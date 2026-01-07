Kava bars are changing Atlanta's drink scene. Here's what you need to know.
Atlanta’s drink scene is turning to alcohol-free alternatives. Kava bars are popping up across the city, serving traditional South Pacific brews that promise a calm, buzzed feeling without the hangover. But, these menus aren’t without controversy — some also feature kratom, a plant tied to addiction risks when misused. AJC food and dining reporter Olivia Wakim visits Atlanta’s own Kava Mama to explore how the bar honors kava’s cultural roots while navigating kratom safely. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Smith, K.E., et al., ACS Chemical Neuroscience | NBC | The Guardian
