Nov. 4 Election Day: Local races count more than any national contest
Voters should pick people willing to work hard on their behalf regardless of politics.
Mayor David Belle Isle (from left) and council members Chris Owens, Mike Kennedy and Donald F. Mitchell consider a request to develop an approximately 86 acre site on Old Milton Parkway and Georgia 400 named Avalon during a City of Alpharetta public hearing.
By Ben Burnett – AJC Contributor
This Tuesday is Election Day.
The largest number of seats in Georgia are filled in off-cycle years. Even now, the eyeballs are focused on the 2026 governor’s race and what will be the most expensive Senate race in American history between Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and whoever survives the Republican primary.
I write about those people and issues all the time. They are important, but they are not always as important as what happens in your community.
What my constituents did not know was that the average homeowner saved about $3 on their annual tax bill because of my bold campaign pledge. I knew what I was doing, but it sounded amazing on your doorstep. Since my innovative pledge, thousands of Republicans have plagiarized my once innovative message around tax cuts.
Local officials serve the entire community’s interest
What you may not expect is that the giants of the political game in Washington D.C. still pay close attention to their hometowns. When I catch up with former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, the conversation is always about Roswell.
Ben Burnett, former member of the Alpharetta City Council. (Courtesy)
When you think about the myriad the issues Secretary Price faced, it is adorable that he cares so much about a place that afforded such an opportunity.
United States Treasurer Brandon Beach sat on the Alpharetta City Council long before he signed $100 bills and the U.S. Treasury Department began phasing out the penny. Anytime I see him at a concert at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, he brags about being a part of that project. I guarantee you, at some point this week, he has told somebody that he signed a steel beam in those rafters.
He still celebrates the Encore Parkway bridge over Georgia 400. That is the nicest bridge in the entire state. If you do not believe me, ask Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry. Liberals may dislike Beach. They go to concerts in Alpharetta because Beach makes things happen.
I marvel at bold decisions in local governments. I was on the radio recently talking about how much I disagree with the liberal politics of the City of Atlanta. At the same time Mayor Andre Dickens has done a great service with one of the things that matter, public safety. Imagine being a Democrat mayor in 2025, then imagine and having to stand by the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center decision. The conviction to do the right thing was courageous.
The loudest part of his party loathes law enforcement. Dickens still chose to do the hard thing, because it was the best decision. I have many disagreements with his politics. I respect him for standing up for what is right.
Look at this last four years in Johns Creek with Mayor John Bradberry. After sitting in the shadow of North Fulton for years, a town center and development by Toro Development Group will open in the fall of 2026. Johns Creek was also named the safest city in America by U.S. News & World Report. That would never have happened before John. These stories should have been a much bigger deal for Georgia. Georgia’s political class loves to talk about agriculture, the ports and manufacturing. But Metro Atlanta is still for whom the caged bird sings in Georgia.
Voters should pick work horses over show horses
There are two types of politicians. You might thing I am going to say Republicans and Democrats, but you would be wrong.
There are those who want to be somebody and there are those who want to do something positive.
Before you go to the ballot box on Tuesday, research who your work horses are. Anybody with a pulse can cut a ribbon; almost none of them can bring an idea to life.
Tuesday is not less important than a governor’s race or a United States Senate race; it may be more important.
Your local governments made COVID-related decisions before Governors Brian Kemp of Georgia, Ron DeSantis of Florida or Gavin Newsom of California.
Look at the dissatisfaction in Washington. Why not give it a shot? If we vote for difference makers, the meritocracy in America improves. If you want to advocate for affordable housing initiatives, Tuesday is your best opportunity to prove me wrong.
Pushing boundaries happens at home. America needs you to elect difference makers. If we wait for the Federal government, we are going to be here for a while.
Ben Burnett is a business owner and former member of the Alpharetta City Council. He is a Republican and a regular contributor to the AJC.
