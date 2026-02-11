Politically Georgia After ICE shootings, Georgia mulls stiffer penalties for obstructing police Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. A U.S. Border Patrol officer steps out of his vehicle after blocking a street in Minneapolis, Minn., last month. (Adam Gray/AP)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Rick Jackson donated to Burt Jones before deciding to run for governor.

Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom plan Georgia visits.

Mike Collins uses public funds to boost his immigration stance.

Vehicle felony A woman lays flowers at the site where Renee Good was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent while she was in her vehicle last month in Minneapolis, Minn. (Ryan Murphy/The New York Times) Renee Good died last month in Minneapolis after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer shot her during an encounter while she was in her vehicle. Now, Republicans in Georgia are working to make it a felony to use a vehicle to obstruct police operations. Supporters say the legislation, House Bill 1076, is rooted in a pattern of problems across the nation. But critics see it as a rash reaction that could hinder people’s right to protest. People can already be charged with a felony in Georgia if they use a vehicle as a weapon that harms or kills someone. But the bill by state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart would go further by making any obstruction a felony, including by stationary vehicles.

Ehrhart says confrontations between police and drivers are dangerous to begin with, and her goal is to make the penalties so high that it prevents them from happening in the first place.

“Nothing in this bill impedes upon the right of citizens to peacefully protest,” Ehrhart said. At least 13 people have been shot by federal immigration officers since September. Nine of them involved vehicles, according to reporting by NBC News. Chuck Clay, a former state senator who supports the bill, said the bill wasn’t simply a response to Good’s death in Minnesota. He said police are often interfered with by people who are not connected to the crime scene but motivated by a “resentment of police.” “We try not to have any legislation bearing specifically on one set of facts,” Clay told lawmakers during a hearing last week. Mazie Lynn Guertin, executive director of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, suggested instead of making it a felony to classify it as a “high and aggravated misdemeanor” — an idea Republicans appear open to considering.

“Fear of penalty is rarely going to stop someone. What is going to stop someone is fear of getting caught,” she said. Things to know University of Georgia System Chancellor Sonny Perdue supports need-based scholarships. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Good morning! We’re 27 days away from the special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. We’re 97 days away from the primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other races. Here are three other things to know for today. The FBI relied on a slew of allegations that had already been investigated to justify the seizure of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots, the AJC’s Caleb Groves and David Wickert report.

In the last midterm election, Georgia Democrats built early fundraising advantages over their rivals. But this year, Republicans are flipping the script – with one key exception, Greg Bluestein writes.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue says he supports Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to invest $325 million in a scholarship program for low-income students, the AJC’s Jason Armesto reports.

Donation intrigue A supporter holds up a sign in support of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor at an event last year. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) A few months before jumping into the governor’s race, Republican Rick Jackson’s company cut an $8,400 check to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. The Sept. 11 check was one of several political contributions Jackson made this cycle. But this one, of course, carries extra weight. The recipient is now his chief opponent in the Republican primary. Expect Jones and his allies to highlight the contribution as the primary fight escalates. Jackson spokesman Dave Abrams said the donation came before Jackson soured on the lieutenant governor.

“He tried to help Burt but saw that Burt’s laziness and corruption put us in danger of letting Brad Raffensperger or radical Democrats win,” Abrams said. “Conservatives need a candidate who will win big for Georgia.” Meanwhile, Jones’ campaign is also clearing the way for far bigger financial help. Georgia’s three Republican National Committee members signed letters that could allow the organization to break its neutrality and back Jones in the primary. Committeewoman Amy Kremer said she signed the letter before Jackson got in the race “based on what I believed was best for Georgia and election integrity.” But she said her position hasn’t changed. “Georgia deserves stronger leadership, real accountability, and restored trust in our elections.” Batter up Health care business owner Rick Jackson is a Republican candidate for governor. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Third time’s the charm? Attorney General Chris Carr tried challenging Georgia’s law allowing some politicians to use leadership committees to raise unlimited funds. So did Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Now Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson is aiming for the 2021 law, which applies to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones but doesn’t extend to other candidates. He’s taking a different tack than Carr and Raffensperger, modeling his lawsuit after similar complaints brought by former Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams against Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.

