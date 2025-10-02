Georgia News Paper mill closures like ‘ax chops’ to teetering Georgia timber industry Manufacturers have shuttered three mills in the state since August and 11 across the South since 2022. Foresters are scrambling for alternative markets for their products. Workers are seen at Interfor Mill in Swainsboro on Friday, September 26, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

SWAINSBORO ― Russ Yeomans’ tree farm spans 2,500 acres in rural Emanuel County, and the property’s “showplace” is a lakeside outdoor party area complete with a firepit the size of an MMA octagon and sweeping views of his pine forest. These days, though, the panorama is more vexing than bucolic for Yeomans. Over here on one side of the driveway is a clear-cut field once littered with pines downed by Hurricane Helene. Over there, between the driveway and the lake, is a thinned forest where trees will be left to grow bigger and thicker to one day be turned into saw lumber used in construction. Beyond that thicket is a wood used as a hunting ground. He points across the lake and with his finger traces along the tree line, pointing out pine groves at various points of maturity. These days, though, the panorama is more vexing than bucolic for Yeomans. Over here on one side of the driveway is a clear-cut field once littered with pines downed by Hurricane Helene. Over there, between the driveway and the lake, is a thinned forest where trees will be left to grow bigger and thicker to one day be turned into saw lumber used in construction. Beyond that thicket is a wood used as a hunting ground. He points across the lake and with his finger traces along the tree line, pointing out pine groves at various points of maturity.

“The question I’m asking, and my neighbors and every other timberland owner in this region is asking, is whether we’ll have a market for all these trees and whether we should plant more,” he said. “Because at month’s end, we lose two of our bigger customers.” The end-of-September closures of International Paper mills in Savannah and Riceboro, a small town just off I-95 in Liberty County 30 minutes south of Savannah, will chop away at southeast Georgia’s bustling forestry industry. The end-of-September closures of International Paper mills in Savannah and Riceboro, a small town just off I-95 in Liberty County 30 minutes south of Savannah, will chop away at southeast Georgia’s bustling forestry industry. “The question I’m asking, and my neighbors and every other timberland owner in this region is asking, is whether we’ll have a market for all these trees and whether we should plant more,” says Russ Yeomans, who has a 2,500-acre tree farm in Swainsboro, Georgia. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) For Yeomans, the shutterings are like two “ax chops” to his livelihood: He’s a timber agent, managing the harvesting and selling of wood to the mills, as well as a tree farm owner. His 16 logging crews — he’s already laid off two since the mill closures were announced in late August — move tens of thousands of tons of cut trees from the fields to the local mills each year. Until now, four times as many loads had headed to the International Paper facilities as to other area sawmills that make lumber, wood pellets of fluff paper used in diapers and feminine hygiene products. For Yeomans, the shutterings are like two “ax chops” to his livelihood: He’s a timber agent, managing the harvesting and selling of wood to the mills, as well as a tree farm owner. His 16 logging crews — he’s already laid off two since the mill closures were announced in late August — move tens of thousands of tons of cut trees from the fields to the local mills each year. Until now, four times as many loads had headed to the International Paper facilities as to other area sawmills that make lumber, wood pellets of fluff paper used in diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Yeomans operates in the heart of what is known as the southeast Georgia “timber basket.” Pine tree farming is as much a part of Swainsboro’s fabric as sweet onions are up I-16 in Vidalia. The city’s biggest annual happening is a weekend-long pine tree festival held every May. Logging trucks outnumber passenger vehicles at the pumps of The Hook Stop, a newly opened truck and travel center along U.S. 1 just south of the city.

