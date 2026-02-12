A.M. ATL: Don’t bank on it

Morning, y’all! It’s hard to say how many species of roses there are. About 350 is a generally accepted figure. Thirty is the low end, but some taxonomies allow for more than 4,000 types. Coincidentally, that’s about the number currently displayed at my local Publix, along with such a multitude of “I Love U” balloons I fear the whole place may fly away like the house in “Up.”
Let’s get to it.
VICTIMS OF FIRST LIBERTY SPEAK OUT
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with jilted First Liberty investors at a recent round table discussion.
About a dozen people who lost money in the First Liberty Building & Loan collapse talked to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger this week at a victim’s roundtable. Some lost their life savings — sometimes millions of dollars — in the Georgia lender’s alleged $140 million Ponzi scheme.
Raffensperger is leading a probe into First Liberty and the firm’s father-and-son leaders, Brant Frost IV and Brant Frost V.
First Liberty used conservative-coded language of patriotism and religion to woo and allegedly defraud investors.
The Frost family has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican political candidates in Georgia.
I pray for them every day — every morning. They need those prayers. But they also need to pay for what they did.
- Thomas Todd, who invested $750,000 in First Liberty
A new player surfaces
The state investigation into First Liberty has also triggered an investigation of a second Georgia firm.
Investigators are now looking at Global Onboard Partners, based in Cobb County. The firm, which says it specializes in in-flight advertising products, borrowed money from First Liberty and the Secretary of State’s office said it may be a “fraudulent investment scheme.”
🪙 An in-state nickel refinery could strengthen Georgia’s robust electric vehicle supply chain. Residents in coastal Bryan County made it clear they don’t want it in their backyards. They’re concerned about the toxic nickel refining process, and say plans for a facility have been cloaked in secrecy and misinformation.
🧊 The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will withdraw an anti-ICE resolution that would have ordered agents to “cease all tactical enforcement operations” in residential areas of the county. One commissioner warned the resolution could attract unwanted federal attention and make “the target bigger.”
If you want to stuff your eyeballs with Black excellence, check out the rad photos in this story.
Former Delta pilot John Bailey had a dream, and oh, how he made it soar.
Bailey is the mind behind Delta Air Lines’ annual Dream Flight, an aviation program that inspires Black teens to become pilots and features a free flight and trip to an aviation-themed destination.
After his Air Force career, Bailey became one of Delta’s first Black pilots. He never thought his idea of a program for future Black pilots would get the green light, but nevertheless, he convinced Delta executives to lend him a plane for the day and see how it went.
The Dream Flight has helped kids to fly, literally, for more than 25 years.
Except for the ones when you wake up having forgotten your own name and the light outside is different and you don’t know whether you’ve slept for 20 minutes or 20 hours. Those are bad.
ON THIS DATE
Feb. 12, 1950
Celebrity breakfast honors Ga. writers … the Atlanta Branch, National League of American Pen Women Feb. 20 at the Piedmont Driving club. … Others to be honored will be Edna Maxwell, for her book of monologues, “She Says”; Byron Herbert Reece, for his novel, “Better a Dinner of Herbs” …
People sent in the most wonderful poems after I asked for your favorites yesterday. Someone mentioned Byron Herbert Reece, a poet, novelist and native son in the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. Producer Nicole was fascinated by this and wouldn’t you know it, she found a little write-up on him from this exact date. What are the odds? Thanks for the rec, Joseph.
ONE MORE THING
It’s that time again: What’s one thing you accomplished recently and one thing you’re grateful for? C’mon, give it a think. Positivity’s good for you!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.