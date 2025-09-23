Georgia News Paper mill exit eases Savannah water woes, but pricey upgrades still on tap International Paper facility uses nearly as much water as city and nearby communities, but state-backed $500M system expansion moving ahead. The International Paper mill in Savannah is closing at the end of September. But its closure doesn't mean more water is available. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

SAVANNAH ― Talk about the water supply in Savannah and you'll hear of a glass half empty — and getting emptier. At least until International Paper shutters its cardboard mill later this month. The mill is by far Savannah's thirstiest operation, consuming about 40% of the local freshwater draw. International Paper's 24 million gallons a day rival the 27 million gallons the city of Savannah water utility uses to sustain other residences and businesses within the city, six neighboring municipalities and parts of unincorporated Chatham County. The mill's unexpected closure, announced in late August, hasn't changed the narrative to that of a glass half full, though. Another water-guzzling industrial operator could purchase and redevelop the 450-acre mill site and Savannah remains among the Southeast's fastest-growing regions, creating ever-increasing water demand.

That's why government and economic development officials say they will move forward with Savannah's planned $502 million water system expansion backed by Gov. Brian Kemp and the General Assembly. RELATED Thirsty Savannah region faces water crisis The plans include a new water intake facility on the Savannah River, the modernization and expansion of Savannah's aging water treatment plant and the building of the region's second large-scale surface water treatment plant in Effingham County. Effingham currently draws 4 million gallons a day from Savannah. The expansion plans also include the drilling of four new groundwater wells in nearby Bulloch County to supply the Hyundai electric vehicle factory that opened last October. The first of those four wells is to begin pumping next month and all four are expected to be operational by March 2026. International Paper's water is a big drop in Savannah's bucket, but not so big as to end the quest for a larger bucket, officials said. "We're going to need water as our community continues to grow and more businesses open and relocate here," Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said. "We want to make sure that we are prepared, and that involves us being intentional but also holistic in our plan and not in a place where we are dealing with a change to one particular item in the ecosystem." RELATED No more horsing around in the heat: Savannah cracks down on carriage tours The International Paper mill in Savannah is by far the area's thirstiest operation, consuming about 40% of the local freshwater draw.(Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Why do paper mills use so much water? Fresh water is a primary ingredient in paper-making, as it easily bonds with cellulose fibers from wood. Coastal Georgia has been an industry epicenter for nearly a century because it sits above a billion-gallon-plus water source, the Floridan aquifer.

The soon-to-close Savannah mill was the first large-scale operator to open in the region. Others followed, including paper-product makers in Port Wentworth, Rincon, Riceboro, Brunswick, Jesup and St. Marys. All drank heavily from the aquifer. The Savannah mill currently pulls 11.4 million gallons a day from the natural underground reservoir and buys another 12.8 million gallons of treated river water from the city of Savannah. Other mills are even thirstier. The Rayonier mill in Jesup and the Brunswick cellulose mill consume 60 million gallons and 45 million gallons a day, respectively, from the aquifer. The Savannah mill, along with most other water users in Savannah's home county of Chatham and neighboring Bryan and Effingham counties, can't tap the aquifer in the same way as others along the coast. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources placed caps on aquifer withdrawals for the Savannah area more than a decade ago because of concerns about saltwater intrusion. RELATED Why is a paper mill closing? Answers trigger questions, theories A water tower stands on the edge of the Hyundai Metaplant property near Savannah. The manufacturing campus requires around 4 million gallons of fresh water daily. (Photo courtesy of HMGMA) How is Savannah accessing more water? With Savannah's population doubling since the turn of the century and steep growth in manufacturing, headlined by the new Hyundai EV factory, being cut off from the aquifer threw Savannah into a water crisis.

Hyundai's water needs thrust the shortage into the public consciousness last year. To meet the EV manufacturing campus demand for more than 4 million gallons a day, officials will drill four aquifer wells just outside the boundaries of the limited-pumping area. Those who work and live near those well sites feared the increased pumping would lower the water table and affect their wells. Hyundai should get its water from somewhere else, they argued. RELATED Deal struck to end environmentalists' challenge to Hyundai factory water supply At the same time, the city of Savannah was finalizing its strategy to add water capacity. Those plans were unveiled last September and called for nearly doubling how much it treats and delivers from the Savannah River, from 55 million gallons a day to 100 million. Yet that expansion did not include supplying water to Hyundai and the area surrounding the plant, which called for a regional solution, city officials said. Kemp and the state legislature answered in January, unveiling the half-billion-dollar improvement plan. State funding for the Savannah water treatment plant expansion was approved in late August, just days before International Paper announced it would close the Savannah mill. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has since confirmed the expansion plans remain on track. RELATED Kemp trip to Asia to include Korea stop, adds Hyundai meeting after ICE raid Effingham is likewise in the process of securing its state financing to build the new water intake plant and treatment facility. Tim Callanan, Effingham's chief administrator, said the International Paper closure hasn't led to a rethinking of the plans for the new water system. "Relieving pressure on the aquifer, particularly from large industrial water users, remains a critical objective for the region even after IP stops its groundwater withdrawal," he said.