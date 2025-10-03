A.M. ATL: Tourist town

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. Doing a little farmer’s marketing this weekend? Here’s where to find the best fall produce around Atlanta . Let the seasonal baking begin.

🔎 READ MORE: Farmers and residents in south Georgia talk changing times in timber

The question I'm asking, and my neighbors and every other timberland owner in this region is asking, is whether we'll have a market for all these trees and whether we should plant more. Because at month's end, we lose two of our bigger customers.

Paper mill closures are hitting small Georgia towns hard, and now the state’s timber industry has to look elsewhere to keep their product moving.

We were so excited to be selected in 2022, now the state's trying to use that energy to boost World Cup tourism.

🍁 READ MORE: Info about the Korean Festival and more than a dozen other weekend ideas

🇰🇷 Korean Festival: It’s the Southeast’s largest Korean cultural event, and it’s just up the way in Lawrenceville with food, art, music, games and lots of K-pop.

🥧 Porches and Pies: Sample delicious pies from community bakers (including yours truly!), plus drinks, kid-friendly vibes and early fall sunshine. More info here .

📚 Decatur Book Festival: Keynote events begin today, but a slew of panels and other events run through Saturday. Here are 10 panels you won’t want to miss . (Well, you’ll have to miss some. Ten is far too many.)

Hope you’re ready to eat! Fill out your calendar with 21 food and drink events happening in October , and finalize your weekend plans below. There will be a test.

🔎 READ MORE: Where leaders are looking for tourism solutions to push the World Cup

With the World Cup coming to town next summer, that may change soon.

In general, Georgia doesn’t spend a lot of money on tourism initiatives. The state is last in the Southeast in tourism promotion dollars — less than $6 million a year.

Tyrone “Nye” Bevans, dances during an intermission at the Waacklanta Heat waacking battle in August.

Weekend Spotlight: Wherefore art thou, waacking?

Waacking is a street dance style created by Black and brown queer communities in 1970s Los Angeles. It’s become a joyful movement for similar communities in Atlanta, too.

At a weekly class called Waacklanta, people of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds learn the rapid arm movements and stylistic touches that make waacking a unique and expressive art form. It’s probably a great arm workout, too.

How do you elevate your waacking game? In the words of Waacklanta founder Vince “Venus” Nguyen, “Just feel.” If you think that’s useless advice, you’ve clearly never been in a performance art class. Darling, it’s the only advice that matters.