Politics Special election set in December for two state House seats The districts — north of Atlanta and in Athens — are both heavily Republican. Kat Helms from Iman Park grabs a Georgia voter sticker after casting her ballot at the Helene Mills Senior Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Special elections for a pair of statehouse seats heavily favor the GOP. But Democrats are still making a play as part of a larger strategy to retake the House majority. One of the districts covers the northern exurbs of Atlanta and the other a part of Athens. The elections will take place Dec. 9, and a runoff, if needed, will be Jan. 6.

Republican state Rep. Mandi Ballinger, who represented House District 23, died in October after a long battle with cancer. The candidate elected to fill her seat, which covers Canton and unincorporated parts of Cherokee County, will fill out the remainder of her term. Five Republicans and one Democrat have qualified to run. With several candidates in the race, it’s unlikely one person will receive the 50%-plus-one majority needed to win outright. The candidates are Republicans Will Fincher, Brice Futch, Ann Gazell, Rajpal Sagoo and William Ware, as well as Democrat Scott Sanders. RELATED How Georgia Democrats knocked off two Republicans in statewide races State Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, is sworn in on first day of the legislative session at the House of Representatives in the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Ballinger died in October after battling cancer. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Sagoo had supported Dickerson’s campaign for state Senate this fall. He’s a consultant and Army Reservist and teaches a course on entrepreneurship and innovation at his alma mater, the University of North Georgia. Sagoo wants to reduce property taxes and work toward eliminating the state’s income tax. A majority of voters would prefer local property tax relief over eliminating the income tax if given a choice, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey recently found. Gazell describes herself as the “America First, Georgia Forever” candidate, echoing Trump’s campaign slogan. She’s a retired educator, previously serving at several public elementary schools in Cherokee County and lists stopping illegal immigration, upholding the Second Amendment, and eliminating the state’s income taxes as her key concerns for the election. Sanders is the only Democrat running in a district that heavily favored Trump in the 2024 presidential election — he received about 69% of the vote across Cherokee County. Acknowledging that, Sanders wrote on his website that he knows he may disagree with voters on taxes or health care. “I absolutely acknowledge and expect and RESPECT that. I’m asking for your vote on behalf of the things I hope we agree on,” he wrote.

Ware is a retired microbiologist, and Fincher, a former attorney, operates an RV park. The seat representing House District 121 became open when Republican state Rep. Marcus Wiedower retired from the Georgia Legislature last month to concentrate on his real estate business. The district covers south Athens, Watkinsville and portions of Oconee County. Georgia State Rep. Marcus Wiedower is seen at an Appropriations General Government Sub Committee meeting at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) One Democrat, Eric Gisler, and one Republican, Mack “Dutch” Guest, qualified for the seat.