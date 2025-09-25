America’s ‘smallest church’ is a bit of a big deal on Georgia coast

Christ’s Church in Townsend, Georgia, measures just 190 square feet. People still find it from near and far. (Sarah Peacock for AJC)

For 76 years, Christ’s Chapel on U.S. 17 has been a place for weary travelers to rest and reflect.

For 76 years, Christ’s Chapel on U.S. 17 has been a place for weary travelers to rest and reflect.

One shaky-lettered note asks for help for a cancer-stricken sibling. Another offers thanks for family blessings. Another wishes the nosy reader a “great day.” Another for a restored relationship with an estranged spouse. Still another, printed neatly in red, asks the Almighty that a fiancé’s immigration visa be approved so they can marry.

What makes this small church such a big deal is found on the bulletin boards on the back wall. Personal reflections and prayer requests, all handwritten and in multiple languages, layer the cork like oysters do the muddy banks of the South Newport River near this coastal chapel.

TOWNSEND ― The sign out front reads “ Smallest Church in America,” and the cinder-block chapel with the exposed beam ceiling is indeed cozy at 190 square feet. Three rows of chairs, four chairs to a row. An entrance door at one end and a pulpit in front of a stain-glassed window of Jesus at the other.

What makes this small church such a big deal is found on the bulletin boards on the back wall. Personal reflections and prayer requests, all handwritten and in multiple languages, layer the cork like oysters do the muddy banks of the South Newport River near this coastal chapel.

TOWNSEND ― The sign out front reads “ Smallest Church in America,” and the cinder-block chapel with the exposed beam ceiling is indeed cozy at 190 square feet. Three rows of chairs, four chairs to a row. An entrance door at one end and a pulpit in front of a stain-glassed window of Jesus at the other.

The chapel has three rows of chairs, four chairs to a row. An entrance door at one end and a pulpit in front of a stain-glassed window of Jesus at the other. (Sarah Peacock for AJC)

Visitors to Christ’s Chapel have left their joys and burdens here since a local grocer, Agnes Harper, built the original sanctuary in 1949. She meant it as a place for travelers to rest and reflect, according to Patrick Young, the church’s current caretaker, and local legend is the church became a passion project following a car accident involving her son and his friends. The wreck is said to have happened during a long drive in a remote part of rural Georgia, an area not unlike Harper’s corner of the state.

A roadside attraction like a tiny church might prevent future traffic mishaps by providing weary travelers an excuse for a break. The nondenominational Christian church is also keen on salvation. Harper deeded it to Jesus Christ in the McIntosh County property records, and the corkboards speak to the place’s power. It’s a local landmark recognized by residents of several nearby communities, from Townsend and Shellman Bluff to Eulonia and South Newport, and a curiosity for travelers from all along the I-95 corridor. “That little church is part of the fabric around here,” said Young, a truck driver at the Georgia Ports Authority terminal in Savannah who lives down the road from the chapel. “It’s everybody’s church.” A roadside attraction like a tiny church might prevent future traffic mishaps by providing weary travelers an excuse for a break. The nondenominational Christian church is also keen on salvation. Harper deeded it to Jesus Christ in the McIntosh County property records, and the corkboards speak to the place’s power. It’s a local landmark recognized by residents of several nearby communities, from Townsend and Shellman Bluff to Eulonia and South Newport, and a curiosity for travelers from all along the I-95 corridor. “That little church is part of the fabric around here,” said Young, a truck driver at the Georgia Ports Authority terminal in Savannah who lives down the road from the chapel. “It’s everybody’s church.”

Christ’s Chapel’s longevity qualifies as a miracle, albeit not in the biblical sense.