Opinion Nov. 4 Election Day: Local races count more than any national contest Voters should pick people willing to work hard on their behalf regardless of politics. Mayor David Belle Isle (from left) and council members Chris Owens, Mike Kennedy and Donald F. Mitchell consider a request to develop an approximately 86 acre site on Old Milton Parkway and Georgia 400 named Avalon during a City of Alpharetta public hearing. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2012)

By Ben Burnett – AJC Contributor 1 hour ago link copied

This Tuesday is Election Day. The largest number of seats in Georgia are filled in off-cycle years. Even now, the eyeballs are focused on the 2026 governor’s race and what will be the most expensive Senate race in American history between Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and whoever survives the Republican primary.

I write about those people and issues all the time. They are important, but they are not always as important as what happens in your community. In local elections, mole hills often appear as mountains. When I campaigned for Alpharetta City Council in 2017, I promised to raise the homestead exemption in the city to $45,000 — a tax cut of more than 10%. I rode that message to a 60%-40% victory. In local elections, mole hills often appear as mountains. When I campaigned for Alpharetta City Council in 2017, I promised to raise the homestead exemption in the city to $45,000 — a tax cut of more than 10%. I rode that message to a 60%-40% victory. RELATED Opinion: In todays’ world, we are all under a microscope and must watch words carefully What my constituents did not know was that the average homeowner saved about $3 on their annual tax bill because of my bold campaign pledge. I knew what I was doing, but it sounded amazing on your doorstep. Since my innovative pledge, thousands of Republicans have plagiarized my once innovative message around tax cuts. Local officials serve the entire community’s interest What you may not expect is that the giants of the political game in Washington D.C. still pay close attention to their hometowns. When I catch up with former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, the conversation is always about Roswell. What you may not expect is that the giants of the political game in Washington D.C. still pay close attention to their hometowns. When I catch up with former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, the conversation is always about Roswell.

Ben Burnett, former member of the Alpharetta City Council. (Courtesy)

Before you go to the ballot box on Tuesday, research who your work horses are. Anybody with a pulse can cut a ribbon; almost none of them can bring an idea to life. Before you go to the ballot box on Tuesday, research who your work horses are. Anybody with a pulse can cut a ribbon; almost none of them can bring an idea to life. Tuesday is not less important than a governor’s race or a United States Senate race; it may be more important. Your local governments made COVID-related decisions before Governors Brian Kemp of Georgia, Ron DeSantis of Florida or Gavin Newsom of California. RELATED Opinion: Georgia Republicans can beat Ossoff, but only if they pick the right horse Look at the dissatisfaction in Washington. Why not give it a shot? If we vote for difference makers, the meritocracy in America improves. If you want to advocate for affordable housing initiatives, Tuesday is your best opportunity to prove me wrong. Pushing boundaries happens at home. America needs you to elect difference makers. If we wait for the Federal government, we are going to be here for a while.