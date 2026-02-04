Metro Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: ICE not invited to Atlanta for World Cup Mayor makes those comments during event announcing programs to help small businesses capitalize on soccer tournament. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. The mayor spotlighted small business resources to help them prepare for the FIFA World Cup. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the growing concern over the potential presence of federal immigration agents during the FIFA World Cup games this summer, saying ICE is not invited to the city. Dickens made the comments Tuesday, in response to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution question at a news conference announcing programs to help the city’s small businesses capitalize on the international soccer tournament.

The second-term mayor said the potential of Atlanta becoming a targeted city for a surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is “unsettling” for residents, business owners and local government officials. RELATED Artificial turf removed from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of World Cup President Donald Trump’s administration is in the midst of a surge in Minneapolis, where two residents have been killed by federal agents. Chicago and Los Angeles were targeted cities before Minneapolis. There is particular concern about immigration enforcement during World Cup matches because of the international nature of the event. “I can’t predict what a federal government will attempt to do at 11 sites of World Cup matches across the United States,” Dickens said. “We hope that their presence will be small, unnoticeable, negligible, invisible — and maybe nonexistent.”

Dickens comments came alongside the announcement of several grant and loan programs to help small businesses bolster their preparations ahead of tournament, which is expected to draw 300,000 visitors to the city for eight matches from June 15 to July 15.

The fatal shootings and aggressive tactics by federal agents have sparked concerns among host cities like Atlanta about potential violence, tensions or targeted enforcement when travelers flock to the city’s center. Dickens said his office will notify businesses of any federal law enforcement presence downtown if his administration becomes aware of it. “We will make sure we get as much heads-up as possible, so that small businesses and large businesses — and citizens — will get ample information from us about what to expect (and) how to maintain your own dignity and rights,” Dickens said. The mayor added that he’s focused on making sure the city hosts a successful and inclusive tournament where soccer fans can enjoy themselves, “despite somebody’s presence that I’m not inviting to come.” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens — pictured taking a photo with a soccer ball following a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 — said of the possibility of ICE agents in the city during the World Cup this summer: “We hope that their presence will be small, unnoticeable, negligible, invisible — and maybe nonexistent.” (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

RELATED Skaters turn out to protest ICE on Atlanta Beltline The tournament presents Atlanta’s biggest test since the 1996 Olympics, and it comes at a time when local governments across the country are grappling with how to respond to federal immigration agents in their communities. The AJC previously reported that ICE is expanding its footprint in metro Atlanta by opening a new satellite field office around College Park. Last month, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who represents Savannah and the coastal Georgia area, called on ICE and the Department of Homeland Security to send even more federal agents to Atlanta in a recent opinion column for the AJC. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams penned a response just a few days later, slamming Carter for his comments and arguing that increased ICE presence would make Atlanta less safe. “This is the lawless behavior Buddy Carter wishes on Atlanta families. It would be disruptive to civic life and damaging to the convention and sports tourism industry that helps our region thrive,” Williams said.

City officials have estimated the tournament will generate about $500 million in economic impact. But they’d like to increase that by making sure local businesses are performing their best. On Tuesday, Dickens along with leaders from Invest Atlanta, Central Atlanta Progress and Showcase Atlanta announced multiple grant, loan, educational workshops, pop-up and job fair opportunities that small business owners can utilize to help increase their visibility and capacity. “One of our city’s greatest strengths, both culturally and economically, is our small business community,” Dickens said. An estimated 300,000 soccer fans — like these walking toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Club World Cup in Atlanta last June — are expected to come to the city for eight World Cup matches from June 15 to July 15. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) Businesses in the downtown, Castleberry Hill and Westside neighborhoods can apply for the Showcase Marketing Support Grant Program and receive up to $5,000 to increase visibility and customer engagement during large-scale events.

A new $580,000 Atlanta Business Readiness Fund — run through Invest Atlanta — will also offer loans up to $15,000 with a matching requirement of 5% to hire more employees, upgrade equipment, purchase additional inventory and pay for other operational needs. Interest on the loans will be capped at 4% with payments starting in August. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, said anywhere from 50 to 115 businesses will benefit from the program. “We want to set a trend about how Atlanta supports our small businesses and their success in participating in big events,” she said. Central Atlanta Progress is starting a new Downtown Pop-up Opportunity Fund that will provide grants to landlords and businesses hoping to fill vacant storefronts or make physical improvements. All the different funding and educational opportunities are hosted on a new Atlanta Small Business Readiness online platform, where business owners can access a database of tools.