RELATED Opinion: As International Paper mills shutter, coastal Georgia families pay the price Forestry activities contribute more than $42 billion to the state’s economy annually, or about 6% of its gross domestic product. The International Paper mill closures put 1,100 machinists, maintenance pros, managers and office staff out of work. But on an economic impact tree, those employees are just the lower branches. The timber industry ecosystem is a thick wood that includes landowners, foresters, loggers, truck drivers, diesel mechanics, tire repairers and any number of ancillary service providers. “It’s a gut punch,” said the state’s chief forester, Devon Dartnell. Forestry activities contribute more than $42 billion to the state’s economy annually, or about 6% of its gross domestic product. The International Paper mill closures put 1,100 machinists, maintenance pros, managers and office staff out of work. But on an economic impact tree, those employees are just the lower branches. The timber industry ecosystem is a thick wood that includes landowners, foresters, loggers, truck drivers, diesel mechanics, tire repairers and any number of ancillary service providers. “It’s a gut punch,” said the state’s chief forester, Devon Dartnell. A worker is seen at Interfor Mill in Swainsboro on Friday, September 26, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) An industry under pressure Contraction is not just happening in southeast Georgia but all across the rural South. Eleven mills in the South have closed since 2022, according to Forisk Consulting, an Athens-based advisory firm to timber investors. Tim Lowrimore with the Georgia Forestry Association, a trade and advocacy group, uses terms like “critical crisis” and “pivotal moment” to describe the current environment. Dartnell estimates that with the International Paper closures and the recent shuttering of a Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Cedar Springs, near the Georgia-Alabama state line, Georgia tree farms are growing 60% more timber than they are harvesting. “Oversupply is a growing issue — no pun intended,” said Dartnell, who heads the Georgia Forestry Commission, a state agency. Contraction is not just happening in southeast Georgia but all across the rural South. Eleven mills in the South have closed since 2022, according to Forisk Consulting, an Athens-based advisory firm to timber investors. Tim Lowrimore with the Georgia Forestry Association, a trade and advocacy group, uses terms like “critical crisis” and “pivotal moment” to describe the current environment. Dartnell estimates that with the International Paper closures and the recent shuttering of a Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Cedar Springs, near the Georgia-Alabama state line, Georgia tree farms are growing 60% more timber than they are harvesting. “Oversupply is a growing issue — no pun intended,” said Dartnell, who heads the Georgia Forestry Commission, a state agency. The economics are uprooting because mills are making more products from recycled paper and making significant advances in innovation that increase efficiency. Cardboard box shipments also have fallen to their lowest levels since 2016 amid an uncertain economy, The Wall Street Journal recently reported, even as e-commerce companies like Amazon use less cardboard to deliver their goods. That’s in addition to the yearslong decline in traditional paper demand with the spread of the internet. The combination lowers the need of fresh-cut trees, or what is known in the industry as “virgin fibers.” Meanwhile, the industry is experiencing a period of mergers and acquisitions, and as companies consolidate, they shutter facilities that duplicate operations. That explains, in part, why the Riceboro mill closed. International Paper recently purchased it in an acquisition of UK-based DS Smith, and it makes the same cardboard material produced at the bigger mill in Savannah. The economics are uprooting because mills are making more products from recycled paper and making significant advances in innovation that increase efficiency. Cardboard box shipments also have fallen to their lowest levels since 2016 amid an uncertain economy, The Wall Street Journal recently reported, even as e-commerce companies like Amazon use less cardboard to deliver their goods. That’s in addition to the yearslong decline in traditional paper demand with the spread of the internet. The combination lowers the need of fresh-cut trees, or what is known in the industry as “virgin fibers.” Meanwhile, the industry is experiencing a period of mergers and acquisitions, and as companies consolidate, they shutter facilities that duplicate operations. That explains, in part, why the Riceboro mill closed. International Paper recently purchased it in an acquisition of UK-based DS Smith, and it makes the same cardboard material produced at the bigger mill in Savannah.

The International Paper mill in Savannah, Georgia closed at the end of September. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) But the Savannah mill is 89 years old and in need of about $300 million in upgrades, International Paper CEO Andy Silvernail recently said at an investors conference. Instead of making that investment, the paper maker opted to spend $250 million to shift cardboard material production from the two Georgia mills to an expanded facility in Alabama. RELATED International Paper to close Savannah-area mills, affecting 1,100 workers Georgia-Pacific likewise cited an aging facility among the reasons for closing the Cedar Spring mill in August. Georgia-Pacific likewise cited an aging facility among the reasons for closing the Cedar Spring mill in August. These industry trends have those in Georgia’s timber industry thinking beyond paper and even lumber to nascent markets, such as engineered building materials, biomass for energy production and sustainable aviation and maritime fuel. Leading the charge is an influential tree farmer — Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns, a Republican from Effingham County near Savannah.

