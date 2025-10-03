News

A.M. ATL: Tourist town

Plus: Mill closures, weekend plans
Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. Doing a little farmer’s marketing this weekend? Here’s where to find the best fall produce around Atlanta. Let the seasonal baking begin.

Let’s get to it.

THERE AIN’T MUCH GOIN’ ON HERE SINCE THEY CLOSED THE MILL

Interfor Mill in Swainsboro. Mill closures are threatening Georgia's strong timber industry.
Paper mill closures are hitting small Georgia towns hard, and now the state’s timber industry has to look elsewhere to keep their product moving.

The question I'm asking, and my neighbors and every other timberland owner in this region is asking, is whether we'll have a market for all these trees and whether we should plant more. Because at month's end, we lose two of our bigger customers.

- Russ Yeomans, tree farm owner and timber agent

🔎 READ MORE: Farmers and residents in south Georgia talk changing times in timber

COME TO BEAUTIFUL, SUNNY ATLANTA

We were so excited to be selected in 2022, now the state's trying to use that energy to boost World Cup tourism.
In general, Georgia doesn’t spend a lot of money on tourism initiatives. The state is last in the Southeast in tourism promotion dollars — less than $6 million a year.

With the World Cup coming to town next summer, that may change soon.

🔎 READ MORE: Where leaders are looking for tourism solutions to push the World Cup

WEEKEND PLANS

Hope you’re ready to eat! Fill out your calendar with 21 food and drink events happening in October, and finalize your weekend plans below. There will be a test.

📚 Decatur Book Festival: Keynote events begin today, but a slew of panels and other events run through Saturday. Here are 10 panels you won’t want to miss. (Well, you’ll have to miss some. Ten is far too many.)

🥧 Porches and Pies: Sample delicious pies from community bakers (including yours truly!), plus drinks, kid-friendly vibes and early fall sunshine. More info here.

🇰🇷 Korean Festival: It’s the Southeast’s largest Korean cultural event, and it’s just up the way in Lawrenceville with food, art, music, games and lots of K-pop.

🍁 READ MORE: Info about the Korean Festival and more than a dozen other weekend ideas

Tyrone “Nye” Bevans, dances during an intermission at the Waacklanta Heat waacking battle in August.
Weekend Spotlight: Wherefore art thou, waacking?

Waacking is a street dance style created by Black and brown queer communities in 1970s Los Angeles. It’s become a joyful movement for similar communities in Atlanta, too.

At a weekly class called Waacklanta, people of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds learn the rapid arm movements and stylistic touches that make waacking a unique and expressive art form. It’s probably a great arm workout, too.

How do you elevate your waacking game? In the words of Waacklanta founder Vince “Venus” Nguyen, “Just feel.” If you think that’s useless advice, you’ve clearly never been in a performance art class. Darling, it’s the only advice that matters.

🕺🏾 READ MORE: The fantastic, glamorous world of waacking

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💸 U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff both gave up their paychecks in solidarity with unpaid government workers during the shutdown.

🌎 President Donald Trump yesterday declared drug cartels in the Caribbean are unlawful combatants and said the U.S. is now in a “non-international armed conflict.”

🏢 The Krog District, a real estate development that helped spark growth along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, has sold in a landmark retail deal.

NEWS BITES

Dogs, pink beer and rollerblading: Fun wellness activities to do during October

Rollerblading with a pink beer and a dog would 100% be peak wellness.

Why Rreal Tacos invested $100,000 in a singing, dancing Beltline rollerblader

You know, $100,000 would add even more to that wellness.

A new SCAD display shows work of fashion icon André Leon Talley

Come be surrounded by greatness. And lots and lots of voluminous capes.

What keeping secrets from your partner does to your relationship

Follow-up article coming soon: “What passive-aggressively sending this link to your partner does to your relationship.”

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 3, 1929

Oldest man claims 252 birthdays. The world’s oldest man — who is supposed to have found medicinal plants which prolong his life … appears to be well established and places his age at 252 years, which would have made him 100 years old at the time of the American War of Independence … Li (Ching-Yun) has survived 23 wives and is now living with his 24th … The present wife is merely 60 years old. Li walks with a firm tread and has a big appetite.

What a great grift. He would have such a huge following on TikTok if he were alive today, selling secret plants and sharing his walking tips or whatever. Maybe he is alive, who knows!

ONE MORE THING

OK, now time to go make a bunch of pies for Porches and Pies. Enjoy something delicious this weekend!

Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

