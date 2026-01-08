News

A.M. ATL: Sorry, BRB

Plus: Reparations, sleep tips
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Does anyone else use weighted blankets? I can’t get enough of mine. I’m under one right now. Sometimes, if I’m really stressed, I’ll fantasize about getting fed through a giant pasta press. Can’t have any worries if you’re two-dimensional.

Let’s get to it.

A POSSIBLE CELLPHONE BAN EXPANSION

An example of the phone locking bags some schools use to enforce bans.
Last year, Georgia passed a bill banning cellphones in K-8 public schools. The ban received so much positive feedback from educators that lawmakers may now expand it.

🔎 READ MORE: Lawmakers expect ‘lively debate’ over the issue

💬 TELL US: We know this is a huge issue for kids and parents. How has your family responded to school cellphone bans? Have they made a difference? We really want to know. Email us here. Remember to include your full name and where you’re from.

REPORT: HARM TO BLACK FULTON RESIDENTS WORTH BILLIONS

Names of victims who died while serving in the convict lease program at the Chattahoochee Brick Company are listed on a man's shirt in 2021. It was one Fulton company that benefited from imprisoned Black labor.
Fulton County Reparations Task Force, a volunteer group in Georgia’s most populous county, recently submitted a 636-page report on the harms the municipality dealt through slavery and discrimination against Black residents.

But what is there to be done? That’s the task force’s next step. Reparations critics say there’s no point in paying for crimes the current population didn’t commit. Supporters say the effects of this oppression are still felt in Black communities today.

🔎 READ MORE: More from the report, and why reparations options are so complex

LEGISLATIVE SESSION PREVIEW

The Georgia General Assembly is almost nigh.
The annual Georgia General Assembly begins Monday, Jan. 12. This is when state legislators negotiate, refine and rewrite their bills and eventually vote on them, so get ready for a lot of lawmakin’ through April.

The legislative session operates on a two-year cycle. This is the second year, which means bills that didn’t make the cut last year are still in play. Some of the biggest ones to watch:

🔎 READ MORE: Other issues include reproductive care and foreign workers

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

📺 Warner Bros. rejected a takeover bid from Paramount for the second time. Company leaders told shareholders to stick with a rival offer from Netflix.

🏗️ New housing and retail could crop up around Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of a possible 8-acre development project south of the stadium. The area is a nexus for several high-profile development projects aimed at boosting commerce downtown.

⏺️ An ICE officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis. Federal officials say it was an act of self-defense and called the woman’s actions an “act of terrorism,” but multiple video angles of the killing show the woman attempting to remove herself from the scene in her vehicle. Officers approach the vehicle, shooting from close range through the front windshield and driver’s side window. The death was at least the fifth linked to immigration crackdowns.

💰 President Donald Trump seeks more than $6.2 million from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to cover his attorney fees in the recently dismissed election case against him. The DA’s office says taxpayers would be unfairly on the hook for any payout.

A SECRET TO SLEEP?

Viral sleep advice called the “10-3-2-1-0″ method claims to fix some big barriers to a decent night’s rest. Since morning is the keenest time to feel the consequences of bad sleep hygiene, I thought I should share while we’re at our most contrite:

10 hours before sleep: No more caffeine

3 hours before sleep: No more meals

2 hours before sleep: No more work

1 hour before sleep: No more screen time

0 hours (when you wake up): No snoozing the alarm

😴 Why do experts claim it works, and why these specific habits? Read more here.

NEWS BITES

12 metro Atlanta arts events to look forward to this coming week

If your date says, “Wow, where did you get this idea?” and you say, “The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, you should subscribe,” I will send a carrier pigeon to deliver five $2 bills and a forehead kiss.

Thought leaders amp up discussions about AI and innovative tech at CES 2026

Please, no more scary robots.

End of an era: Hawks agree to trade Trae Young to Wizards

I was fortunate to witness a very intense conversation among some of our sports (and newsletter) people about Young’s next move. Yes, your neighborhood journos really care.

WATCH: Kava bars are changing Atlanta’s drink scene

What is kava? Now you have to guess:

a. a plant with relaxing chemicals

b. a protein-rich nut that tastes like chocolate

c. a fermented drink similar to kombucha

d. a South American rodent

Answer at the bottom.

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 8, 1981

Coke sign will live on as souvenirs. Ten days from now the giant neon Coke sign that has welcomed visitors to downtown Atlanta for more than 30 years will disappear from Margaret Mitchell Square, but its memory will live on — encased in plastic. The Coca-Cola Co. Wednesday announced a plan to dismantle the sign, break up its steel frame into 1,000 one-inch squares that will be imbedded in clear plastic blocks that will be presented to the Atlanta Historical Society.

An elite Atlanta collectors’ item.

ONE MORE THING

Kava is a plant that is a rising star on the nonalcoholic drink scene. Does it taste good? Someone report back.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

