Three former Falcons close to getting a Super Bowl ring

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Patriots had three former Falcons playing various roles to help them win the AFC championship game and reach the Super Bowl. Starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad safety Richie Grant and reserve tight end Austin Hooper, all drafted by the Falcons and former starters with Atlanta, are set to help the Patriots when they face the Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Playing on the biggest stage and being one step from a Super Bowl title brings the former Falcons to moments of clarity. "Just really taking a deep breath and being present," Hawkins told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the San Jose Convention Center floor Monday. "Soaking it all in. Just going out there and playing the game that I love." Hawkins was drafted in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2020 draft out of California. He played 48 games with the Falcons and started 22, including 16 in 2022. Hawkins was released in the middle of the 2023 season after the team asked him to take a pay cut on his rookie contract, according to Hawkins. He signed with the Chargers, played in 10 games and made three starts in '23.

“I just went through some contract stuff my fourth year,” Hawkins said. “They asked me to take a pay cut. I took a pay cut and wasn’t really feeling that. I felt like I could take my talents somewhere else and continue my career. So, I bet on myself and asked for my release.”

He was released Oct. 17, and the Chargers claimed him off waivers the next day. “When I got to the Chargers, I was able to start the second half of my career,” Hawkins said. “It was a huge blessing. Stuff that you pray for comes true. To be on this team is amazing. I love all of my teammates. I’m happy to be a part of them.” After a year with the Chargers, he signed with the Patriots, played in 17 games and made seven starts in 2024. He started 15 regular-season games and both playoffs games in 2025-26. “I’m embracing all of this,” Hawkins said. “I’m embracing everything. To grind and work for the opportunity to play on Sunday and do my thing. Just embracing all of this.” Hawkins was selected in former general manager Thomas Dimitroff’s last draft. The new regime drafted Grant the following year and signed Jessie Bates III in free agency in March 2023. Hawkins was the odd man out.

"It's been a blessing," Hawkins said. "God gave me an opportunity to go out there and be a part of a beautiful organization. I'm happy for that. I appreciate ownership, the coaching staff and to all of the boys who have embraced me as a player and as a person. I'm just happy and I appreciate them for that." Grant was drafted in the second round (40th overall) of the 2021 draft out of Central Florida in general manager Terry Fontenot's first draft. He started 33 games and played in 68 from 2021-24. He was a starter in 2022 and in '23, but lost his job late that season. He played mostly on special teams in 2024. Grant signed with 49ers on March 11, 2025. He was released Aug. 28 and was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Oct. 15. "I was there (with San Francisco) all the way through OTAs and into camp," Grant told the AJC. "Honestly, I was at the house for (a few) weeks before the Patriots called. It was a blessing. I came right in the middle of their little hot streak. Everything was going smooth." Grant was promoted to the game-day roster against Cleveland on Oct. 26.

“I got to see how a winning team performs, a winning program, all of the blessings that come with just being a part of this organization,” Grant said. “Bro, now I’m here. It’s been nothing but positivity.” Grant’s departure from the Falcons wasn’t as messy as Hawkins’ exit. “(Fontenot) reached out to me when I went to San Fran,” Grant said. “He put in a good word. He told me some things and they were all good things. I appreciate him.” Hooper, who was named to two Pro Bowl teams as a Falcon, was drafted in the third round (81st overall) of the 2016 draft out of Stanford. He played in 88 games and made 59 starts for the Falcons. He went on to play for the Browns (2020-21), Titans (2022), Raiders (2023) and Patriots (2024-25). Overall, he has played in 152 games and made 82 starts over a solid career.