That resulted in a federal judge ordering Kemp to stop raising or spending money through the committee until he won the nomination. Similarly, Jackson’s lawsuit argues the “unequal treatment gives incumbent candidates a significant competitive advantage over other candidates running in the same election.” Jackson is self-funding his campaign, pledging to spend at least $50 million. Georgia 2028 Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is heading to an event in Georgia later this month. (AP) Politico is calling it Gavin Newsom’s “red-state reading tour.”

The California governor and likely 2028 Democratic presidential candidate is swinging by Atlanta’s Rialto Center for the Arts on Feb. 22 to discuss his book. It’s part of a tour that also includes stops in Tennessee and South Carolina. Of course, Newsom isn’t the only potential White House hopeful to make an early stop in Georgia, a perpetual political battleground. Former Vice President Kamala Harris held an event in Atlanta during her book tour last year and is headed to Macon tonight. Frankly U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson used his congressional office’s funds to pay for ads promoting his support for an illegal immigration crackdown. The ads are part of a long-standing practice, known as "franking," that allows members of Congress to use public funds to promote their work in office. Under House rules, these ads cannot be explicitly political and must be approved by chamber officials.

Still, the 30-second spot closely mirrors Collins’ campaign messaging. It features pictures of him with President Donald Trump as a narrator says he “increased enforcement, increased deportations and increased safety for Georgia.” Records show Collins has spent roughly $200,000 on the ads, which are scheduled to air through March. A Collins aide did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under the Gold Dome Lawmakers recently gathered at the Capitol in Atlanta for budget hearings. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) It’s Day 17 of the legislative session. Some happenings: 8 a.m.: House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee meets to consider House Bill 947, which would ban people from using food stamps to purchase candy, energy drinks and some packaged desserts.

10 a.m.: House and Senate convene.

1 p.m.: The House Higher Education Committee meets to consider House Bill 419, which would require the University System of Georgia to have naloxone on its campuses.

1 p.m.: House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee meets to discuss House Resolution 1243, which would amend the Constitution to create the Georgia Next Generation 9-1-1 Fund.

4 p.m.: Senate Health and Human Services Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 462, which would provide for insurance coverage of certain out-of-network ambulance transportation service.

Listen up Supporters turn out to cheer Rick Jackson kick off his Republican campaign for governor. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Republican strategist Stephen Lawson joins the show to discuss Rick Jackson’s entry into the governor’s race. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Nationalizing elections The U.S. House today could vote on a Republican-led bill that would create new national standards requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. The House Rules Committee voted along party lines to advance the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act. House Republicans are expected to approve it as early as today, and then the pressure will be on Senate Republicans to change the filibuster rules so that it can be approved in that chamber. The push on the SAVE Act comes after President Donald Trump encouraged congressional Republicans to “nationalize” election laws in the aftermath of the raid of the Fulton County election office. Democrats and voting rights groups say the bill would stop millions of people from voting because of its strict registration requirements, such as providing a passport or birth certificate to prove citizenship. The bill also requires that photo ID be required to vote on election day, which aligns with current law in Georgia, and directs states to remove noncitizens from their voter rolls. Republicans say their goal is to prevent fraud and ensure that only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections, which is the current law.

“Democrats oppose the SAVE America Act because they want illegal aliens voting in our elections,” U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, wrote on X. “It’s really that simple.” Today in Washington President Donald Trump (right) last met with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) in Florida late last year. (Alex Brandon/AP) Happenings: President Donald Trump will meet at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The House will vote on legislation that would create national election standards, including proof of citizenship to register to vote, as well as a bill to repeal tariffs on goods from Canada.

The Senate will continue negotiations ahead of Friday’s deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will testify at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Justice Department oversight, including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Shoutouts Mandisha A. Thomas was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2021-2025. (Courtesy photo)