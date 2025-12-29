Business What’s ahead for metro Atlanta business in 2026 The year brings big things to watch. We sum up the key business, climate and environment stories the AJC will be watching. The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown including the One Atlantic Center as automobiles travel along the I-75 / I-85 connector photographed from the 17th street bridge looking south, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

A jobs engine that seems to have sand stuck in its gears. Fears about what artificial intelligence will mean for jobs, and whether spending on that advanced tech will keep booming. Tariffs and trade.

As 2026 opens, concerns remain about an economy that, at least on paper, keeps chugging along. The U.S. economy expanded in the third quarter by its best pace in two years and consumer spending was strong. The stock market remains bullish. But the housing market seems to have cooled. The year brings big things to watch. How will Atlanta’s return to the global sports stage go? Can state and federal leaders grapple with concerns about affordability? It is an election year, after all. Nearly a full year in under President Donald Trump, what’s next for climate and environment initiatives after the new administration stripped away many of the programs enacted by President Joe Biden? And what on earth is next for CNN and the Turner networks?

Here are some of the key business, climate and environment stories The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be watching in 2026:

Job market and AI Georgia has already started to see a decrease in jobs, losing 3,200 jobs in September, according to the latest state unemployment report. In an uncertain economy, companies are under pressure to cut costs, and many firms in Georgia have laid off hundreds of workers in recent months. Wage growth has slowed nationally. Going into the new year, continued economic uncertainty and a rush by companies to adopt AI to automate work is causing anxiety among jobseekers, from new graduates to older workers. The shifts could bring continued changes to higher education, job training and the workforce in 2026. But it could also change the way we work and create new jobs. Loree Smith (left) helps her customer Charles Davis of Sparta at Sandy's IGA, which is the only grocery store in town. Hancock County has one of the highest rates of childhood food insecurity in the country. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Affordability After a year where tariffs dominated headlines and prices soared on some everyday items, such as coffee, consumers are likely to remain cautious with their pocketbooks. Nationally, inflation could tick up to 3.5% in 2026, up from an average of 3% in 2025, according to a recent forecast from the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth.

Trade and tariffs Trump campaigned on plans to aggressively use tariffs to cajole foreign countries to make more things here and to raise revenue. He followed through on those promises in his first year in office. Although some sectors have been happy with such protectionism, the aggressive trade policy has squeezed many domestic companies that rely on foreign supply chains, even if their goods are assembled here. Trump has touted interim trade agreements with many countries, and commitments by some to make more things here — though that might take years to bear fruit. Trump’s import taxes have also led to higher prices and made the job of the Federal Reserve tougher to meet its dual mandates of price stability and full employment. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in cases challenging the president’s tariffs also could curtail some of those levies. Trump’s economic policies will likely be front and center in the 2026 elections. RELATED Tariffs hurt Georgia’s ports in October. There’s cautious optimism for 2026. Georgia Power customers could possibly see bills increase. (AJC 2022) Power bills could rise again Rising power bills drove voters to the polls and cost two of Georgia Power’s regulators their seats in a November election. While the electric company struck an agreement to freeze base rates through 2028, that’s not the whole story.

Keep an eye out for power bills to become a hot-button issue in everything from the governor’s race to two seats on the PSC in 2026 as utility bills are likely to go up for two reasons: the cost of fuel used to make electricity and cleanup after Hurricane Helene. Georgia Power doesn’t profit from the fuel dollars it collects, but that doesn’t mean customers likely won’t have to pay up. The utility gets roughly 40% of its fuel from gas and oil, both of which are subject to wild price swings compared with other sources of power. The company has at least an $860 million uncollected tab for Hurricane Helene and other storms. Customers could expect that bill to come due for them in 2026 as well. ServerFarm's new Data Center in Covington is being constructed. They have proposed bringing their own fleet of generators on-site to provide power. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Data centers Computer storage warehouses, which have been popping up across the Atlanta area in recent years, will continue to be top of mind.

City and state leaders say they’re adamant that they will be prepared. Time will tell on June 15 when the first match between Spain and Cape Verde kicks off. Construction of Centennial Yards continues in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Downtown redevelopment Speaking of downtown, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for the city’s central core. It will be in the spotlight for the World Cup, and Centennial Yards, the $5 billion redevelopment of downtown’s Gulch, will see new attractions open this year, some of them in time for the global event. Midterm and state elections The new year will bring elections for every state lawmaker and all constitutional officers in Georgia, including governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state. Also on the ballot will be a U.S. Senate race and Georgia’s seats in the U.S. House. You can count on the economy and economic policy to be at the forefront of the bruising political battles to come. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to local leaders and members of the public inside of Big Bethel AME, where he and a coalition of former mayors held a rally Oct. 30 declaring a need to fight the Trump administration's anti-DEI efforts. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Minority contracting The Trump administration’s battle against diversity initiatives has threatened the future of government contracting programs to direct a portion of funding to minority- or women-owned small businesses — striking at the heart of a key legacy of Atlanta’s city government and the city-run Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Although the city has renamed its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to come into compliance with federal anti-DEI executive orders, it is standing by its longstanding minority contracting goals. The city already in 2025 permanently lost nearly $40 million over the issue. The coming year could bring more legal developments and moves that could affect the fate of federal funding for the city and the world’s busiest airport. This is a section of "prairie" in the eastern half of the Okefenokee Swamp in southeastern Georgia. The swamp's prairies are vast, watery expanses dotted with floating islands and stands of cypress and other trees. (Courtesy of Charles Seabrook) Okefenokee on the World Heritage stage Does the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge have what it takes to join the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage list?

Georgia’s famed swamp should find out if it made the cut in July when the World Heritage Committee meets in Busan, South Korea. If selected, the Okefenokee would be the first Georgia site on the list and the first National Wildlife Refuge to be inscribed. The Rivian 2,000-acre project site where a groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 16. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Turbulence for clean energy, EV sectors Hyundai Motor Group, SK Battery America, Qcells and other companies with huge Georgia footprints had a bumpy ride in 2025. It may not be much smoother next year. The Trump administration’s phaseout of most federal tax credits for clean energy and electric vehicle tax credits has already weakened demand, leading Ford Motor Co. and others to back away from all-electric models. Without the incentives, it is possible other companies could be forced to make tough choices in 2026. Rivian, meanwhile, plans to launch its R2 crossover at its Illinois plant in 2026. Sales of that vehicle will have ramifications on Rivian’s planned Georgia factory, which is scheduled to start vertical construction next year. The $5 billion Georgia plant isn’t scheduled to begin production until 2028, but the ability of Rivian to move into a more mass market vehicle, one slated to start at $45,000, will be key for the company.