Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart on key elements Georgia focused on to stay ready for Sugar Bowl Smart shares where Bulldogs focus has been leading up to College Football Playoff matchup with Rebels. Kirby Smart, in his 10th season as Georgia’s head coach, is focused on taking the next step toward what would be his third national championship. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NEW ORLEANS — Kirby Smart had a vision for this Georgia football team entering spring drills in March, and he didn’t exactly know what it would lead to this season. “We just knew it was what the team needed,” Smart said Tuesday at the Sugar Bowl media day at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. “The best version of this team was only going to get there with fire, passion and energy, an ability to run the ball and ability to stop the run.

The Bulldogs have come up big in those areas of emphasis, leading to an SEC championship season and the upcoming appearance in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at Caesar's Superdome. Smart, in his 10th season as Georgia's head coach, is focused on taking the next step toward what would be his third national championship, and it starts with the game against Ole Miss. The Georgia head coach has his game plan in place for the Rebels, who advanced by defeating Tulane 41-10 in a CFP opening-round game Dec. 20 in Oxford. It's an Ole Miss team UGA defeated earlier this season, 43-35 on Oct. 18 in Athens.

Georgia will be taking the field for the first time since defeating Alabama 28-7 in the SEC championship game Dec. 6.

Of the eight remaining teams, UGA is the only team to have an opening-round bye in last season's playoff and this one, and Smart revealed the blueprint he put in place to handle the layoff better than last season, when the Bulldogs were eliminated by Notre Dame 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal. "Being in shape is one," Smart said, referencing the up-tempo offensive style Ole Miss has used in running up a 12-1 record and the No. 2 offense in the nation with 498 yards per game. "(And) being focused, and understanding this is a business trip, and you're here for a purpose." The focus and motivation in this season's team has been conveyed through the players' interviews, with linebacker Raylen Wilson summing things up by saying the Bulldogs have "a chip on their shoulder" after last year's disappointing ending. Smart shared that he has been direct with his players when discussing the challenges that not playing a football game for more than three weeks poses, and Georgia looks to regain its regular season-ending momentum.

"You address the advantages or things you will lean on that you feel like are an advantage for you, and we try to list those things out," Smart said. "Here's the things we're strong at, and we're going to lean on these things — these are our core identity." Of late, the Georgia offense has answered the bell, with quarterback Gunner Stockton operating at a high-efficiency clip with his decision making and ability to extend plays under the direction and play-calling of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Smart doubled down on the job Bobo has done this season. "I don't think he's the right guy, I know he's the right guy," Smart said. "… I'll put him up against anybody in the country because of his knowledge, his experience, what he's done and the staff he has." And now Smart, working in concert with his staff, aims to put out the best version of Georgia football for the remainder of the playoffs.