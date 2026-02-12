News A.M. ATL: Don’t bank on it Plus: Swamp hopes, plane dreams

Morning, y’all! It’s hard to say how many species of roses there are. About 350 is a generally accepted figure. Thirty is the low end, but some taxonomies allow for more than 4,000 types. Coincidentally, that’s about the number currently displayed at my local Publix, along with such a multitude of “I Love U” balloons I fear the whole place may fly away like the house in “Up.” Let’s get to it.

VICTIMS OF FIRST LIBERTY SPEAK OUT Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with jilted First Liberty investors at a recent round table discussion. About a dozen people who lost money in the First Liberty Building & Loan collapse talked to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger this week at a victim’s roundtable. Some lost their life savings — sometimes millions of dollars — in the Georgia lender’s alleged $140 million Ponzi scheme. Raffensperger is leading a probe into First Liberty and the firm’s father-and-son leaders, Brant Frost IV and Brant Frost V.

First Liberty used conservative-coded language of patriotism and religion to woo and allegedly defraud investors.

The Frost family has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican political candidates in Georgia. 🔎 READ MORE: Victims share how they came to trust First Liberty

I pray for them every day — every morning. They need those prayers. But they also need to pay for what they did. - Thomas Todd, who invested $750,000 in First Liberty A new player surfaces The state investigation into First Liberty has also triggered an investigation of a second Georgia firm.

Investigators are now looking at Global Onboard Partners, based in Cobb County. The firm, which says it specializes in in-flight advertising products, borrowed money from First Liberty and the Secretary of State’s office said it may be a “fraudulent investment scheme.” 🔎 READ MORE: What connections investigators made Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. TRUMP FEES FOR FULTON COULD BE RUINOUS Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the $17 million in legal fees President Donald Trump wants the county to pay would wipe out the entire DA’s office budget. Trump is using a newly minted Georgia law that allows criminal defendants to recover costs from prosecutors who have been disqualified, if the prosecution is dismissed.

In a new filing, Willis says the repayments Trump’s team is demanding include things like $1,000-a-night luxury hotels and expensive restaurant meals.

She says some fees appear to be requested twice, other costs are given with no explanation and one defendant’s invoice was completely redacted.

Willis has been trying to prove the Georgia law, which was backed by state Republicans, is unconstitutional.

We recognize that the system that we had wasn't perfect. There's a reason why it was so easy to break and why so many people didn't think that it works for them. - Former CDC worker Aryn Backus OKEFENOKEE HOPES ARE STILL STRONG Isn't it beautiful? The 40-plus year effort to get UNESCO recognition for Georgia’s Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is in the final stretch. The site’s bid for a place on the UNESCO World Heritage list will be considered by the World Heritage Committee at its convention this July in South Korea.

One of the leaders of the nomination said they received a “favorable” preliminary report from scientists who visited the Okefenokee last fall.

The UNESCO distinction would help preserve the swamp and could give a boost to the economy of rural southeast Georgia. 🌱 READ MORE: Reminders of why the Okefenokee is so great A FLY GUY If you want to stuff your eyeballs with Black excellence, check out the rad photos in this story.

Former Delta pilot John Bailey had a dream, and oh, how he made it soar. Bailey is the mind behind Delta Air Lines’ annual Dream Flight, an aviation program that inspires Black teens to become pilots and features a free flight and trip to an aviation-themed destination. After his Air Force career, Bailey became one of Delta’s first Black pilots. He never thought his idea of a program for future Black pilots would get the green light, but nevertheless, he convinced Delta executives to lend him a plane for the day and see how it went. The Dream Flight has helped kids to fly, literally, for more than 25 years. ✈️ READ MORE: His colleagues said it would never happen. Here’s how it did

