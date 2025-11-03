News

A.M. ATL: Park parking

Plus: Trains, election preview
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all. A special shoutout to parents still washing splotches of purple and pink from their child’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Halloween costumes. The bad guys never had a chance with so many little hunters running around.

Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA IS FULL OF OB-GYN DESERTS

Jessica Lewis is among many women in rural Georgia who make long drives for access to gynecological care.
Jessica Lewis is among many women in rural Georgia who make long drives for access to gynecological care.

Obviously, prenatal care for expectant mothers is not something to take lightly. In Georgia, a high number of women live without immediate access to such care and sometimes go without critical appointments.

A quick overview:

What’s made it worse, and what could make it better:

🔎 READ MORE: A Georgia mother’s story far from OB-GYN care

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GET READY TO PAY MORE AT GA PARKS

The taxidermied animals at the Sweet Water Creek visitors center are worth the increased parking fee alone.
The taxidermied animals at the Sweet Water Creek visitors center are worth the increased parking fee alone.

This is not what we meant when we said we wanted more hikes.

🔎 READ MORE: The financial challenges our parks face

ATLANTA OWNS A TREASURY OF RAIL HISTORY

Jackson McQuigg, vice president of properties at Atlanta History Center, said a recent transfer of archives "puts us on the map."
Jackson McQuigg, vice president of properties at Atlanta History Center, said a recent transfer of archives "puts us on the map."

The Atlanta History Center has some serious bragging rights among ferroequinologists after a blockbuster swap with Savannah’s Georgia Historical Society.

That's a history of the whole state. It's a history of Atlanta.

- Sheffield Hale, president and CEO of the Atlanta History Center, on the importance of railroad history.

🚂 READ MORE: What this kind of stuff means for researchers and the history of Georgia

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

✍🏻 We’re entering the sixth week of the government shutdown. President Donald Trump wants Republicans to change Senate rules to end it. However, some Republicans warn altering filibuster rules threatens the integrity of the chamber and could hand Democrats a lot of power later.

♨️ The shutdown could prevent millions of low-income families from receiving timely home heating aid as colder days approach.

✈️ Oh, and flight delays are probably “only going to get worse,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says.

🗳️ A hard-earned vote to repeal Sapelo Island’s zoning law is set for January. Sapelo residents want a say in how much development is allowed on the coastal Georgia island.

FRIENDLY REMINDER: ELECTION DAY IS TOMORROW!

Municipal elections are Tuesday, as well as Atlanta’s mayoral election and the statewide contest for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission. We’ll talk about it all more then, but as a serial forgetter myself it’s my duty to reminder you a day in advance.

🔎 READ MORE: What to know about Tuesday’s elections, along with some FAQs

NEWS BITES

Takeaways from the LA Dodgers’ wild World Series win over the Toronto Blue Jays

That wasn’t a baseball game, it was psychological torture.

Georgia Tech lost its first game of the year, and the Falcons lost their ... fifth

Only one of those losses was a surprise.

How to spot November’s supermoon, the closest of the year

Can’t say enough good things about the moon.

AI song generating platform frustrates users after legal settlement

Bedeviled.

ON THIS DATE

Nov 3, 1959

Given answers, admits anguished Van Doren; may face perjury case. Fallen TV idol Charles Van Doren confessed in shame and anguish Monday that he was deeply involved in rigging the defunct, scandal-tinged “Twenty-One” quiz show. Now Van Doren faces possible perjury charges in court, and perhaps an end to his $50,000-a-year television career. ... The tall, wavy-haired, 33-year-old English professor testified he had come at last to a tortured, soul-searing conclusion that the truth is the only thing “with which a man can live.”

It was very important readers knew Charles Van Doren was tall, wavy-haired and young as well as a fraud. Producer Nicole highly recommends the 1994 film “Quiz Show,” directed by Robert Redford.

ONE MORE THING

Where’s the best trivia night in the Atlanta area? I don’t want to go, I’m just curious. (My nervous system can’t distinguish between “chill night with friends” and “life-and-death battle of wills between tables full of strangers.”)

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Sword attack

‘Everything happened so fast’: Firefighter’s hand reattached after sword attack

1h ago

How two obscure races became a referendum on Georgia Power bills

1 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in Carrollton, police say

Keep Reading

Congress shouldn’t toy with early childhood education funding

Readers write

Shuttering Head Start in Georgia would create child care and workforce crisis

Featured

MARTA Series

6 report injuries after MARTA buses collide at DeKalb station

Georgia parks raise parking fees — and more price hikes could be on the way

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda