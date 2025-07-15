The former CNN Center debuts as 'The CTR'

City leaders unveiled “The CTR,” the reimagined former CNN Center, along with a new green space in south downtown that’s set to host concerts, community events and official World Cup watch parties. The projects are part of a larger push to transform downtown into a more walkable, entertainment-focused destination before the world arrives next summer.

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The former CNN Center debuts as 'The CTR'

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