Better sleep is as easy as '10-3-2-1-0′ For poor sleepers, this viral lifestyle tip is worth trying. There's a simple way poor snoozers can improve their slumber: the "10-3-2-1-0″ rule.

With more than a third of all U.S. adults not getting enough sleep, it’s time to take a stand against restless nights. According to a trio of sleep experts, there’s a simple way poor snoozers can improve their slumber: the “10-3-2-1-0″ rule. Winter has come, bringing longer nights along with it. In the United States, clocks fell back, too, making nights longer still. From vitamin D deficiencies to stumbling circadian rhythms, all these extra dark hours can cause major sleep disruptors. In order to boost your odds of getting a good rest, “The Book of Sleep” author and psychologist Dr. Nicole Moshfegh advised prepping for bed 10 hours in advance.

The 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule is a five step method for better sleep, with every step taking place a specific number of hours before bed. So if you go to bed around 10 p.m., you will want to begin following the method at noon. "It packages the rules in an easy-to-remember format, which can be helpful for people who like structure or may be new to thinking about how daytime habits affect sleep," Moshfegh told Bustle. 10 hours: No more caffeine Dr. Vicki Lowry-Brown, a sleep specialist at The Private GP Group, said the first step is to cut all caffeine consumption at least 10 hours before bedtime.

“Caffeine has a half-life of about 5-6 hours, meaning even small amounts can remain in the bloodstream and significantly disrupt deep sleep cycles,” she told GQ Magazine.

3 hours: No more meals According to sleep expert and psychologist Dr. Leah Kaylor, you will then need to be done eating and drinking at least three hours before you go to bed. "As per the rule, you should stop eating large meals or drinking beverages, especially alcohol, three hours before bed," Kaylor told Livingetc. "Heavy food or alcohol too close to bedtime can mess with digestion and cause heartburn or night wakings." 2 hours: No more work To help guide your mind into sleep mode, stay away from your work email at least two hours before going to sleep. "Working late can keep the brain in a state of hyperactivity, increasing stress hormones like cortisol," Lowry-Brown said. This hormone helps guide the body's circadian rhythm, so boosting your cortisol levels before bed can be a major sleep disruptor.

1 hour: No more screen time You've stopped answering your work emails. Now, an hour from bedtime, it's time to put your phone, tablet and laptop away. "Blue light from phones, TVs, and tablets tricks your brain into thinking it's still daytime and blocks melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep," Kaylor said. "So, you should keep away from screens at least one hour before bed." Zero hours: No more snoozing For snoozers, the final step may be the hardest. When you wake up in the morning, don't hit the snooze button. "Avoiding the snooze button prevents the sleep fragmentation that often leads to morning grogginess," Moshfegh said. Through minor lifestyle changes, poor sleepers can follow these five simple steps throughout the day to possibly improve their rest. From cutting back on caffeine to the often dreaded banned screen time, it may sound demanding, but don't sweat it. It's not about sticking the landing perfectly every time.