Things to do 12 metro Atlanta arts events to look forward to in the coming week Highlights include a musical from Alicia Keys, Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival, ‘Twelfth Night.’ The Lawrenceville Symphony Orchestra will perform works of Johann Strauss II and George Gershwin (featuring pianist Anna Keiserman) on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Lawrenceville Symphony Orchestra)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 23 minutes ago link copied

From theater to music and dance to visual arts, the metro Atlanta area has a busy arts scene offering something for nearly everyone. This week, happenings include a Lawrenceville Symphony Orchestra performance featuring the iconic works of Johann Strauss II and George Gershwin as well as the second annual Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival. This weekly roundup will help you explore Atlanta’s arts and culture over the coming seven days. “Hell’s Kitchen,” singer Alicia Keys’ autobiographical musical, continues at the Fox Theatre through Sunday. (Photo by Marc J. Franklin)

“Hell’s Kitchen” This musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that snagged two Tony Awards is a coming-of-age story about finding yourself and your purpose. Continuing Wednesday-Sunday. $47.25-$189. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org . RELATED Two Atlanta-launched actors return as stars in Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ The 2026 New Years Concert

Iconic works of Johann Strauss II and George Gershwin are performed by the Lawrenceville Symphony Orchestra.

5 p.m. Saturday. $18.10-$39.30. Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, lwvso.com/janurary10th . New York storyteller Laura Sims leads workshops and performs stories on Saturday and Sunday during the Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival at The Breman. (Photo courtesy of The Breman) Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival The Bremen’s second annual storytelling festival includes performances, family programs, hands-on workshops and community gatherings that highlight Jewish culture, creativity and tradition. Thursday-Sunday. Opening night at Wild Heaven Beer — Toco Hills, 2935-B N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta; other events at The Breman, 1440 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 678-222-3700, thebreman.org.

RELATED Interview with novelists Jessica Handler and Mickey Dubrow who balance each other in life and on the page. “Twelfth Night” The Atlanta Shakespeare Co. performs this comedy of mistaken identity that includes a shipwreck, romance and revenge. Thursday and Friday previews; regular run Saturday through Jan. 25. $20 and up. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com . Sal Vulcano Creator and star of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” Sal Vulcano brings his Everything’s Fine Tour to Atlanta Symphony Hall.

7 p.m. Saturday. $28.95 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org/events/ . “The Family Album of Ralph Eugene Meatyard” is on view at the High Museum of Art through May 10. (Photo courtesy of the High Museum of Art) “The Family Album of Ralph Eugene Meatyard” The photographs of Ralph Eugene Meatyard, on exhibit at the High Museum of Art, are best known for staged scenes often featuring his family as actors and employing props such as masks and dolls. Continuing through May 10. $23.50. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org/exhibition/meatyard .

RELATED High Museum spotlights late Kentucky optometrist who made ‘crazy photographs’ “Dreamscapes: Cosmosis” Limelight Gallery hosts this collective group art showcase featuring dream-inspired works by more than 70 metro artists representing a vibrant mix of styles and perspectives. The opening reception includes a DJ and free beverages. 4-8 p.m. Saturday opening reception. Through Jan. 31. Free. Binders Arts and Frames — Limelight Gallery, 3330 Piedmont Road, Suite 18, Atlanta, 404-237-6331, facebook.com . Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch Pianist Joe Alterman and guest artist Lavahi perform jazz and take part in unscripted interviews that go behind the music. A brunch by executive chef Karl Elliott is also included.

10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. $70 and up. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022, sandyspringspac.com/events . AIDS Memorial Quilt Exhibition and poetry reading The Decatur Library will host a poetry reading in honor of its exhibition “The AIDS Memorial Quilt: Honoring Lives, Inspiring Change.” 7-8 p.m. Thursday. Free. Exhibit continues through Saturday. Decatur Library, fourth floor gallery and event space, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070, events.dekalblibrary.org . Sandler Hudson Gallery hosts “primary,” a solo exhibition featuring the works of Georgia artist Betsy Cain through Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Sandler Hudson Gallery)

“primary” — A solo exhibition The works of Savannah artist Betsy Cain, who creates large oil paint drawings on Yupo paper that are saturated with color. Also featured: paintings reflecting the absence of color through the use of deep black. Continuing through Jan. 31. Sandler Hudson Gallery, 739 Trabert Ave. NW, Suite B, Atlanta. 404-817-3300, sandlerhudson.com . “Hive Collective” Allen Peterson’s final chapter in his “Crosspollination” trilogy of performance art, this event on Atlanta Contemporary’s plaza features sculptors melting scrap iron and pouring it into reusable molds to form bird-sized honeybee forms. The artworks are taken out of the molds when they’ve solidified and are still glowing hot, and performers use cold steel handles to “fly” the bees in formations inspired by the dance-based language honeybees use to communicate.