The former CNN Center debuts as 'The CTR'
City leaders unveiled “The CTR,” the reimagined former CNN Center, along with a new green space in south downtown that’s set to host concerts, community events and official World Cup watch parties. The projects are part of a larger push to transform downtown into a more walkable, entertainment-focused destination before the world arrives next summer.
One industry polluted this town. Now the city is betting on AI.
Credits: Courtesy of Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia|Carpets of Dalton|CBS News| Getty Images|Tim Hogan's Flooring | WDEF-TV | Whitfield County
Seniors over 50 are redefining aging on the runway
Heels, glam, and runway walks just like any fashion show. Except here, every model is over 50.
See inside Atlanta's controversial police training center
One year after opening, Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center is training hundreds despite years of protest and controversy.
The tiny Atlanta jail cell that survived more than 100 years
Atlanta’s last surviving 1890s police lock-up box still stands in Inman Park, a tiny jail cell with a strange history.