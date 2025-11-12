News

A.M. ATL: Just a TAD

Plus: Marathon makeover, Beltline safety
Morning, y’all! We really underestimate the power of light, especially during the months when a lot of us wake up in the dark and barely arrive home to see the sunset. Light therapy is a real thing! Your circadian rhythm depends on sunlight to stay regular. And if you can’t get some natural sun time, store-bought will do.

Let’s get to it.

LET’S TALK TAX ALLOCATION DISTRICTS

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks next to Chief of Staff/Chief Policy Officer Courtney English during a press conference to unveil the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to fund an ambitious $5 billion plan for transit, housing and infrastructure improvements using a tool called a tax allocation district, or TAD. Currently, Atlanta’s City Council is considering his request to extend eight TADs through 2055.

We’ve talked about this before, but it’s time for some deeper clarity on what, exactly, a TAD is.

What TADs do:

Why TADs can be controversial:

Thank you for coming to my TAD talk.

🔎 READ MORE: To TAD or not to TAD? City Council members share complicated, nuanced opinions on Dickens’ plans

SAFETY VS. TIME ON THE BELTLINE

Atlanta leaders are pushing for a light rail along the city's 22-mile trail system that connects dozens of intown Atlanta neighborhoods.
It’s no secret Atlanta wants to make big changes to Beltline development and transit — and make them fast. Some residents worry Beltline safety could take a backseat in such a whirlwind.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

✍🏼 Georgia’s Democratic congresspeople aren’t happy about the shutdown deal. They say the plan leaves millions of Georgians in danger of losing affordable health care.

🗳️ Two state House seats will be decided in special elections this December. One district is just north of Atlanta, and one district is in Athens. Both lean heavily Republican, but Democrats are still eyeing the races after a strong election showing earlier this month.

🥤 Coca-Cola sold its holdings in a major U.S. bottling partner, continuing its separation from the industry. Giving up the shares means Coca-Cola has less say in how the bottlers operate and will no longer hold a spot on the board.

SAVANNAH FINDS ITS RUNNING GROOVE

Road race courses in Savannah tend to pass along the streets of the city's downtown, with its stately live oak trees and historic homes.
The sometimes disruptive nature of road races in Savannah, particularly marathons with 26.2-mile-long courses, has left some residents less than enthusiastic about returning the runners’ embrace.

That tension peaked in recent years, with city leaders running two large-field marathons out of town: the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Team Milk’s Every Woman’s Marathon.

Still, as the AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer reports, officials aren’t ready to give up on high-profile running events. They see value in a signature race and are taking a cue from Atlanta’s AJC Peachtree Road Race: Shorter is better.

Enter the Savannah Southern Half-Marathon, debuting Saturday. More than 6,000 runners — including about 2,500 from out of town — have registered for either the 13.1-mile feature race or a 5K along part of the same course.

🔎 READ MORE: How the race compares to its banished predecessors

NEWS BITES

A massive, historic 9.5-carat “Mellon Blue” diamond is up for auction

Yeah, that diamond’s haunted for sure.

What’s coming to Atlanta museums and college galleries this season?

A great resource if you want to impress any holiday visitors you have in town.

Why Georgia officials roll 10-sided dice to audit elections

Seems like a super weird Dungeons & Dragons campaign, but OK.

Arthur Blank will invest $350 million in a new National Women’s Soccer League expansion team for Atlanta

Oh, heck yeah, time to brainstorm names. Maybe something train-related: The Hoggers or Hotshots? The Greeners (a type of Georgia peanut)? The Fire Wings? Maybe news writers shouldn’t name sports teams.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 12, 1985

Thanksgiving fares cut by 3 airlines. Travelers going home for Thanksgiving can reap big savings on their air fares this year, providing that their families are willing to keep the turkey dinner warm until they arrive. A holiday fare war began Monday as American Airlines and then United Airlines and Delta Air Lines offered deep price cuts.

Well, that’s probably not going to happen this year. While the shutdown approaches an end, delays and frustrations at airports are still going strong.

ONE MORE THING

What would you name a new Atlanta NWSL team? It has to be better than “The Hoggers.”

