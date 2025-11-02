Politics Flight delays likely ‘only going to get worse,’ Transportation head says U.S. will stop flights if air traffic controller shortage during shutdown leads to safety concerns, Secretary Sean Duffy says on TV. John Love — a member of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, AFL-CIO union — holds a sign with other PASS members at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's domestic terminal on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. PASS members at the Federal Aviation Administration working without pay or furloughed share pamphlets to call public attention to the impact of the government shutdown on aviation safety and the personal toll it is taking on their families. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The nation’s top transportation official on Sunday said a shortage of air traffic controllers likely will mean more worsening flight delays amid the government shutdown. Speaking on two television network news shows, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said safety remains the government’s top concern as the nation’s airports — including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — experienced periodic delays.

Duffy acknowledged the shortage of controllers has led to flight delays. He said federal authorities would stop air traffic completely if it's necessary to keep the flying public safe. "Well, does it become a flight emergency, a safety issue? No, we will stop traffic," Duffey said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "So, we're not going to let that happen. I think the real consequence is, what kind of rolling delays do you have throughout the system, right?" Duffy said. "We've seen problems at L.A., in Dallas, in D.C., Boston, Atlanta. And, so, I think it's only going to get worse." Duffy reiterated that message on ABC's "This Week."

“We will delay, we will cancel any kind of flight across the national airspace to make sure people are safe,” he said.