Coca-Cola launches new cherry-flavored soda, brings back another

Coca-Cola is boosting its portfolio of cherry-flavored sodas, the company said this week. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola Cherry Float and Diet Cherry Coke are rolling out to retailers this month.

The beverage company said Monday it is launching “Coca-Cola Cherry Float,” which is inspired by the soda fountain treat but does not include dairy ingredients. The soda blends cherry and vanilla flavors and will be sold in full sugar and zero sugar varieties.

Coca-Cola is leaning into a classic fruit flavor that’s long held a sweet spot for the Atlanta brand.

Coca-Cola also announced the permanent return of Diet Cherry Coke, which had been out of production for several years before the company brought it back for a limited run last year.

Both sodas are rolling out to retailers this month across the U.S. and Canada. They join Coca-Cola’s existing cherry-flavored beverages, Coca‑Cola Cherry and its zero sugar counterpart.

Last year, Coca-Cola also announced the return of Mr. Pibb, its spicy cherry soda.

Cherry has been an enduring flavor in the Coca-Cola beverage portfolio.