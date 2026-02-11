Georgia Entertainment Scene Get sent into space via Atlanta’s newest VR immersive experience Learn what it’s like to live in the International Space Station at Pullman Yards. "Space Explorers: The Infinite" arrives at Pullman Yards in March, offering Atlanta audiences an opportunity to experience life as an astronaut onboard the International Space Station. (Courtesy of Felix & Paul Studios)

Beginning March 27, Pullman Yards will host its latest immersive experience, this time focused around space travel and the International Space Station. Participants, using virtual reality headsets, will get a taste of what it’s like to be an astronaut courtesy of 360-degree footage captured inside and outside the actual space station.

The “Space Explorers: The Infinite” experience, which debuted in Montreal in 2021, has been in several other countries and cities worldwide, including Seattle; San Francisco; Vancouver, Canada; Singapore; Denver; Charlotte, North Carolina; and West Palm Beach, Florida. More than a half million people have viewed the show to date, according to Infinity Experiences, a Montreal company specializing in immersive experiences. Reviews have been largely positive, with average Yelp scores in different cities ranging from 3.5 to 4.3 out of 5. The new "Space Explorers: The Infinite" virtual reality experience will be at Pullman Yards in Atlanta starting March 27. (Courtesy of Infinity Experiences) Guests will explore a life-size replica of the space station, learning about the daily lives of astronauts and what it’s like to do a spacewalk. They’ll also enjoy sweeping views of Earth from orbit and get the sensation of being in outer space without ever leaving the ground.

“Audiences no longer have to simply watch stories about space exploration,” Eric Albert, CEO of Infinity Experiences, said in a prepared statement. “They become participants. It’s about offering a deeply human experience — one that inspires curiosity, humility, and a renewed sense of our shared place in the universe.”

The hourlong experience will feature interviews with real astronauts and quiet moments of Earth-gazing that evoke the “overview effect”— an overwhelming feeling astronauts often describe when seeing Earth from space. The experience is expected to stay in Atlanta at least through the spring. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Tuesday at theinfiniteatlanta.com, with prices starting at $24 for children and $34 for adults. One of the features of "Space Explorers: The Infinite" will allow people to experience what it's like on the International Space Station, pictured here as seen from the space shuttle Atlantis in 2011. (NASA via AP/2011) The real International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth, has been inhabited by more than 290 individuals from 26 countries since 2000. Seven people can stay in the space station at any given time. Scientists conduct a variety of experiments, such as searching for dark matter and exploring the effects of space radiation and microgravity. The orbital outpost is larger than a six-bedroom house, with six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym and a 360-degree-view bay window.