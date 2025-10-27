Gilded Age tycoons built Jekyll’s doomed golf course. It’s been resurrected.

JEKYLL ISLAND ― Legend has it a Ford Model T is buried somewhere among the sands and brush of the nearly century-old Great Dunes golf course that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

If so, the antique car is the rare treasure not uncovered in a yearlong makeover of the links originally built by storied golf course architect Walter Travis for the Gilded Age tycoons of the Jekyll Island Club.

The once-exclusive course reopens Nov. 1, 97 years after its debut. Now a public course, the renewed Great Dunes showcases much of the same layout once played by the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts and America’s other wealthiest families who wintered annually on Jekyll during the club era.

Great Dunes’ original glory was cut short by the 1929 stock market crash that triggered the Great Depression. The course remained open until the club’s 1942 closure, and play resumed after Georgia turned Jekyll into a state park, but many of the Travis-designed holes and original landscape features were gradually lost to time.

Redevelopment led to the loss of a beachside portion and several holes. Budget and maintenance decisions reshaped the rest.

The “bones” of Travis’ Great Dunes remained in the ground, though, and the course’s restorers, architects Brian Ross and Jeffrey Stein, found them. Those discoveries, along with archival records and photographs, led to a resurrection.

“This project was as much about archaeology as architecture,” Ross said. “It’s not often you take a job not knowing exactly what you’re going to do because you don’t know what you’re going to find.”

Great Dunes reopens as an 18-hole, 7,014-yard course distinguished by its sand dune-littered landscape, frequent osprey, deer and alligator sightings, and sweeping ocean views. The $13.5 million renewal is the centerpiece of a broader overhaul of Jekyll Island State Park’s golf complex, launched in early 2024.

The new Great Dunes, priced at $135 per round, is meant to elevate Jekyll as a golf tourism destination that rivals neighboring St. Simons Island and Sea Island. Jekyll’s other two courses, Pine Lakes and Indian Mounds, still offer rounds at less than $100.

Island leaders — Jekyll is governed and operated by a state authority — expect Great Dunes to boost business at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, which competes for corporate and association conferences. High-quality golf amenities are highly valued by convention bookers and event planners.

The restoration comes on the heels of other efforts to restore the Georgia barrier island’s historic luster. Jekyll’s Pier Road shopping district reopened earlier this year with new retailers and upgraded landscaping. And the state continues to rehab the historic “Millionaire’s Row” cottage mansions of the club era.

The turreted clubhouse, Jekyll’s most recognizable landmark, underwent restoration in 1986 and is now a resort hotel.

