Mayor Andre Dickens: ICE not invited to Atlanta for World Cup
Mayor makes those comments during event announcing programs to help small businesses capitalize on soccer tournament.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. The mayor spotlighted small business resources to help them prepare for the FIFA World Cup. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the growing concern over the potential presence of federal immigration agents during the FIFA World Cup games this summer, saying ICE is not invited to the city.
Dickens made the comments Tuesday, in response to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution questionat a news conference announcing programs to help the city’s small businesses capitalize on the international soccer tournament.
The second-term mayor said the potential of Atlanta becoming a targeted city for a surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is “unsettling” for residents, business owners and local government officials.
President Donald Trump’s administration is in the midst of a surge in Minneapolis, where two residents have been killed by federal agents. Chicago and Los Angeles were targeted cities before Minneapolis.
There is particular concern about immigration enforcement during World Cup matches because of the international nature of the event.
“I can’t predict what a federal government will attempt to do at 11 sites of World Cup matches across the United States,” Dickens said. “We hope that their presence will be small, unnoticeable, negligible, invisible — and maybe nonexistent.”
Dickens comments came alongside the announcement of several grant and loan programs to help small businesses bolster their preparations ahead of tournament, which is expected to draw 300,000 visitors to the city for eight matches from June 15 to July 15.
Dickens said his office will notify businesses of any federal law enforcement presence downtown if his administration becomes aware of it.
“We will make sure we get as much heads-up as possible, so that small businesses and large businesses — and citizens — will get ample information from us about what to expect (and) how to maintain your own dignity and rights,” Dickens said.
The mayor added that he’s focused on making sure the city hosts a successful and inclusive tournament where soccer fans can enjoy themselves, “despite somebody’s presence that I’m not inviting to come.”
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens — pictured taking a photo with a soccer ball following a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 — said of the possibility of ICE agents in the city during the World Cup this summer: “We hope that their presence will be small, unnoticeable, negligible, invisible — and maybe nonexistent.” (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
The tournament presents Atlanta’s biggest test since the 1996 Olympics, and it comes at a time when local governments across the country are grappling with how to respond to federal immigration agents in their communities.
Last month, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who represents Savannah and the coastal Georgia area, called on ICE and the Department of Homeland Security to send even more federal agents to Atlanta in a recent opinion column for the AJC.
“This is the lawless behavior Buddy Carter wishes on Atlanta families. It would be disruptive to civic life and damaging to the convention and sports tourism industry that helps our region thrive,” Williams said.
City officials have estimated the tournament will generate about $500 million in economic impact. But they’d like to increase that by making sure local businesses are performing their best.
On Tuesday, Dickens along with leaders from Invest Atlanta, Central Atlanta Progress and Showcase Atlanta announced multiple grant, loan, educational workshops, pop-up and job fair opportunities that small business owners can utilize to help increase their visibility and capacity.
“One of our city’s greatest strengths, both culturally and economically, is our small business community,” Dickens said.
An estimated 300,000 soccer fans — like these walking toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Club World Cup in Atlanta last June — are expected to come to the city for eight World Cup matches from June 15 to July 15. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
Businesses in the downtown, Castleberry Hill and Westside neighborhoods can apply for the Showcase Marketing Support Grant Program and receive up to $5,000 to increase visibility and customer engagement during large-scale events.
A new $580,000 Atlanta Business Readiness Fund — run through Invest Atlanta — will also offer loans up to $15,000 with a matching requirement of 5% to hire more employees, upgrade equipment, purchase additional inventory and pay for other operational needs. Interest on the loans will be capped at 4% with payments starting in August.
Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, said anywhere from 50 to 115 businesses will benefit from the program.
“We want to set a trend about how Atlanta supports our small businesses and their success in participating in big events,” she said.
Central Atlanta Progress is starting a new Downtown Pop-up Opportunity Fund that will provide grants to landlords and businesses hoping to fill vacant storefronts or make physical improvements.
All the different funding and educational opportunities are hosted on a new Atlanta Small Business Readiness online platform, where business owners can access a database of tools.
City officials have estimated that World Cup fans — like these celebrating during the World Cup draw party in Atlanta in December — will generate about $500 million in economic impact during tournament matches this summer. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Showcase Atlanta will partner with the city labor department in hosting a workforce expo at the Georgia World Congress Center Authority on March 5-6 to help connect job seekers with employers.
The expo will provide on-site resume assistance, professional headshots and access to a business clothing closet.
“Because opportunity should never limit access,” said Lamar Stewart, interim executive director of Showcase Atlanta, “this is how we make sure the moment benefits Atlanta businesses — not just today, but long term.”
Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.
