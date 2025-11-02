Politics Georgia parks raise parking fees — and more price hikes could be on the way Entrance fee rises for the first time since 2009. Park visitors take in the view overlooking the old paper mill by Sweetwater Creek State Park on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Georgia’s Board of Natural Resources is expected to double the entrance fee at state parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Visiting a Georgia state park will cost a little more next year, and the price of some park amenities also could rise in the future. The Georgia Board of Natural Resources last week voted unanimously to raise the price of a standard daily parking pass for parks from $5 per vehicle to $10 beginning in January. The cost of an annual parking pass would rise from $50 to $70.

The move comes as the Department of Natural Resources seeks to address rising maintenance and repair costs at Georgia parks and historic sites. Supporters of the price hike note that parking fees — dedicated to park maintenance — haven’t changed in 16 years. RELATED Georgia has $14.6 billion in reserves. What to do with it? “We’re doing 2025 repairs with 2009 money,” said Trevor Santos, the department’s deputy commissioner. Critics say the price hike could discourage some Georgians from using public parks at a time when the state has some $14.6 billion in budget surplus and reserve funds. “Georgia’s state government holds its public lands in trust for all — not just those who can afford to pay,” said Sherman Neal II of the Sierra Club. “With a budget surplus in the billions, Georgia can strengthen its park system without shifting the cost onto the very people our parks are meant to serve.”

Jermarcas Gaines and Lexi Lewis walk along Sweetwater Creek on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Georgia’s Board of Natural Resources has voted to double the entrance fee at state parks. “Nature is free,” Lewis says. “It should be accessible to everyone.” (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia’s 48 state parks and 15 historic sites attract more than 14 million visitors each year. Parking fees and other consumer charges such as golf course fees, campsite rentals and gift shop sales accounted for about half the system’s $109 million budget last year, with state appropriations covering most of the rest. RELATED Georgia collects more in income tax despite rate cuts The new $10 daily parking fee will cover vehicles seating up to 12 people. Fees for larger vehicles also will increase. Discounted admission prices for active-duty military personnel, veterans and seniors also will rise. Santos noted that free parking passes will remain available through local libraries. Some Georgia parks patrons aren’t happy with the fee hikes. Lexi Lewis of Atlanta hiked at Sweetwater Creek State Park on Thursday with friend Jermarcus Gaines, enjoying the fall color. “Nature is free,” Lewis said. “It should be accessible to everyone.”

Terrance Wahl of Decatur takes a walk with his pets, Teddy and Tippi, at Sweetwater Creek State Park on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. He visits the park four to five times a year. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Others said they understood the price hikes. Terrance Wahl strolled around Sweetwater Creek with his dogs, Teddy and Tippi. He visits four to five times a year and said the fees pay for improvements. “They’ve added two or three new observation decks (along the creek),” Wahl said. “It’s really nice.” Damon Kirkpatrick is president of the nonprofit Friends of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, whose volunteers help protect and maintain such facilities. He supports the fee hike to address a maintenance backlog. RELATED Opinion: Parks matter to Georgians, but federal and state cuts threaten public access “Nobody wants to raise prices,” Kirkpatrick told the board. “But, at the end of the day, $10 still buys a full day of hiking, biking and making memories with family.”