In 2026, Coca‑Cola builds on that heritage by offering consumers more cherry-forward choices than ever before, reflecting growing demand for nostalgic flavors reimagined in modern ways.”
Cherry seems to be having a moment, especially as brands try to leverage nostalgia to win over consumers.
Rival Pepsi, for example, has a soda called “Wild Cherry & Cream,” which it made a permanent product in early 2025, according to media reports.
And California flavor producer T. Hasegawa USA named “dark sweet cherry” as its flavor trend of the year for 2026.