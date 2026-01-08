Atlanta Hawks End of an era: Hawks agree to trade Trae Young to Wizards The deal ends Young’s eight-year career with the Hawks. 1 / 17 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young talks to Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) during timeout at an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks won 117-100 over New Orleans Pelicans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Trae Young era in Atlanta is over, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hawks have agreed to trade their four-time All-Star to the Washington Wizards in a deal with guard CJ McCollum as the headliner. Forward Corey Kispert was also included in the deal.

The trade, which was agreed upon during the Hawks’ game Wednesday against the Pelicans, ends Young’s eight-year career with the Hawks. Young sat on the bench watching his former teammates before a member of the team’s staff escorted him to the Hawks tunnel at State Farm Arena. Young’s stint with the Hawks began with a historic draft-night swap with the Mavericks. The Hawks held the third-overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, while the Mavericks picked fifth. He went to the Hawks, where he averaged 25.2 points and 9.8 assists on 35.1% shooting from 3 over his eight-year stint in Atlanta. RELATED PHOTOS: Trae Young reportedly traded to Wizards The trade benefits the Hawks because it provides financial relief, with Young’s player option for $49 million coming off the books for next season. McCollum is on an expiring deal worth $31 million.

McCollum, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 35 games for the Wizards this season. He’s shooting 39% on 3-pointers and is a good fit with the Hawks’ playing style.

That’s where Young had somewhat become expendable. He’s been hampered by injuries for most of the season, and in the 10 games he’s played, the Hawks were 2-8. After four straight years in the Play-In Tournament, the outlook entering this season was much higher, following the additions of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard. The Hawks haven’t lived up to those hopes, as they were just 18-21 following Wednesday’s victory over the Pelicans. That doesn’t erase the nostalgia of losing one of the brightest stars in franchise history. Young made a splash in the history books from his first year with the franchise. His 156 3-pointers in his first year in the league were the most for a rookie in Hawks history and the second-most in NBA history by a rookie aged 20 or younger. He became the first rookie in NBA history to have at least four contests with at least 30 points, 10 assists and five 3s. He earned NBA Rookie of the Month a franchise-record four times, as well as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, becoming the only rookie in either conference to win the weekly award in the 2018-19 season.