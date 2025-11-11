Politics Georgia’s Democratic members of Congress pan shutdown deal As the deal to reopen the government moves to the House, Ossoff, Warnock and others remain opposed after health care language was excluded. “Half a million Georgians are projected to lose their health insurance; a million and a half or more to see their premiums double,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said. “That’s a health care crisis and an affordability crisis for my constituents.” (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

WASHINGTON —Members of the U.S. House are returning to the U.S. Capitol for the first time in nearly two months and are expected to quickly pass legislation to reopen the federal government despite the objections of most Democrats. Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock joined all but eight Senate Democrats in opposing the plan, mainly because it does not include language extending expiring Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies. Instead, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has promised a separate vote to keep coverage affordable.

Ossoff, who is up for reelection in 2026 and considered the most vulnerable Senate Democrat on the ballot, said he could not support a government funding measure that didn't address health care.

"Half a million Georgians are projected to lose their health insurance; a million and a half or more to see their premiums double," the Atlanta Democrat said. "That's a health care crisis and an affordability crisis for my constituents." The Senate approved the funding bill Monday night after receiving unanimous consent to expedite votes and allow members to finish quickly and begin a planned week of recess. Republicans, who hold a slim majority in the House, are expected to help push the bill through that chamber quickly Wednesday. The support of Democrats is not needed in that chamber to advance legislation as long as no more than a handful of Republicans dissent.

Most House Democrats are expected to oppose the legislation and have criticized the eight Senate Democrats who sided with Republicans to end the shutdown.

"Republicans are forcing us to choose between keeping health care costs low, feeding hungry children, and paying our dedicated federal workers," U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, wrote on social media after the Senate deal was announced. "For me, it's a false choice. It's a NO on any bill that does not address the Republican health care crisis." President Donald Trump has indicated he supports the bill to fund the government through the end of January, meaning the shutdown could end as soon as Wednesday. However, it will take time to get agencies back fully operational and for funding to trickle down to programs like Head Start and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that have suffered in recent weeks. Airports could also continue to experience delays as air traffic controllers and other personnel return to work.

Warnock and Ossoff said they will continue to focus on health care as the Senate begins drafting legislation addressing the expiring subsidies. Thune has promised that a vote will happen by mid-December. "I think we got a clear message from the American people last Tuesday," Warnock said, referring to the Democratic victories in Georgia and other states in the off-year election. "And with the midterms coming up in less than a year, my Republican colleagues are paying attention. Maybe we can get enough of them to do the right thing."