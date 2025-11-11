Metro Atlanta To TAD or not to TAD: Council considers Dickens’ $5 billion development plan Mayor Dickens’ ambitious plan to extend 8 tax allocation districts is being held in city council committee for more debate. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks next to Chief of Staff / Chief Policy Officer Courtney English during press conference to unveil the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative in the atrium at Atlanta City Hall, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Atlanta City Council members on Monday considered legislation to extend the life of eight tax allocation districts, as Mayor Andre Dickens pushes for approval of the immensely ambitious $5 billion plan for development of transit, housing and infrastructure. The mayor’s chief of staff, Courtney English, is leading Dickens’ Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative and backing legislation by Council member Michael Julian Bond that would extend the sunset dates for eight TADs to 2055.

At a Community Development and Human Services Committee meeting on Monday, English said action is needed to address inequality in south and west Atlanta neighborhoods that have been left behind while the north and east parts of the city have thrived. “The harsh truth … Atlanta is a tale of two cities. We are a city divided by access to opportunity, health, education and wealth. Outcomes are still mapped along the historic lines of segregation,” English said. The TADs would continue to freeze the property tax base in the eight districts and funnel all new revenue above that base into redevelopment funds. In effect, about 15% of the city’s property tax base would remain in the districts rather than going to the city’s general fund. While Council members on the committee were supportive of the TADs in principle, Liliana Bakhtiari questioned whether extending them would tie the hands of future administrations.

There are eight active TADs, including Westside, Perry-Bolton, Eastside, Atlanta Beltline, Campbellton Road, Hollowell–Martin Luther King Jr., Metropolitan Parkway and Stadium Area.

Bakhtiari asked English if it was possible to create new TADs before 2055. English said not “without closing significant TADs that are already in existence.” “My fear ... is that we’re limiting decisions future administrations can make,” Bakhtiari said. RELATED How Mayor Dickens wants to spend Atlanta’s tax district extension revenue Signs from different areas of Atlanta neighborhoods are shown during a press conference to unveil Mayor Andre Dickens’ Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative in the atrium at Atlanta City Hall, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) During the hearing, District 3 Council member Byron Amos was also supportive but noted there had been mixed results from TADs in the past. “It is no secret that District 3 and the Westside have been the biggest winner when it comes to TAD conversations. We’ve also been the biggest losers as well,” Amos said.

“Just to hear you and your team acknowledging that coming in gives me great hope, because we can see what we did wrong and get it right this time around.” Bakhtiari added that there is a city audit of the existing TADs due in June 2026, and that she would like the auditor’s input as debate on the legislation continues. “Accountability is a form of love. That’s why I ask questions. It’s not because I don’t believe in this. I deeply do,” Bakhtiari said. “I don’t feel we are ready yet.” Council member Liliana Bakhtiari speaks before the council members voted 11 to 4 to approve legislation to fund the training center, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Bakhtiari voted against the funding. (Jason Getz/AJC) After public comment and discussion, the Community Development and Human Services Committee held the legislation without a vote, for further discussion.

Much of the public comment and discussion centered on affordable housing. English argued that the scale of the task must be measured in billions, not millions, of dollars. “Twenty thousand units of affordable housing alone comes with a price tag of $6 billion,” English said. He said TADs were the “most effective mechanism” to build more housing, noting that some housing advocates had suggested the mayor should double or even triple the city’s goal of 20,000 units by 2030. Interim Chief of Staff and Chief Policy Officer for the Office of the Mayor Courtney English, gives remarks during the the ribbon cutting and unveiling of The Mitchell apartments on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The building is Centennial Yards’ first apartment tower. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) “You will get no argument from this administration. But simply put, that just means we need $12 billion or $24 billion, either from government or from public subsidy, to bring that kind of change into reality.”

City Council approval is just the first step. Dickens wants Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County to sign on too, and persuading them will likely present a steeper challenge. In October, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a nonbinding project list earmarked $2.3 billion for transit, $1.4 billion for parks and trails, $1.2 billion for housing, $265 million for health initiatives, $219 million for public space and infrastructure, $77 million for commercial projects and $20 million for education. During public comment, Neighborhood Planning Unit D Chair Jim Martin argued against extending the TADs, saying they should be allowed to expire so revenue can return to the city’s general fund and Atlanta Public Schools. “This is not a proposal to keep promises made to the people of Atlanta. It is a proposal to break many of those promises,” Martin said. “TADs are, by design, a cause of gentrification, not a solution to it.” The former Atlanta motel at 277 Moreland Avenue is now a colorful affordable housing complex after the city revamped the crime-ridden property in Reynoldstown. (Riley Bunch/AJC)