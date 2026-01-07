Politics Georgia may extend student cellphone ban to high schools House speaker expects lawmakers to expand 2025 law as more states restrict student device use. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns (left) speaks at a press conference the week before the beginning of the legislative session for the Georgia House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

House Speaker Jon Burns is backing a plan to ban cellphone use during the school day for Georgia high school students. The Republican said he expects House lawmakers to pass a measure during the session that begins next week extending Georgia’s K-8 cellphone ban to high school students.

RELATED Opinion: Why Georgia needs a modernized school funding formula “You’ll see us move this session, I do believe, to ban cellphones in high schools,” Burns said Wednesday. “So many jurisdictions around the state have already done that as well, and I think we’re all aware of that.” The limits have fueled an intense debate in school hallways, homes and school board rooms across the state. Supporters say phones damage students’ mental health and distract from learning, while critics worry parents won’t be able to reach their children in an emergency. The current law, adopted last year with bipartisan support, prohibits students through eighth grade from accessing personal electronic devices — including smartwatches and tablets — during the school day. Districts had until Jan. 1 to adopt policies outlining how they’ll put that ban in place and until July to begin enforcing it. Early adopters have reported increased student engagement and a decrease in discipline problems.

Burns didn’t outline details, including whether the ban would cover tablets and smartwatches that many high school students use. The law’s sponsor, state Rep. Scott Hilton, said legislators will work this year to fine-tune details, including potential exceptions to the limits.