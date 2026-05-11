Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Wildfire prevention depends on forest management In the AJC op-ed “Atlanta’s haze points to trouble in forests” (May 5), Tim Lowrimore describes how the wildfires in southern Georgia, fueled by drought, storm debris and forest conditions, sent smoke as far as Atlanta and stressed the economic impact and statewide risk of neglecting our forests.

Despite Trump’s efforts to ignore environmental regulations, Congress should pass the Fix Our Forests Act, which supports thinning and prescribed burns while maintaining environmental safeguards. Why? To protect families, homes and communities from worsening wildfires and smoke exposure. To give landowners the tools and economic flexibility to manage their land responsibly. To protect Georgia’s forestry economy and natural resources that support jobs and industry. Investing in forest management will support strong markets and climate policy. In divisive times, our duty is to stand together — honoring our commitment to one another and future generations — by caring for the land we depend on and leaving it stronger than we found it. We need to get the best we can and not let the “perfect be the enemy of the good.” Join me and reach out to Sens. Warnock and Ossoff and ask them to work across the aisle to steward our forests.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Disabled veterans deserve full retirement pay My name is Douglas Lightner, and I am a combat-injured veteran living in Stone Mountain. Twelve years ago, blast from an improvised explosive device ended my 27-year Army career, leaving me with a traumatic brain injury, PTSD and a herniated disc. Because I was forced into medical retirement due to these combat injuries, current laws mandate that my retirement pay be reduced dollar-for-dollar by my disability compensation. I lose over $4,500 every month — funds earned through nearly three decades of service. I am not alone; more than 2,100 veterans in Georgia and 59,000 nationwide face this “offset.” This policy is effectively an “injury tax” on our nation’s wounded warriors. It breaks the fundamental contract between America and those who defend it. It tells service members their sacrifices are a financial liability rather than a debt of honor. The Major Richard Star Act would fix this injustice, ensuring veterans receive both their earned retirement and their disability pay without deductions. Passing this bill is not just about financial stability; it is about sending a message to those currently in harm’s way that we truly honor their service.