“Timber is ingrained in the genetics of South Georgia, and there’s a change taking place in the fiber industry because of competition and technology,” Burns told a group of rural lawmakers at a meeting in September. “We have to adapt and adapt more quickly than others. We need to mash the gas to get there.” Southern yellow pine trees growing at a tree farm operated by Russ Yeomans in Swainsboro, Georgia. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Innovate or die? Georgia’s timber titans invoke the name of Charles Herty in talking about market expansion. Herty, a chemist whose life spanned the turn of the 20th century, is largely responsible for Georgia’s standing as one of America’s leading timber baskets. He developed techniques that led to the state becoming an epicenter for pulp and paper product manufacturing just as the turpentine industry died out. The state is at a similar innovation crossroads today, says the Georgia Forestry Association’s Lowrimore. Many of the alternative uses for timber show promise but “aren’t quite there yet,” either technologically or economically, industry insiders agree. Herty, a chemist whose life spanned the turn of the 20th century, is largely responsible for Georgia’s standing as one of America’s leading timber baskets. He developed techniques that led to the state becoming an epicenter for pulp and paper product manufacturing just as the turpentine industry died out. The state is at a similar innovation crossroads today, says the Georgia Forestry Association’s Lowrimore. Many of the alternative uses for timber show promise but “aren’t quite there yet,” either technologically or economically, industry insiders agree. A view of Interfor Mill in Swainsboro on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Among these prospects is mass timber, a category of engineered wood products made by laminating, nailing or doweling multiple layers of solid or composite wood into beams and panels. Once considered susceptible to fire, mass timber is gaining broader acceptance and is being used as an alternative to steel and concrete. But those uses face headwinds. The construction boom that followed the COVID-19 pandemic is waning, at least beyond the outskirts of booming Savannah, driving down demand. Another option is biomass, or the burning of wood to produce energy in the same way as coal and natural gas. While popular in Europe — Georgia exports much of the 1.8 million tons of wood pellets produced each year — biomass remains environmentally controversial domestically. Biomass produces more greenhouse gas emissions than fossil fuels but that pollution is largely offset by the renewable nature of trees: Fields cut to be burned are replanted, and those new trees capture carbon. Among these prospects is mass timber, a category of engineered wood products made by laminating, nailing or doweling multiple layers of solid or composite wood into beams and panels. Once considered susceptible to fire, mass timber is gaining broader acceptance and is being used as an alternative to steel and concrete. But those uses face headwinds. The construction boom that followed the COVID-19 pandemic is waning, at least beyond the outskirts of booming Savannah, driving down demand. Another option is biomass, or the burning of wood to produce energy in the same way as coal and natural gas. While popular in Europe — Georgia exports much of the 1.8 million tons of wood pellets produced each year — biomass remains environmentally controversial domestically. Biomass produces more greenhouse gas emissions than fossil fuels but that pollution is largely offset by the renewable nature of trees: Fields cut to be burned are replanted, and those new trees capture carbon. Yet biomass is not technically considered a renewable energy source, and existing power plants are set up for coal and natural gas. The biggest short-term opportunity, forestry experts say, involves the state’s data center boom. Those businesses could build small biomass power plants to serve their facilities or locate near existing mills that are already set up to burn milling waste for power. “You could flip that switch and get power, even sell it back to the grid,” Lowrimore said. “There are options and markets.” The Hookstop travel center in Swainsboro is down the road from two lumber mills. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Land to spare? The Hook Stop, the Swainsboro truck fuel station, is down the road from two lumber mills. It has all the amenities of an interstate travel center plus a meat (hamburger steak, liver and gizzards) and three (fried okra, field peas) for $8.99.