A.M. ATL: Park parking

Morning, y’all. A special shoutout to parents still washing splotches of purple and pink from their child’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Halloween costumes. The bad guys never had a chance with so many little hunters running around.
Let’s get to it.
Obviously, prenatal care for expectant mothers is not something to take lightly. In Georgia, a high number of women live without immediate access to such care and sometimes go without critical appointments.
This is not what we meant when we said we wanted more hikes.
The Atlanta History Center has some serious bragging rights among ferroequinologists after a blockbuster swap with Savannah’s Georgia Historical Society.
That's a history of the whole state. It's a history of Atlanta.
✍🏻 We’re entering the sixth week of the government shutdown. President Donald Trump wants Republicans to change Senate rules to end it. However, some Republicans warn altering filibuster rules threatens the integrity of the chamber and could hand Democrats a lot of power later.
♨️ The shutdown could prevent millions of low-income families from receiving timely home heating aid as colder days approach.
✈️ Oh, and flight delays are probably “only going to get worse,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says.
🗳️ A hard-earned vote to repeal Sapelo Island’s zoning law is set for January. Sapelo residents want a say in how much development is allowed on the coastal Georgia island.
Municipal elections are Tuesday, as well as Atlanta’s mayoral election and the statewide contest for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission. We’ll talk about it all more then, but as a serial forgetter myself it’s my duty to reminder you a day in advance.
Takeaways from the LA Dodgers’ wild World Series win over the Toronto Blue Jays
That wasn’t a baseball game, it was psychological torture.
Georgia Tech lost its first game of the year, and the Falcons lost their ... fifth
Only one of those losses was a surprise.
How to spot November’s supermoon, the closest of the year
Can’t say enough good things about the moon.
AI song generating platform frustrates users after legal settlement
Bedeviled.
Nov 3, 1959
Given answers, admits anguished Van Doren; may face perjury case. Fallen TV idol Charles Van Doren confessed in shame and anguish Monday that he was deeply involved in rigging the defunct, scandal-tinged “Twenty-One” quiz show. Now Van Doren faces possible perjury charges in court, and perhaps an end to his $50,000-a-year television career. ... The tall, wavy-haired, 33-year-old English professor testified he had come at last to a tortured, soul-searing conclusion that the truth is the only thing “with which a man can live.”
It was very important readers knew Charles Van Doren was tall, wavy-haired and young as well as a fraud. Producer Nicole highly recommends the 1994 film “Quiz Show,” directed by Robert Redford.
Where’s the best trivia night in the Atlanta area? I don’t want to go, I’m just curious. (My nervous system can’t distinguish between “chill night with friends” and “life-and-death battle of wills between tables full of strangers.”)
Until next time.