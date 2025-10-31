Georgia women face geographic gaps in prenatal care

DPH defines infant deaths as those that occur after birth and before a child’s first birthday. According to state data, there were 6.5 infant deaths per 1,000 births in Georgia in 2024, down from 7.2 infant deaths per 1,000 births in 2023 and 7.1 deaths per 1,000 births in 2022.

The law bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, which is typically at about six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. It took effect in July 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a nationwide right to an abortion since 1973.

For years, abortion rights activists have said Georgia’s laws would cause doctors to leave the state and discourage students from doing their residencies here, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. In 2018, there were about 1,386 licensed doctors practicing obstetrics and/or gynecology in Georgia. As of this summer, there were about 1,450.

Still, Dr. Keisha Callins, a Macon-based OB-GYN who practices in Jones and Twiggs counties, said she’s aware of doctors who’ve left the state.

“It’s a thing,” she said. “But I think there’s a balance there. I think the bigger focus is, we can’t all leave the state, and I don’t think everybody’s trying to run away, but (if doctors continue to leave), the people who are staying are going to pay for that in terms of being stretched more thin.

“If we look at the number of OB-GYN spots, I don’t think there are any that are not filled,” Callins said. “And that would be what the measure is: Do we have OB-GYN spots that are not filled, which means people are not coming? And that’s not the case.”

Callins has spent the majority of her career working in rural parts of the state. And that is by design, she said. The scholarship she had at Morehouse School of Medicine required her to work in underserved areas for a period of time.

“I tell people all the time that rural chose me,” she said. “Once I got done with my (scholarship) commitment, I decided that the opportunity to work in rural communities really offers a unique opportunity to intersect with the community through servant leadership and advocacy.”

Callins said she understands that many doctors may not want to work in rural areas. Most of her medical school classmates work in urban areas, she said.

“But I really, really love taking care of the patients that I take care of,” she said. “And I know that if I’m not here, then they don’t have anything.”

