Georgia News Vote to repeal Sapelo Island zoning law scheduled for January Georgia Supreme Court ruled in September that referendum organized by Gullah Geechee residents of the coastal Georgia island could go forward. The unincorporated community of Hogg Hummock is the ancestral home of Sapelo Island's Gullah Geechee. Voters in McIntosh County will decide whether to repeal a 2023 zoning change that allows bigger homes on the island. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

The size of homes on Sapelo Island is back on the ballot. A McIntosh County judge on Friday set Jan. 20 as the voting date for a previously blocked referendum that seeks to repeal a 2023 zoning ordinance change.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled in September that Sapelo’s Gullah Geechee residents could challenge the law, which they say encourages vacation home development and would increase property taxes. RELATED Sapelo Island zoning fight: What to know Sapelo is a barrier island along Georgia’s coast located about halfway between Savannah and Brunswick. The Gullah Geechee make up the overwhelming majority of the island’s full-time residents and have lived in the unincorporated community of Hogg Hummock for generations. They are descendants of enslaved West Africans who worked Sapelo’s plantations before emancipation and the Civil War. Probate Judge Harold Webster issued the special election order after being notified by the Georgia Supreme Court that its ruling would not be reconsidered. That cleared the way for the scheduling of the referendum. A “Geechee Proud” sign hangs in front of a multipurpose center on Sapelo Island. The Gullah Geechee make up the overwhelming majority of the island’s full-time residents. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

A Sapelo Gullah Geechee community leader, Josiah “Jazz” Watts, did not immediately respond to comment. Neither did members of the McIntosh County Commission.

Some McIntosh residents who followed the case had speculated the commission would revise the ordinance after the Georgia Supreme Court’s ruling, making the special election unnecessary. The Jan. 20 vote will end a nearly three-year-long saga over home sizes on Sapelo. For decades, a zoning ordinance that restricted homes to 1,600 square feet and one story in height limited development on the island. But a proposed revision was introduced in 2023, and a scaled-back version of the ordinance that allowed homes up to 3,000 square feet and two stories passed the McIntosh County Commission that September. RELATED Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves? Construction continues on a new home in the Hog Hummock community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island. For decades, a zoning ordinance that restricted homes to 1,600 square feet and one story in height limited development on the island. (Justin Taylor for the AJC 2024) Ordinance opponents responded by collecting signature petitions to force a referendum. They met the qualification in July 2024, and the special election was called for October. The McIntosh Commission filed suit to stop the referendum, and a Superior Court judge ruled in the county’s favor just days before the election — and after 818 voters had cast early ballots.