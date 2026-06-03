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A.M. ATL: It’s all a cycle

Plus: MARTA launch, campaign contributions
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41 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! May today take you closer to your dreams.

Let’s get to it.

MARTA RAILCAR LAUNCH POSTPONED. AGAIN.

Members of the press and guests record the arrival of the new MARTA train at Lindbergh station in January 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
Members of the press and guests record the arrival of the new MARTA train at Lindbergh station in January 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Last week, we talked about unexpected delays and behind-the-scenes tension over MARTA’s new fleet of rail cars. Welp, now the launch is delayed again.

One A.M. ATL reader recently sent video from an eagle-eyed family member in Orem, Utah, showing MARTA cars in transport. Our business team helpfully explained that Stadler’s U.S. headquarters is in Utah. Must have been a wild thing to see far from home.

🔎 READ MORE: What leaders are saying about the next deadline

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

A NEW TURN IN ATLANTA’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING CYCLE

The redeveloped Bowen Homes public housing site in Atlanta will eventually include 2,000 apartments, townhomes and single-family houses. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
The redeveloped Bowen Homes public housing site in Atlanta will eventually include 2,000 apartments, townhomes and single-family houses. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

A new affordable housing complex in Atlanta is going up on the same ground where a previous one stood from the 1960s to the early 2000s.

It’s being seen as an opportunity to get affordable housing right in a city whose previous pursuits are marked by both innovation and failure.

A full circle

🔎 READ MORE: How Atlanta has changed the way it approaches government-assisted housing

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ The Georgia Supreme Court has cleared the way for the state to execute nine prisoners whose fates were delayed during the pandemic. The last inmate executed by the state was Willie James Pye in 2024.

📰 Atlanta Civic Circle, a nonprofit newsroom covering housing affordability, labor rights and local government, is shutting down. The organization says it can’t secure consistent funding amid an ever-changing, ever-challenging media landscape.

🏗️ Atlanta City Council members want to push a blight tax on the skeletal, abandoned office tower development in Midtown that was recently deemed a hazard. Besides sounding very dramatic, blight taxes can encourage redevelopment of stalled projects.

THE CAMPAIGN CASH KEEPS FLOWING

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Republican gubernatorial candidate, addresses supporters at his election night party on May 19 in Jackson. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Republican gubernatorial candidate, addresses supporters at his election night party on May 19 in Jackson. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Several state leaders vying for elected office this year have harped on a questionable state law that allows a select few candidates to rake in unlimited cash for election campaigns.

That rule is still in place, despite legal challenges, and said candidates are still benefiting.

How the law works

Georgia law caps contributions to political candidates to limit corruption or even the appearance of corruption.

Who’s benefiting now

🔎 READ MORE: What challenges to the rule are still alive in the courts

NEWS BITES

Welcome to Bleak Week, a film festival celebrating ‘cinema of despair’

Are things just toooo good? Skin too clear? Crops too hydrated? Mind too at ease? There’s a solution for that!

Pope Leo’s encyclical about AI went viral and now people are lovingly calling him ‘the woke Pope’

They could not prepare him for this in seminary, that’s for sure.

Advice: It’s OK to be selfish sometimes

Or, “How to stress out a people pleaser in six words.”

‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed eatertainment place is coming to The Center

I got completely distracted because the lead rendering of this (cool-looking) venue shows people playing putt putt golf while standing at a pool table. Trippy, Wonderland-themed feature or machine-based hallucination? It’s anyone’s guess.

ON THIS DATE

June 3, 1953

Queen crowned in splendor of old, envisions new glories for empire; Prince awe-stricken as mom is crowned. It was a busy and exciting day today for little Prince Charles, 4 1/2 -year-old heir apparent to the British throne. He was taken to Westminster Abbey to watch his mother being crowned. From a window of Buckingham Palace, he saw the splendid procession that brought Queen Elizabeth II back from her triumphal ride through the heart of the capital.

As Tracy Lawrence sings,

South moves north, North moves south. A star is born, a star burns out.

The only thing that stays the same is: Everything changes, everything changes.

ONE MORE THING

The vibes at Atlanta Dream games are impeccable. (AJ Willingham/AJC)
The vibes at Atlanta Dream games are impeccable. (AJ Willingham/AJC)

Get thee to a Dream game! Seriously, it is so much fun. Gateway Center Arena was vibrating on a cosmic level last night as the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun. (There was nothing but love in the house for current Sun/former Dream star Brittney Griner, too, which was sweet to see.) Their next home game is June 6 against the Washington Mystics.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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