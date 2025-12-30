Business We full? Atlanta tops U.S. in new self-storage facilities. The region led country in 2025 for the volume of self-storage construction, report finds. The Atlanta market led the nation in 2025 with 2.2 million square feet of newly built self-storage facilities, according to a report from industry research firm StorageCafe. (Courtesy of CubeSmart)

If you need additional room to store your stuff, more options are popping up around Atlanta every day — more so than anywhere else in the country, according to a recent report. The Atlanta market led the nation in 2025 with 2.2 million square feet of newly built self-storage facilities, according to a report from industry research firm StorageCafe. That’s about double the floor space of offices within the former CNN Center in downtown Atlanta.

Aside from the red-hot data center market, most types of construction slowed in 2025 as developers grappled with high costs and economic uncertainty. Overall, the amount of completed self-storage facilities in the U.S. also declined in 2025 by 21% year-over-year. But Atlanta’s self-storage market bucked the trend, joining Phoenix as the only two to top 2 million square feet of new construction. RELATED Atlanta has lots of empty offices. But are tenants finally ready to settle?

“Most of the top developers over the past three years have slowed their pace and are carefully selecting areas of growing demand and undersupply,” Doug Ressler, business intelligence manager at StorageCafe’s parent company Yardi Matrix, wrote in an analysis of the report.