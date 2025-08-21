International Paper to close Savannah-area mills, affecting 1,100 workers

The plant closures will affect 1,100 hourly and salaried workers in Savannah (pictured here), neighboring Port Wentworth and Riceboro, located about 45 minutes south of Savannah. (Blake Guthrie/AJC)

The closures will affect 1,100 hourly and salaried workers in Savannah, neighboring Port Wentworth and Riceboro, located about 45 minutes south of Savannah in Liberty County. According to International Paper, the shutdowns will be completed by Sept. 30.

SAVANNAH — Paper products giant International Paper is shuttering four southeast Georgia facilities, including a nearly 90-year-old mill in Savannah that was the city’s first major manufacturer.

The plants made containerboard — cardboard boxes and other packaging materials — and the closures are part of a broader initiative to reduce International Paper’s annual containerboard capacity by 1 million tons.

“We understand how deeply these decisions affect our employees, their loved ones, and the surrounding communities,” Tom Hamic, executive vice president and president of International Paper’s North America Packaging Solutions business, said in a statement. “We are committed to supporting both our employees and customers as we navigate this transition.”

The closings are also expected to impact the region’s timber farmers who supply the mills with pine trees. Georgia is America’s largest timber producer with more than 22 million acres of timberland, according to the Georgia Forestry Association.

The mill closures come in the wake of another shuttering of a paper manufacturer in the state. Georgia-Pacific announced earlier this year it was shutting down its Cedar Springs facility, located in southwest Georgia near the Alabama border. That mill employed 535 workers.