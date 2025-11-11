Special election set in December for two state House seats

State Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, is sworn in on first day of the legislative session at the House of Representatives in the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Ballinger died in October after battling cancer. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Sagoo had supported Dickerson’s campaign for state Senate this fall. He’s a consultant and Army Reservist and teaches a course on entrepreneurship and innovation at his alma mater, the University of North Georgia.
Gazell describes herself as the “America First, Georgia Forever” candidate, echoing Trump’s campaign slogan. She’s a retired educator, previously serving at several public elementary schools in Cherokee County and lists stopping illegal immigration, upholding the Second Amendment, and eliminating the state’s income taxes as her key concerns for the election.
Gisler had previously planned to challenge Wiedower next November and adjusted his campaign for the special election. He had already raised more than $17,000 for his campaign, putting him at a financial advantage in a district that heavily supported Trump last November. He received nearly 68% of the vote across Oconee County.
Gisler works at an insurance tech startup and wants to excite voters to choose new leadership in the state Capitol.
“Too many families are struggling with the cost of living, inadequate healthcare, underfunded schools, and a lack of affordable housing,” he wrote on his campaign website.
Guest operates a trucking company and previously served as president of the Oconee County Rotary Club. He aims to keep the district “in conservative hands.”