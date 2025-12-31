News A.M. ATL: That’s a wrap! Quick updates and year-end resources

Welcome to the last A.M. ATL of 2025.

Let’s get to it. A QUICK NEWS RUNDOWN Maybe I’m not supposed to say this, but who wants to read news on New Year’s Eve? We’re trying to cultivate an aura of peace and relaxation, after all. Here’s all you need: ⚖️ Charges dismissed: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer dismissed racketeering charges Tuesday against dozens of activists who protested Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center, more than three months after signaling he would do so. 📿 Buddhist monks: The 20 or so Buddhist monks on a “peace walk” that just passed through Georgia will press on even after a vehicle crash left two monks injured.

🏈 Sugar Bowl scams: The University of Georgia will play Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. If you know someone still looking for tickets, warn them to watch out for creative new scams. Here’s a lookahead from Coach Kirby Smart, too.

✍🏽 New 2026 laws: Some interesting new laws will take effect in several states starting Thursday. Here in Georgia, that includes new American flag-festooned specialty license plates with the words “America First.” 💡 More Atlanta AP classes: More schools are offering Advanced Placement classes, particularly in underserved areas. That’s a double boon, since AP classes can translate to college credits. 🤒 Flu’s going around: Flu activity is “very high” in Georgia, according to the CDC, and will likely stay that way. Be careful who you kiss tonight. Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. OTHER GOOD READS ‘Whaddaya got, Loran?’: The enduring legacy of an eternal Georgia Bulldog

Get your red and black feelings Sugar Bowl-ready with a lovely profile of 87-year-old Loran Smith, who’s been a stalwart UGA storyteller and ambassador for 65 years. Read here The 10 best albums by Georgia artists in 2025, ranked Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims, Mariah the Scientist and others did us proud. Read here Over 20 years, the Beltline has forever altered Atlanta’s path The popular trail loop sparks debates over affordability, economic impact and transit. Still, no one disputes that it transformed Atlanta. Read here

And the Falcons play the Saints for, um, vengeance. Atlanta tops the U.S. in self-storage facilities This is highly validating to my husband, who loves to complain about the scourge of new self-storage buildings. The American Kennel Club adds three breeds Each one just as smart and strong and perfect as the next.

New Year Eve's amusement, and a nice time to all. There will be racing, prize skating ... at the Globe Roller Skating Rink on New Year's evening at the Kennesaw building, South Forsyth street. The hall is nicely fitted up; three electric lights, nicely polished floor … and the ladies need not feel a delicacy in attending, for the gentlemen propose to have the best people of the city to visit their rink or none at all. … Admission 20 cents; skates free.