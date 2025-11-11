What’s coming to Atlanta museums, college galleries this season and beyond?

At the High Museum of Art, “Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements” spotlights the work of Dutch fashion artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren. The duo’s unconventional work has explored the boundaries between haute couture and art.

Mannequins made in André Leon Talley's image were specially made for the “Style is Forever” exhibition at SCAD Fash Museum of Fashion + Film. (Courtesy of SCAD)

Through March 1

The Savannah College of Art and Design will present several exhibitions and events this fall, including a show that explores the work of a fashion world legend in “ André Leon Talley: Style is Forever” at SCAD FASH through March 1.

Free. 1600 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, 404-253-3132. scadfash.org.

Through May 1

“Repossessions,” the inaugural exhibition in the Center for Innovation & the Arts’ Bank of America Gallery at the Spelman Museum of Fine Art, presents works by artists Chelle Barbour, Marcus Brown, Rodney Ewing, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle (Olomidara Yaya), Curtis Patterson and, to be unveiled in spring 2026, a new artwork by Shanequa Gay. Each of the artists transformed objects from enslavement and the Jim Crow era offered by white families working toward repair.

Free. 440 Westview Drive, Atlanta, 404-270-5607. museum.spelman.edu.

Through Jan. 10

“Runaway Universe ” is an exhibition of recent paintings and works on paper by Corrine Colarusso at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia. From the shaggy landscape of the Okefenokee Swamp to her ordinary backyard, she has used landscape and observations of weather conditions to map cycles of the day and seasons as parallel worlds linked to our inner selves.

$5. 75 Bennett St., Suite M1, Atlanta, 404-367-8700. mocaga.org.

$5. 75 Bennett St., Suite M1, Atlanta, 404-367-8700. mocaga.org.