Georgia may extend student cellphone ban to high schools
House speaker expects lawmakers to expand 2025 law as more states restrict student device use.
Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns (left) speaks at a press conference the week before the beginning of the legislative session for the Georgia House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
“You’ll see us move this session, I do believe, to ban cellphones in high schools,” Burns said Wednesday. “So many jurisdictions around the state have already done that as well, and I think we’re all aware of that.”
The limits have fueled an intense debate in school hallways, homes and school board rooms across the state. Supporters say phones damage students’ mental health and distract from learning, while critics worry parents won’t be able to reach their children in an emergency.
The current law, adopted last year with bipartisan support, prohibits students through eighth grade from accessing personal electronic devices — including smartwatches and tablets — during the school day.
Districts had until Jan. 1 to adopt policies outlining how they’ll put that ban in place and until July to begin enforcing it. Early adopters have reported increased student engagement and a decrease in discipline problems.
Burns didn’t outline details, including whether the ban would cover tablets and smartwatches that many high school students use. The law’s sponsor, state Rep. Scott Hilton, said legislators will work this year to fine-tune details, including potential exceptions to the limits.
“We’re at a time where the data has clearly shown this is the right direction,” said Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners. “But it’s not just the data. It’s the teachers, the parents and even the students.”
Momentum appears to be building behind the idea, though Burns said he expects a “lively debate.”
Roughly three dozen states now have laws or rules that restrict cellphone use in schools, and the Georgia Department of Education recently encouraged lawmakers to expand the ban to high schools, citing teacher surveys showing overwhelming support.