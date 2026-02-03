Business These rural expanses could be Georgia’s next big development sites Third round of economic development grants will go toward improving industrial parks in rural southeast Georgia. This is aerial footage advertising the Coastal Georgia Commerce Park in Camden County, a planned industrial park that received a state development grant in early 2026. (Courtesy of Camden County Joint Development Authority)

State leaders are pumping a new round of funding into select rural Georgia communities to prepare their development sites for the needs of industry. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced $4.3 million in grants that will be split among a half dozen projects in far-flung corners of Georgia that typically don’t land large economic development projects. The funding is designed to improve the infrastructure of industrial parks and certify project sites for fast-track construction.

It’s the third round of grant funding provided through the Rural Site Development Initiative, which has totaled $21 million in grants since its inception in 2024. Kemp called it an effort to bring “good-paying jobs to every part of the state.” RELATED Grants could turn these Georgia fields of dreams into factories “Development ready sites are a must-have to be competitive in today’s landscape, especially in key industries such as logistics and manufacturing,” Pat Wilson, the Georgia Department of Economic Development commissioner, said in a news release. The bulk of the funding is split between projects in Camden and Toombs counties, both deep in southeast Georgia.

Camden County, in the southeast corner of Georgia, was awarded a $2 million grant. The funding will help build a new entry road to the Coastal Georgia Commerce Park, along with other infrastructure improvements.