Fans are bananas for the Savannah Bananas. Will they embrace sister clubs?

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Daniel Varnado for the AJC, Stephen B. Morton for the AJC, Adam Van Brimmer for AJC, Unsplash)
SAVANNAH ― If imagination were a muscle, Savannah Bananas founder Jesse Cole might split every seam in his trademark yellow tuxedo with each mental flex.

Just don’t look too hard for creative genius behind the establishment of the Party Animals, the latest Banana Ball champions after winning a four-team postseason playoff that wrapped Sunday at Savannah’s Grayson Stadium. At their 2020 launch, the Party Animals were little more than the Bananas’ first foil, Banana Ball’s answer to the Harlem Globetrotters’ rival, the Washington Generals.

“We didn’t put a ton of thought into their brand,” Cole said. “We just needed a worthy opponent and loved the name.”

Cole didn’t neglect the Party Animals for long. Today, the baseball team has a passionate fan base drawn to them as the counter-culture alternative (think punk rock meets frat house) to the wholesome silliness that defines the Bananas. Two more recently created Banana Ball franchises, the Firefighters (established 2024) and Texas Tailgaters (2025), are building their own followings.

Now comes the next iteration. Two more teams, the Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts, begin play in February, bringing the number of Banana Ball franchises to six. Enough to establish the Banana Ball Championship League meant to evolve Banana Ball from a barnstorming tour centered primarily on the OG boys in yellow to a collection of traveling franchises that each attracts its own fandom.

The recent playoffs were a dress rehearsal for that future. The Bananas lost in the opening round to the Firefighters, sending the Firefighters to the championship game versus the Party Animals. While Savannah Bananas gear remained the most popular garb among fans at the sold-out title game, merch in Party Animal pink and Firefighter red dotted the grandstands like brown spots on a banana peel.

The “Party Papa,” Loganville retiree Bob Goodyear, wears his love for the Party Animals on his sleeve — and chest and trouser legs and even on his head. He’s amassed a full Party Animals outfit a piece at a time over the last five years and retired all evidence of a previous Bananas fandom.

“When they started touring, everyone was a fan of the Bananas. It was like the Party Animals didn’t exist,” Goodyear said. “I didn’t feel like that was right.”

Bob Goodyear, nicknamed the "Party Papa" for his fandom of the Party Animals, attended the 2025 Banana Ball playoffs with his wife, Nancy. The couple are from Loganville and became fans of the Party Animals in 2020. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
The expanded league will play games across 45 states and 75 stadiums next year with a goal of drawing 3.2 million spectators — up from 2.2 million in the just-concluded season.

Become ‘the talk of the town’

The Party Animals, in the words of their fur-wearing hypeman Drake C. Toll, began life as the “bad boys of Banana Ball.”

Their mascot is a costumed monkey named Pharty alleged to be the “gassiest mascot in sports.” Their house band, Party Down, plays rock ‘n’ roll and is fronted by a modern-day Joan Jett named Jenane. The team often enters the field during pregame introductions by jumping the outfield fence, and their uniforms are anything but uniform — a mix of cutoff sleeves, open-to-the-navel shirts, and too-long-in-the-dryer pants and shorts.

The Party Animals' fur-wearing hypeman, Drake C. Toll, performs alongside the team during a Savannah Bananas baseball game Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Over the last two seasons, with the formation of the Firefighters and the Tailgaters, the Party Animals have broken free of the Bananas to headline their own tour. They played 21 sellout games in nine college and minor league ballparks in 2025 and became the “talk of the town,” Toll said.

The Party Animals have connected with fans to eclipse the “bad boy” moniker and instead be associated with the “greatest party in sports,” a brand that can appeal to both 7-year-olds and 77-year-olds, Toll said.

The Firefighters and Tailgaters are following the Party Animals’ lead, carving out their own unique personas. The Calendar Crew, the Firefighters’ hunky male cheerleading squad, is the antithesis of the Bananas’ Man-Nanas dad bod cheer squad. Fire Line Live is the Firefighters’ drum line band, and their bat boy is a spotted white Dalmatian dog named Chief.

The Firefighters run on the field before taking on the Savannah Bananas at Angel Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Anaheim, California. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
The Texas Tailgaters’ hook is the “greatest pregame in sports,” with cookouts, yard games and line dancing outside the stadium. Their band plays country rock and includes a fiddler, because as country music legends Alabama once sang, if you’re going to play in Texas, you gotta have a fiddle in the band. Their uniforms are denim, and their caps are shaped like Stetsons.

