Business Conservationists slam Kemp veto of bill to boost Georgia wildland protection The governor said his veto was to help offset the loss of revenue from Republicans’ state income tax cut. A little blue heron takes flight over the Okefenokee Swamp in Folkston on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. Earlier that summer, land next to the Okefenokee Swamp that was slated for a titanium mine was purchased by The Conservation Fund, spelling an end to a project some had feared could irreparably damage the fragile ecosystem. But while that proposal is off the table, the specter of mining near the refuge remains. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mirtha Donastorg 58 minutes ago Share

When Republican Gov. Brian Kemp cut hundreds of millions of dollars from Georgia’s budget this week through his veto pen, among the casualties was a bill that would have brought nearly $6 million in additional funding to state nature and wildlife efforts. Now, a prominent group of conservation advocates is slamming that decision.

Kemp struck Senate Bill 478, which would have increased the percentage of Georgia’s sales and use tax on outdoor recreation equipment that was allocated to the state’s Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, a dedicated pot of money for the protection of land. The bill passed the House and Senate nearly unanimously earlier this year. The program, which remains in place, has helped conserve thousands of acres near the Okefenokee Swamp and endangered forests straddling the Alabama-Georgia border. “By vetoing the bill, Governor Kemp acted against the wishes of Georgia residents, diminished economic opportunity, damaged efforts to safeguard Georgia’s natural heritage, and lessened protections for clean water and clean air,” members of the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Coalition wrote in a statement Wednesday. A spokesperson for Kemp said the budget he signed included $10.7 million for the Outdoor Stewardship Program for park and trail improvement and land acquisitions, as well as an additional $1 million for the wildlife endowment trust fund generated through the sale of Lifetime Sportsman Licenses.

SB 478 was one of 12 bills Kemp vetoed, totaling about $300 million for homeless veterans, K-12 student transportation and other state programs, to help cover a $1.3 billion deficit caused by a last-minute income tax cut.

Republican lawmakers passed the tax cut, which went beyond what Kemp had proposed, in the final hours of the legislative session last month. The governor signed that tax cut Monday — a decision he says caused the deficit. For every veto, Kemp gave essentially the same explanation: “The General Assembly failed to account for this loss of revenue in the appropriations process.” A group surveys a creek in the Dugdown Mountain Corridor, an ecologically rich region in Georgia and Alabama. The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit, said it had completed the transfer of more than 10,000 acres in the region to state agencies in both states. (Courtesy of Stacy Funderburke/The Conservation Fund) “By expanding investment in conservation and recreational amenities — without raising taxes on hard-working Georgians — S.B. 478 would have provided critical economic opportunities for Georgia families,” the letter from conservationists said. The income tax bill Kemp signed will lower the tax rate, raise the standard deduction and exempt some overtime and tips income. The governor is counting on the state’s revenue to grow over the next year to fill some of the remaining deficit. Whatever is left of that deficit will have to be funded out of the state’s $8 billion savings account.