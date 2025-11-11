With fall rolling along and the holidays soon to arrive, here are highlights for art lovers of what is (or will be) showing at Atlanta’s museums and college galleries — worthy destinations for residents and visitors.
What’s coming to Atlanta museums, college galleries this season and beyond?
Through Dec. 5
In “Tricia Wright: The Naturalist,” Wright’s works are a personal celebration and inquiry into her relationship with nature, the passing of time and the value of human touch. Created explicitly for the Don Russell Clayton Gallery, the large-scale installation “Lady Bug” by Jennifer Angus celebrates pioneering women in entomology. Madame Dragonfly, Moth Queen and the Termite Lady sound like superheroes of the DC comic book universe, but they are the pseudonyms of women entomologists Cynthia Longfield (1896-1991), Alice Balfour (1850-1936) and Margaret Collins (1922–1996), respectively. Both exhibits are on view at Kennesaw State University’s Zuckerman Museum of Art.
Free. 1000 Chastain Road, Kennesaw, 470-578-4636. kennesaw.edu.
Through Dec. 7
“Al Clayton Photography: Lost and Found” presents a special look at life in Atlanta in the 1980s through the lens of famed photographer of the urban and rural South, Al Clayton (1934-2014). On view in Oglethorpe University Museum’s Skylight Gallery through Dec. 7 are more than 35 black-and-white photographs and contact sheets celebrating ’80s club kids, drag performers and the LGBTQ community. Also on view is a special selection of Clayton’s own belongings, including cameras, loops and other photography equipment, providing a window into his artistic process. Included in the adjacent Hall Gallery is a selection of seven photographs from Clayton’s never before exhibited 1990s series “Lost Things” — carefully arranged tableaus composed of discarded items found around Atlanta, creating intricate, richly colored photographs.
Free. 4484 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, 404-261-1441. museum.oglethorpe.edu.
Through Dec. 12
Clark Atlanta University Art Museum’s fall exhibition season includes “Ancestral Mirrors,” a solo exhibition by acclaimed Atlanta-based artist Shanequa Gay, and “Rediscovery,” an exhibition of selections from the museum’s permanent collection, including works by Samella Sanders Lewis, Henri Linton, Radcliffe Bailey, John Rhoden and John Woodrow Wilson.
Free. Trevor Arnett Hall, 223 James P. Brawley Drive SW Second, Atlanta, 404-880-6102. cau.edu.
Through Dec. 14
“Insistent Presence: Contemporary African Art from the Chazen Collection,” on view at Michael C. Carlos Museum through Dec. 14, is curated by Emory doctoral student Margaret Nagawa. That fact alone is notable: It’s rare for a student curator to deliver a project of this ambition, impact and polish. The show presents more than two dozen contemporary African artists working across painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics and animation.
$10, 571 S. Kilgo Circle NE, third floor, Atlanta, 404-727-4282. carlos.emory.edu.
Through Dec. 21
On view at Atlanta Contemporary is “Ten Moon” by Jiha Moon, who creates multilayered paintings and mixed-media works that meld Korean visual traditions with American pop culture. Also on view is “Shaping Identity,” a group exhibition featuring Korean printmakers.
Free. 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta, 404-688-1970. atlantacontemporary.org.
Through Jan. 30
“Legacies in Paper” is an exhibit celebrating the lifelong exploration of hand papermaking in the artworks of Nancy Cohen, Sara Garden Armstrong and Helen Hiebert, pioneers in developing paper as an artistic and sculptural medium. See it at Georgia Tech’s Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking through Jan. 30.
Free. 500 10th St. NW, Atlanta, 404-894-2000. paper.gatech.edu
Through Feb. 8
At the High Museum of Art, “Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements” spotlights the work of Dutch fashion artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren. The duo’s unconventional work has explored the boundaries between haute couture and art.
$23.50. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-733-4400. high.org.
Through March 1
The Savannah College of Art and Design will present several exhibitions and events this fall, including a show that explores the work of a fashion world legend in “André Leon Talley: Style is Forever” at SCAD FASH through March 1.
Free. 1600 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, 404-253-3132. scadfash.org.
Through May 1
“Repossessions,” the inaugural exhibition in the Center for Innovation & the Arts’ Bank of America Gallery at the Spelman Museum of Fine Art, presents works by artists Chelle Barbour, Marcus Brown, Rodney Ewing, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle (Olomidara Yaya), Curtis Patterson and, to be unveiled in spring 2026, a new artwork by Shanequa Gay. Each of the artists transformed objects from enslavement and the Jim Crow era offered by white families working toward repair.
Free. 440 Westview Drive, Atlanta, 404-270-5607. museum.spelman.edu.
Through Jan. 10
“Runaway Universe” is an exhibition of recent paintings and works on paper by Corrine Colarusso at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia. From the shaggy landscape of the Okefenokee Swamp to her ordinary backyard, she has used landscape and observations of weather conditions to map cycles of the day and seasons as parallel worlds linked to our inner selves.
$5. 75 Bennett St., Suite M1, Atlanta, 404-367-8700. mocaga.org.
Dec. 20-June 28
While living in Athens from 1987 to 2010, Beverly Buchanan produced art that honored everyday spaces and the people who inhabited them. Home, memory and belonging are central to her art. “Shacks, Stories and Spirit: Beverly Buchanan’s Art of Home,” opening Dec. 20 and continuing through June 28, celebrates the Georgia Museum of Art’s growing collection of the late artist’s work and its commitment to preserving her legacy. “Beverly’s Athens,” a concurrent exhibition at the Athenaeum (the Lamar Dodd School of Art’s downtown gallery space) opening on Jan. 16, further explores Buchanan’s time in the city, providing other perspectives on her enduring legacy and artistic practice.
Free. 90 Carlton St., Athens, 706-542-4662. georgiamuseum.org