The Tailgaters’ manager, Joe Mikulik, left his longtime job as a minor league coach to lead the new team. He grew a bushy handlebar mustache and is known to take off his shirt and shoulder press beer kegs between innings. One of his assistants grills hot dogs in the first base coaching box when the Tailgaters are batting.

Will Lindsey and Carla Silva, a couple from El Paso, Texas, traveled to Savannah to root on the Texas Tailgaters in the Banana Ball playoffs on Oct. 3, 2025 at Savannah's Grayson Stadium. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
The Tailgaters already have a following in their namesake state. El Paso residents Will Lindsey and Carla Silva traveled to Savannah for the recent playoffs after catching a Tailgaters game this summer in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lindsey, a former college ballplayer, instantly adopted them, even doing something he’s never done before — buy a team jersey.

“I played ball and know what wearing a jersey means, but this is different,” he said. “Fans are part of the fun.”

Beyond the Banana brand

Banana Ball’s founder, Cole, beams when he hears stories like Lindsey’s. Banana Ball’s parent company is named Fans First Entertainment, and his insistence on taking lessons from how and why fans embraced the Bananas and later the Party Animals has driven Banana Ball’s success.

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole, center, looks for contestants during a performance before the start of a home game at Historic Grayson Stadium. (Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)
The Party Animals have a larger TikTok following than any major league team, and their 2025 headliner tour sold out in minutes. The Firefighters and Tailgaters played before packed houses, even when the Bananas weren’t in the other dugout as well.

“People are excited about the game of Banana Ball and not just one brand,” Cole said.

He’s confident the newest teams will thrive as well. The Indianapolis Clowns are a historic nod to a Negro leagues team known for its novel attractions, including minstrel shows, player stunts and various pranks, like players in grass skirts, wigs, clown suits and clown face makeup.

The Coconuts will be beach-themed, complete with a grass skirt-wearing male cheerleading squad known as the Hula-gans.

“The brands in Banana Ball that aren’t the Bananas are the most important for the future of the sport,” the Party Animals’ Toll said. “The only way that we can grow is through adding teams in Banana Ball that build the same caliber of fandom as the Bananas.”

Here are the six teams in next year’s Banana Ball Championship League

Banana Ball began with one team, the Savannah Bananas. This season, the dancing, hijinks-filled baseball league had four teams. In February, two more teams, the Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts, will join the Banana Ball Championship League.

Here’s a primer on each of the teams:

Savannah Bananas

Founded: 2016

Theme: Making baseball fun

Mascot: Split

Cheerleaders: Banana Nanas; the Man-Nanas

Band: Bananas Pep Band

Hypeman: Jesse Cole; the Young Professor

Signature attractions: Banana baby pregame ceremony; breakdancing first base coach; stilt-walking player

Party Animals

Founded: 2020

Theme: The greatest party in sports

Mascot: Pharty the Party Animal

Cheerleaders: None

Band: Party Down

Hypeman: Drake C. Toll

Signature attractions: Grandstand conga lines; Chippendales-like dance routines; wild home run celebrations

Firefighters

Founded: 2024

Theme: The hottest team in sports

Mascot: Bo the Beaver

Cheerleaders: The Calendar Crew

Band: Fire Line drum line band

Hypeman: Fire Marshall Shill

Signature attractions: Chief the bat dog; rodeo clown pitcher and player

Texas Tailgaters

Founded: 2025

Theme: The best pregame in sports

Mascot: Chaps-wearing manager Joe Mikulik

Cheerleaders: None

Band: Tailgaters country band

Hypeman: Garrett “Rhinestone” Lampert

Signature attractions: Pregame tailgate party; unicycle riding player; BBQ grilling first base coach

Indianapolis Clowns

Founded: 2026

Theme: A historic nod to the Negro League team of the same name

Mascot: To be determined

Cheerleaders: To be determined

Band: To be determined

Hypeman: To be determined

Signature attractions: To be determined

Loco Beach Coconuts

Founded: 2026

Theme: Beach

Mascot: To be determined

Cheerleaders: Hula-gans

Band: To be determined

Hypeman: To be determined

Signature attractions: To be determined

-Compiled by Adam Van Brimmer/AJC

About the Author

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

