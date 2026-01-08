News A.M. ATL: Sorry, BRB Plus: Reparations, sleep tips

Morning, y’all! Does anyone else use weighted blankets? I can’t get enough of mine. I’m under one right now. Sometimes, if I’m really stressed, I’ll fantasize about getting fed through a giant pasta press. Can’t have any worries if you’re two-dimensional. Let’s get to it.

A POSSIBLE CELLPHONE BAN EXPANSION An example of the phone locking bags some schools use to enforce bans. Last year, Georgia passed a bill banning cellphones in K-8 public schools. The ban received so much positive feedback from educators that lawmakers may now expand it. House Speaker Jon Burns, who is in favor of the idea, said he expects House lawmakers to pass a measure during the annual legislative session (more on that later) extending Georgia’s K-8 cellphone ban to high school students.

The Georgia Department of Education recently encouraged an expansion, citing teacher surveys showing overwhelming support.

Early data from schools show increased student engagement and a decrease in discipline problems. Of course, there are still details to refine and concerns to address over safety and communication issues.

Roughly three dozen states now have laws or rules that restrict cellphone use in schools. 🔎 READ MORE: Lawmakers expect ‘lively debate’ over the issue

💬 TELL US: We know this is a huge issue for kids and parents. How has your family responded to school cellphone bans? Have they made a difference? We really want to know. Email us here. Remember to include your full name and where you’re from.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. REPORT: HARM TO BLACK FULTON RESIDENTS WORTH BILLIONS Names of victims who died while serving in the convict lease program at the Chattahoochee Brick Company are listed on a man's shirt in 2021. It was one Fulton company that benefited from imprisoned Black labor. Fulton County Reparations Task Force, a volunteer group in Georgia’s most populous county, recently submitted a 636-page report on the harms the municipality dealt through slavery and discrimination against Black residents. In the first decade of its existence, from 1853 to 1863, Fulton County brought in about $75,000 from taxes on the assessed “value” of enslaved Black people — about $2.4 million today, or up to $674 million depending on compound interest. That money built infrastructure and government buildings and paid salaries for Fulton leaders.

Post-slavery “chain gangs” and convict lease programs, mostly made up of Black prisoners, provided cheap or free labor under conditions so extreme they drew huge public outcry as early as 1907.

Over the years, Black residents have been repeatedly forced out of neighborhoods to make room for white properties and interests. These residents received little to no compensation for their land and homes. But what is there to be done? That’s the task force’s next step. Reparations critics say there’s no point in paying for crimes the current population didn’t commit. Supporters say the effects of this oppression are still felt in Black communities today.

🔎 READ MORE: More from the report, and why reparations options are so complex LEGISLATIVE SESSION PREVIEW The Georgia General Assembly is almost nigh. The annual Georgia General Assembly begins Monday, Jan. 12. This is when state legislators negotiate, refine and rewrite their bills and eventually vote on them, so get ready for a lot of lawmakin’ through April. The legislative session operates on a two-year cycle. This is the second year, which means bills that didn’t make the cut last year are still in play. Some of the biggest ones to watch: Housing: A bipartisan set of bills seeks to curb out-of-state hedge funds that have bought up real estate in Georgia. (Remember, affordability is a big issue for 2026, so expect a lot of measures that deal with real-money issues.)

A bipartisan set of bills seeks to curb out-of-state hedge funds that have bought up real estate in Georgia. (Remember, affordability is a big issue for 2026, so expect a lot of measures that deal with real-money issues.) School safety measures: Expect continued ripples from the deadly Apalachee High School shooting in late 2024. A Republican bill, with Democratic support, would require guns to be safely secured in locked storage devices.

Expect continued ripples from the deadly Apalachee High School shooting in late 2024. A Republican bill, with Democratic support, would require guns to be safely secured in locked storage devices. Sports betting: It’s been an issue on Georgia’s legislative radar since 2019, but lawmakers haven’t been able to legalize it amid the quickly shifting world of online betting. Will this be the year? Maybe.

A SECRET TO SLEEP? Viral sleep advice called the “10-3-2-1-0″ method claims to fix some big barriers to a decent night’s rest. Since morning is the keenest time to feel the consequences of bad sleep hygiene, I thought I should share while we’re at our most contrite: 10 hours before sleep: No more caffeine 3 hours before sleep: No more meals 2 hours before sleep: No more work 1 hour before sleep: No more screen time

Please, no more scary robots. End of an era: Hawks agree to trade Trae Young to Wizards I was fortunate to witness a very intense conversation among some of our sports (and newsletter) people about Young’s next move. Yes, your neighborhood journos really care. WATCH: Kava bars are changing Atlanta’s drink scene What is kava? Now you have to guess:

a. a plant with relaxing chemicals b. a protein-rich nut that tastes like chocolate c. a fermented drink similar to kombucha d. a South American rodent Answer at the bottom.

ON THIS DATE Jan. 8, 1981 Coke sign will live on as souvenirs. Ten days from now the giant neon Coke sign that has welcomed visitors to downtown Atlanta for more than 30 years will disappear from Margaret Mitchell Square, but its memory will live on — encased in plastic. The Coca-Cola Co. Wednesday announced a plan to dismantle the sign, break up its steel frame into 1,000 one-inch squares that will be imbedded in clear plastic blocks that will be presented to the Atlanta Historical Society. An elite Atlanta collectors’ item. ONE MORE THING Kava is a plant that is a rising star on the nonalcoholic drink scene. Does it taste good? Someone report back.