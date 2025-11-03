News A.M. ATL: Park parking Plus: Trains, election preview

GEORGIA IS FULL OF OB-GYN DESERTS Jessica Lewis is among many women in rural Georgia who make long drives for access to gynecological care. Obviously, prenatal care for expectant mothers is not something to take lightly. In Georgia, a high number of women live without immediate access to such care and sometimes go without critical appointments. A quick overview: Out of Georgia’s 159 counties, 80 do not have a full-time doctor certified in obstetrics and gynecology, according to data acquired by the AJC.

Georgia has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the country, with 49 deaths per 100,000 live births annually.

Nearly 16% of birthing-age Georgia women had no hospital with a labor unit within 30 minutes of their home. The national average is 9.7%. What’s made it worse, and what could make it better: Hospital closings have contributed to the crisis. Nine rural hospitals have closed in Georgia since 2010. Others have cut services. This year, St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia cut its labor and delivery unit for financial reasons.

State lawmakers have taken steps to address the crisis, particularly Georgia’s maternal mortality rate. The state extended the time low-income Georgia mothers can receive benefits under Medicaid. One expert called the change a “huge” help.

Low-income women can also apply to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or welfare, while pregnant rather than waiting until a child is born.

GET READY TO PAY MORE AT GA PARKS The taxidermied animals at the Sweet Water Creek visitors center are worth the increased parking fee alone. This is not what we meant when we said we wanted more hikes. Starting in January, a standard daily parking pass for Georgia's 48 state parks and 15 historic sites will increase from $5 per vehicle to $10. The cost of an annual parking pass will rise from $50 to $70.

The Georgia Board of Natural Resources last week voted unanimously for the change.

The increase addresses rising maintenance and repair costs at Georgia parks and historic sites.

Parking fees are dedicated to park maintenance, after all, which soothes the sting of paying them. 🔎 READ MORE: The financial challenges our parks face

ATLANTA OWNS A TREASURY OF RAIL HISTORY Jackson McQuigg, vice president of properties at Atlanta History Center, said a recent transfer of archives "puts us on the map." The Atlanta History Center has some serious bragging rights among ferroequinologists after a blockbuster swap with Savannah’s Georgia Historical Society. The History Center now has one of the nation’s largest research-level railroad archive collections.

The research haul includes four truckloads of information about the former Central of Georgia Railroad.

