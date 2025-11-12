A.M. ATL: Just a TAD

Morning, y’all! We really underestimate the power of light, especially during the months when a lot of us wake up in the dark and barely arrive home to see the sunset. Light therapy is a real thing! Your circadian rhythm depends on sunlight to stay regular. And if you can’t get some natural sun time, store-bought will do.
Let’s get to it.
LET’S TALK TAX ALLOCATION DISTRICTS
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks next to Chief of Staff/Chief Policy Officer Courtney English during a press conference to unveil the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to fund an ambitious $5 billion plan for transit, housing and infrastructure improvements using a tool called a tax allocation district, or TAD. Currently, Atlanta’s City Council is considering his request to extend eight TADs through 2055.
We’ve talked about this before, but it’s time for some deeper clarity on what, exactly, a TAD is.
What TADs do:
Tax allocation districts are, at the basic level, a sort of loan or bond to finance development in certain areas.
They draw on property tax revenue with the assumption that property tax values will increase as developments and improvements are made.
A baseline of tax revenue is set, and everything up to that base is used as normal. Anything above that base is set aside to fund the developments. Kind of like building the plane while you’re flying it, in an ideal world, TADs fund projects while they’re being built.
Why TADs can be controversial:
In Atlanta, City Council members are torn. Many say TADs do help get big projects across the finish line, and some recent projects, like Beltline additions, wouldn’t have been possible without them.
However, there’s an element of inequality at play. Some council members say TADs can lead to gentrification, don’t equally benefit underprivileged areas and tie up funds that could be used for other improvements. Still, others are supportive of TADs but question how long such arrangements should stay in effect.
Atlanta leaders are pushing for a light rail along the city's 22-mile trail system that connects dozens of intown Atlanta neighborhoods.
It’s no secret Atlanta wants to make big changes to Beltline development and transit — and make them fast. Some residents worry Beltline safety could take a backseat in such a whirlwind.
An Atlanta man started a petition for more safety guidelines on the Beltline, specifically to address the dangerous cocktail of walkers, runners, bikers, rollerbladers, scooter-ers and those scary e-bike things.
He proposes things like speed limits, specific lanes for pedestrians and lines to divide opposite flows of traffic.
Still, as the AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer reports, officials aren’t ready to give up on high-profile running events. They see value in a signature race and are taking a cue from Atlanta’s AJC Peachtree Road Race: Shorter is better.
Enter the Savannah Southern Half-Marathon, debuting Saturday. More than 6,000 runners — including about 2,500 from out of town — have registered for either the 13.1-mile feature race or a 5K along part of the same course.
Oh, heck yeah, time to brainstorm names. Maybe something train-related: The Hoggers or Hotshots? The Greeners (a type of Georgia peanut)? The Fire Wings? Maybe news writers shouldn’t name sports teams.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 12, 1985
Thanksgiving fares cut by 3 airlines. Travelers going home for Thanksgiving can reap big savings on their air fares this year, providing that their families are willing to keep the turkey dinner warm until they arrive. A holiday fare war began Monday as American Airlines and then United Airlines and Delta Air Lines offered deep price cuts.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
